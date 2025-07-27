Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HSSC CET Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Haryana Group C Previous Year Passing Marks Category-wise

HSSC CET Cut Off 2025 will be released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission along with result declaration. Aspirants who will secure above the cut off marks will be eligible for various Group C posts in Haryana state. Know the Haryana CET Expected Cut Off 2025 for UR, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS here.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki
Jul 27, 2025, 11:21 IST
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the HSSC CET 2025 exam on July 26 and 27. Around 13 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, and thousands appeared for the exam. Candidates are now eagerly awaiting the release of the official cut-off marks. The expected cut-off is influenced by several factors, including the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the overall performance of candidates.
HSSC CET cut-off represents the minimum score required to qualify for the exam. Only those who score equal to or above the cut-off will be eligible to apply for various Group C posts in Haryana state. Since the official Haryana CET Cut Off 2025 is yet to be announced, candidates can refer to the expected category-wise cut-off to estimate their chances of qualifying. These cut-off marks are predicted based on exam trends, difficulty level, and previous year cut off trend. In this article, you can check the HSSC CET expected cut off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC, and other categories.

HSSC CET Expected Cut Off 2025

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases cut off marks after the release of result. As the cut off marks are yet to be announced, you can check the expected cutoff to gauge your chances of passing the HSSC CET 2025 exam. These marks will be estimated based on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, and previous year cut-off trends.

Category

Expected Cut Off

UR

-

SC

-

EWS

-

BCA

-

BCB

-

Also, check:

HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off

HSSC releases the Haryana CET Previous Year Cut Off separately for Grade C and D posts on its official website. Reviewing previous year cut off can help candidates get a better idea of the expected cutoff marks. It gives an understanding of how competitive the exam is and what scores were needed to qualify for different categories and posts. The category-wise HSSC CET Cut Off 2024 is given in the table below:

Post Name

UR

EWS

SC

BCA

BCB

Sectional Officer (Civil) (1)

48.75

Junior Engineer (Civil) (2)

59.475

Junior Engineer (Civil) (3)

67.275

57

54.6

54.6

55.65

Sectional Officer (Civil) (4)

Junior Engineer (Civil) (5)

Assistant Manager (IA) (6)

69.225

61.425

50.7

52.65

54.6

Junior Engineer (Civil) (7)

62.625

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) (8)

55.575

Junior Engineer (Civil) (9)

46.8

Junior Engineer (Civil) (10)

61.425

Junior Engineer (Civil) (11)

48.75

43

Junior Engineer (Civil) (12)

71.175

64

59.475

62.4

63.375

Junior Engineer (Civil) (13)

61.425

Junior Engineer (Civil) (14)

63.375

48

43.875

39.975

40.05

Supervisor Female (Graduate) (352)

78

Tehsil Welfare Officer (353)

77.025

76

70.2

72.15

Ziledar (356)

53.625

Supervisor (351)

66.3

63.375

43.875

Canal Patwari (324)

63.375

Senior Scientific Assistant (Spatial Data Security) (51)

Architectural Assistant (53)

77.025

Factors Affecting Haryana CET Expected Cut Off

HSSC evaluates various factors when deciding the cut off marks. Listed below are a few factors that we have taken into consideration while estimating the HSSC CET Expected Cut Off:

  • The total number of candidates who appeared for the exam
  • The number of vacancies available
  • Overall difficulty level of the exam
  • The maximum marks of the exam
  • Previous Year Cut Off Trends

