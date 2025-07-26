TNEA 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Registration Opens at tneaonline.org; Direct Link Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has started the choice filling for the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025. Students who have registered can now choose their favourite courses and colleges by visiting the official website at tneaonline.org.
As per the TNEA 2025 schedule, students must complete their choice filling by July 28 at 5 PM. The seats will be given based on the choices students make and their TNEA Rank 2025. The TNEA Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 29, 2025.
TNEA Counselling 2025: Important Dates for Round 2
Candidates participating in TNEA 2025 Round 2 counselling must follow the schedule carefully.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Choice Filling (select colleges/courses)
|
July 26 to July 28
|
Tentative Seat Allotment
|
July 29
|
Seat Confirmation
|
July 29 to July 30
|
Final Allotment List
|
July 30
Steps to Complete TNEA Choice Filling 2025?
Candidates must complete the choice filling process by selecting their preferred colleges and courses. Follow the simple steps below to complete your TNEA choice filling online:
-
Go to tneaonline.org and log in using your registered email ID and password.
-
After logging in, find and click on the “Choice Entry” tab. You will now see a list of colleges and courses available based on your eligibility.
-
To make your search easier, use filters like district, branch, or college name to find your desired options.
-
Click on the college and branch you like, then click “Add to Preference”. You can add multiple colleges and branches to create a long preference list.
-
Move your preferred options to the top by dragging them. Make sure the college and course you want the most is at the top of the list.
-
Click “Save” regularly so you don’t lose your selected options. Once you are sure, click “Lock Choices”. After locking, you can’t make any changes.
-
After locking your preferences, download and print the list. Keep a copy with you for future reference.
Related Stories
TNEA 2025 Choice Filling: List of Government Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu
If you are applying through TNEA 2025, here’s a list of top Government Engineering Colleges in Tamil Nadu you can choose during the choice-filling process.
-
Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, Vellore District
-
Government College of Technology (Autonomous), Coimbatore District
-
Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri District
-
Government College of Engineering (Autonomous), Bargur, Krishnagiri District
-
Government College of Engineering (Autonomous), Karuppur, Salem District
-
Government College of Engineering (Formerly Institute of Road and Transport Technology), Erode District
-
Government College of Engineering, Sengipatti, Thanjavur District
-
Government College of Engineering, Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli District
-
Government College of Engineering, Tirunelveli District
-
Government College of Engineering, Bodinayakkanur, Theni District
Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous), Karaikudi, Sivagangai District
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation