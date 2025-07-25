AP ICET 2025 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 Result. Candidates can now check the results on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. The exam was held on May 7, 2025 in the state of Andhra Pradesh across 25 districts with 34,131 candidates appearing for the exams.

Candidates who have applied for AP ICET Counselling 2025 will be able to check the college wise rank list and their allotted college and course. APSCHE will release the AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 list soon depending on the number of vacant seats later. Candidates are advised to report to their allotted colleges and institutions on stipulated time.

AP ICET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points related to AP ICET 2025 Counselling here:

Overview Details Exam name Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Board name Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Academic year 2025-26 APSCHE official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in AP ICET 2025 Official website icet-sche.aptonline.in State Andhra Pradesh Exam date May 7, 2025 Accepting colleges 324 Programmes MBA MCA Web Entry Option Window last date July 21, 2025 Log in credentials ICET Hall Ticket Number Date of birth

How to Check AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Result?

APSCHE has declared the AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Results. Candidates who applied for the counselling phase 1 can check the list online on the official website by following the given steps: