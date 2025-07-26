Largest Producer of Hing: Himachal Pradesh is the largest and currently the only significant producer of hing (asafoetida) in India. For centuries, India has been entirely dependent on imports of hing from Afghanistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan. However, in 2020, the CSIR–IHBT (Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology) initiated India’s first-ever hing cultivation project in Lahaul and Spiti, a cold desert region of Himachal Pradesh. The region’s climate closely matches hing’s natural growing conditions in Central Asia. Which State is the Largest Producer of Hing in India? Himachal Pradesh holds the top position in hing production, being the pioneer state for cultivating Ferula asafoetida, the plant that yields this pungent spice. Until recently, India imported over 90% of its annual demand of around 1,200 tonnes. But with the success of hing farming in Himachal’s high-altitude regions, the country has now entered the global map as a hing producer.

How Much Hing Does Himachal Pradesh Produce? As of 2024, Himachal Pradesh has cultivated hing across more than 300 hectares, mainly in Lahaul Valley. The spice requires 5 years to reach harvest maturity, so large-scale output is expected from 2025 onwards. The government plans to expand hing cultivation to over 750 hectares, targeting self-reliance in production within the next few years. Interesting Facts About Hing in India 1.India’s Long Import History India has been importing hing for over 600 years, spending over ₹900 crore annually on imports from countries like Afghanistan and Iran. 2.Cold Desert Crop Hing cannot grow in tropical climates. It thrives in cold desert environments, making parts of Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh ideal for cultivation. 3.5-Year Maturity The Ferula plant takes about 5 years to mature and produce gum resin, making it a long-term but high-value crop for farmers.