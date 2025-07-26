TNEA 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Registration Opens at tneaonline.org; Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has started the choice filling for the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025. Students who have registered can now choose their favourite courses and colleges by visiting the official website at tneaonline.org.

As per the TNEA 2025 schedule, students must complete their choice filling by July 28 at 5 PM. The seats will be given based on the choices students make and their TNEA Rank 2025. The TNEA Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 29, 2025.

TNEA Counselling 2025: Important Dates for Round 2

Candidates participating in TNEA 2025 Round 2 counselling must follow the schedule carefully.