AP ICET 2025 LIVE: Seat Allotment Result Announced at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Steps to Download Counselling Letter Here

AP ICET 2025 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP ICET 2025 seat allotment list today, July 25, 2025 on their official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who applied for AP ICET Counselling 2025 will be able to check their college-wise rank, allotted college, and course. APSCHE will release a Phase 2 list later if there are vacant seats, and candidates should report to their allotted institutions on time.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 26, 2025, 13:49 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • APSCHE has released the AP ICET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment List today, July 25, 2025.
  • Candidates will be required to check the seat allotment letter on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in using their ICET Hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • The list is formulated on the choices of colleges and courses by the students during registration.

AP ICET 2025 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 Result. Candidates can now check the results on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.inThe exam was held on May 7, 2025 in the state of Andhra Pradesh across 25 districts with 34,131 candidates appearing for the exams.

Candidates who have applied for AP ICET Counselling 2025 will be able to check the college wise rank list and their allotted college and course. APSCHE will release the AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 list soon depending on the number of vacant seats later. Candidates are advised to report to their allotted colleges and institutions on stipulated time.

AP ICET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points related to AP ICET 2025 Counselling here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET)

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Academic year

2025-26
APSCHE official website

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET 2025 Official website 

icet-sche.aptonline.in

State 

Andhra Pradesh 

Exam date 

May 7, 2025

Accepting colleges 

324

Programmes 

MBA 

MCA

Web Entry Option Window last date

July 21, 2025

Log in credentials 

ICET Hall Ticket Number 

Date of birth

How to Check AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Result?

APSCHE has declared the AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Results. Candidates who applied for the counselling phase 1 can check the list online on the official website by following the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on tab 'AP ICET 2025'
  3. In the log in window, enter your ICET Hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. The AP ICET 2025 Seat Allotment List will appear on screen
  5. Check your allotted college name and course
  6. Save and download for later
LIVE UPDATES
  • Jul 25, 2025, 23:04 IST

    AP ICET Counselling 2025: List of Important Documents for Counselling?

    Candidates must carry the following documents for while reporting at their allotted college:

    • AP ICET 2025 Rank Card 
    • AP ICET 2025 Hall Ticket
    • AP ICET 2025 Allotment Letter
    • Class 10 Marksheet
    • Class 12 Marksheet
    • Degree Marks Memo & Provisional Certificate
    • Transfer Certificate
    • Category certificate (if applicable)
    • Income and residence certificates
  • Jul 25, 2025, 22:18 IST

    AP ICET 2025 list: How to check AP ICET 2025 Counselling allotment list?

    Candidates must follow the given steps to check their AP ICET 2025 firat allotment list online:

    1. Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
    2. On the homepage, click on tab 'AP ICET 2025'
    3. In the log in window, enter your ICET Hall ticket number and date of birth
    4. The AP ICET 2025 Seat Allotment List will appear on screen
    5. Check your allotted college name and course
    6. Save and download for later
  • Jul 25, 2025, 21:01 IST

    AP ICET 2025 Counselling: When was the AP ICET 2025 exam held?

    The AP ICET 2025 exam was conducted on May 7, 2025. The exam was held in online, computer-based test (CBT) mode. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 19:52 IST

    AP ICET Counselling 2025: What is the minimum qualifying marks for AP ICET 2025?

    In order to clear the AP ICET 2025, candidates must secure a minimum of 25% marks to qualify for counselling rounds. Candidates must have used the web options by analyzing the previous academic session's AP ICET closing ranks.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 18:13 IST

    AP ICET 2025: Where to check AP ICET 2025 Counselling List?

    Candidates will need to visit the following websites to check their counselling seat allotment list online:

    • Official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
    • Result Portal: icet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Jul 25, 2025, 15:52 IST

    AP ICET 2025 Important details

    The following table carries all the important information related to AP ICET 2025:

    Overview 

    Details 

    Exam name 

    Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET)

    Board name 

    Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

    Academic year

    2025-26
    APSCHE official website

    cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    AP ICET 2025 Official website 

    icet-sche.aptonline.in

    State 

    Andhra Pradesh 

    Accepting colleges 

    324

    Programmes 

    MBA 

    MCA

    Web Entry Option Window last date

    July 21, 2025

    Log in credentials 

    ICET Hall Ticket Number 

    Date of birth
  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:55 IST

    AP ICET 2025: What to do after the release of AP ICET 2025 Seat Allotment List?

    When APSCHE releases the AP ICET 2025 first seat allotment lst, the candidates must:

    1. Download and save the seat allotment letter.
    2. Report to the allotted institutes with original documents and their two photocopies each.

    Candidates are advised to follow the admission procedure thoroughly and do not delay any further as it might result in cancellation of the seat.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:32 IST

    AP ICET 2025 seat allotment list: Detailed AP ICET 2025 Counselling schedule

    Candidates can check the detailed AP ICET 2025 schedule here:

    Subject

    Dates

    Issue of Notification

    July 9, 2025

    Publication of Notification on Newspapers

    July 10, 2025

    Registration cum Payment of Processing Fee

    July 10 - 14, 2025

    Verification of Uploaded Certificates

    July 11 - 19, 2025

    Exercising of Web Options

    July 16 - 21, 2025

    Changing of Web Options

    July 22, 2025

    Allotment of seats for first phase counselling

    July 25, 2025

    Reporting to colleges after first phase counselling

    July 26 - 28, 2025

    Commencement of Class Work

    July 28, 2025
  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:17 IST

    AP ICET Counselling 2025: List of Important Documents for AP ICET 2025 admissions

    The following certificates need to be uploaded at the time of registration:

    • AP ICET-2025 Hall Ticket
    • AP ICET-2025 Rank Card
    • Transfer Certificate (T.C.)
    • Degree Marks Memos
    • Degree Provisional Certificate
    • Intermediate Marks Memo/ Diploma Marks memo
    • SSC or equivalent Marks memo
    • Study Certificates from Class IX to Degree
    • Residence Certificate (in case a candidate has no institutionalized education) for private candidates of AP state.
    • Residence certificate of either parent in AP for 10 years, excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh, from the competent authority for Non-Local Candidates.
    • Latest valid Income Certificate or Ration Card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate.
    • Caste Certificate issued by competent authority in respect of SC/ST/BC.
    • Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, if applicable.
    • Local status certificate, if applicable (i.e., a candidate who migrates to any part of the state of Andhra Pradesh from the state of Telangana within a period of seven years from the 2nd day of June, 2014, shall be regarded as a local candidate in the state of Andhra Pradesh).
  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:08 IST

    AP ICET 2025 seat allotment list: How to Check AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Result?

    Candidates can check the AP ICTE 2025 first seat allotment list online on the official website by following the given steps:

    1. Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
    2. On the homepage, click on tab 'AP ICET 2025'
    3. In the log in window, enter your ICET Hall ticket number and date of birth
    4. The AP ICET 2025 Seat Allotment List will appear on screen
    5. Check your allotted college name and course
    6. Save and download for later
  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:04 IST

    AP ICET 2025 date: What is the eligibility criteria for MBA and MCA admission in AP ICET 2025?

    Candidates can find the detailed eligibility criteria for AP ICET 2025 Admission in MBA and MCA courses here:

    Program

    Eligibility

    MBA

    Any degree of minimum three-year duration with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC. 

    Secured at least 50% marks in the qualifying examination (45% for reserved categories).

    MCA

    Passed BCA/Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent.

    Secured at least 50% marks in the qualifying examination (45% for reserved categories).

    OR

    Passed B.Sc./B.Com./B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 Level or Graduation Level (with additional bridge courses as per university norms). 

    Secured at least 50% marks in the qualifying examination (45% for reserved categories).
  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:54 IST

    AP ICET seat allotment list: What if I can't find my name in AP ICET seat allotment list?

    In case a student finds any rror or discrepancy in the AP ICET 2205 1st seat allotment list, they can directly contact the board officials at their email ID at admissionapicet@gmail.com or dial at the helpline numbers 0891-2711744.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:51 IST

    AP ICET 2025 Counselling: Where will the AP ICET 2025 counselling seat allotment list be released?

    The APSCHE will release the PA ICET 2025 Counselling First Seat Allotment List on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in/ICET. Students will need to enter their ICET hall ticket number and date of birth in the portal to check the list online.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:34 IST

    AP ICET 2025 Counselling: Website interface

  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:34 IST

    AP ICET 2025: When will AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling seat allotment list be released?

    The APSCHE will release the AP ICET 2025 phase 1 seat allotment list soon. It is expected to be released on July 25, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates can check their list online on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

MPBSE MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 Soon, Check Class 10th, 12th at mpbse.nic.in

