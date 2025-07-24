Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Round 3 Schedule Revised; Check Important Dates at mahafyjcadmissions.in

The Directorate of Education has updated the Maharashtra FYJC admission schedule 2025 for Round 3. Students who want to take admission in Class 11 can now check the new dates on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
According to the revised schedule, the Round 3 admission process will start on July 25, 2025, and will end on July 26, 2025. Students are advised not to wait till the last day to register. It is better to complete the Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 registration early to avoid any problems at the last minute.
By July 23, 2025, around 13,621 new students registered for Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 admissions. Earlier, the admission confirmation dates were between July 26 and 28, but now the officials have changed the dates to give more students a chance to get into Class 11.
As per reports, this year’s FYJC Class 11 admissions in Maharashtra are happening through one online system for the whole state. So far, about 7,20,666 students have already taken admission in junior colleges.
Maharashtra FYJC 2025: Total Seats and Application Status
As per the official notice, Maharashtra has a total of 21,37,550 seats available for Class 11 admissions in 9,483 junior colleges across the state. For Centralized Admission Process (CAP) admissions:
4,10,498 students have completed Part 2 of their application by selecting college preferences.
Another 82,952 students have applied under minority, in-house, and management quota categories.
Students are advised to complete their registration and preference filling before the deadlines to avoid last-minute issues.
Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025 Out Soon
The Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025 will be out soon on the official website. Students can check the cutoff marks and see if they got selected for Class 11 admission. If any student finds a mistake in the list, they can get help by emailing support@mahafyjcadmissions.in or calling the helpline number 8530955564.
