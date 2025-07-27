HSSC CET Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Haryana Group C Previous Year Passing Marks Category-wise

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the HSSC CET 2025 exam on July 26 and 27. Around 13 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, and thousands appeared for the exam. Candidates are now eagerly awaiting the release of the official cut-off marks. The expected cut-off is influenced by several factors, including the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and the overall performance of candidates.

HSSC CET cut-off represents the minimum score required to qualify for the exam. Only those who score equal to or above the cut-off will be eligible to apply for various Group C posts in Haryana state. Since the official Haryana CET Cut Off 2025 is yet to be announced, candidates can refer to the expected category-wise cut-off to estimate their chances of qualifying. These cut-off marks are predicted based on exam trends, difficulty level, and previous year cut off trend. In this article, you can check the HSSC CET expected cut off marks for UR, SC, ST, OBC, and other categories.

HSSC CET Expected Cut Off 2025 The Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases cut off marks after the release of result. As the cut off marks are yet to be announced, you can check the expected cutoff to gauge your chances of passing the HSSC CET 2025 exam. These marks will be estimated based on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, and previous year cut-off trends.

HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off HSSC releases the Haryana CET Previous Year Cut Off separately for Grade C and D posts on its official website. Reviewing previous year cut off can help candidates get a better idea of the expected cutoff marks. It gives an understanding of how competitive the exam is and what scores were needed to qualify for different categories and posts. The category-wise HSSC CET Cut Off 2024 is given in the table below:

Post Name UR EWS SC BCA BCB Sectional Officer (Civil) (1) 48.75 – – – – Junior Engineer (Civil) (2) 59.475 – – – – Junior Engineer (Civil) (3) 67.275 57 54.6 54.6 55.65 Sectional Officer (Civil) (4) – – – – – Junior Engineer (Civil) (5) – – – – – Assistant Manager (IA) (6) 69.225 61.425 50.7 52.65 54.6 Junior Engineer (Civil) (7) 62.625 – – – – Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) (8) 55.575 – – – – Junior Engineer (Civil) (9) – – 46.8 – – Junior Engineer (Civil) (10) 61.425 – – – – Junior Engineer (Civil) (11) 48.75 43 – – – Junior Engineer (Civil) (12) 71.175 64 59.475 62.4 63.375 Junior Engineer (Civil) (13) 61.425 – – – – Junior Engineer (Civil) (14) 63.375 48 43.875 39.975 40.05 Supervisor Female (Graduate) (352) 78 – – – – Tehsil Welfare Officer (353) 77.025 76 70.2 72.15 – Ziledar (356) 53.625 – – – – Supervisor (351) 66.3 – 63.375 43.875 – Canal Patwari (324) 63.375 – – – – Senior Scientific Assistant (Spatial Data Security) (51) – – – – – Architectural Assistant (53) 77.025 – – – –