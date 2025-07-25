AP ICET 2025 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 Result. Candidates can now check the results on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The exam was held on May 7, 2025 in the state of Andhra Pradesh across 25 districts with 34,131 candidates appearing for the exams.
Candidates who have applied for AP ICET Counselling 2025 will be able to check the college wise rank list and their allotted college and course. APSCHE will release the AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 list soon depending on the number of vacant seats later. Candidates are advised to report to their allotted colleges and institutions on stipulated time.
AP ICET 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points related to AP ICET 2025 Counselling here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET)
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|APSCHE official website
|
cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
|
AP ICET 2025 Official website
|
icet-sche.aptonline.in
|
State
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Exam date
|
May 7, 2025
|
Accepting colleges
|
324
|
Programmes
|
MBA
MCA
|
Web Entry Option Window last date
|
July 21, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
ICET Hall Ticket Number
Date of birth
How to Check AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Result?
APSCHE has declared the AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Results. Candidates who applied for the counselling phase 1 can check the list online on the official website by following the given steps:
- Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on tab 'AP ICET 2025'
- In the log in window, enter your ICET Hall ticket number and date of birth
- The AP ICET 2025 Seat Allotment List will appear on screen
- Check your allotted college name and course
- Save and download for later
