HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 is a crucial resource for excelling in the written exam, scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27. The syllabus differs for Group C and Group D, covering various sections such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. Aspirants should thoroughly analyse the HSSC CET syllabus and exam pattern to formulate an effective preparation strategy that helps you cover all important topics. In this article, we have outlined the detailed Haryana CET Syllabus along with exam pattern and important topics. Also, provided the direct link to download HSSC CET Syllabus PDF.
HSSC CET Syllabus 2025
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducts the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Group C and Group D posts. Aspirants must thoroughly check the HSSC CET syllabus to get insights into the weightage and importance of each subject and allocate time accordingly. This will help aspirants cover the entire syllabus at the decided time. It will also streamline their efforts on exam-oriented concepts and avoid focusing on irrelevant topics. Scroll down the page to get the detailed Haryana CET syllabus along with patterns, strategy, and books.
|
Haryana CET Syllabus – Overview
|
Organization Name
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) exam
|
Post
|
Group C & D Post
|
No. of Questions
|
100
|
Time Duration
|
1 Hour 45 Minutes
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination
|
Official Website
|
hssc.gov.in
HSSC CET Syllabus PDF Download
Access the free HSSC CET exam syllabus PDF to get detailed insights. This will enable you to highlight crucial topics, devote time for practice and revision, and ultimately increase your chances of performing well in the exam. Check the HSSC CET Syllabus PDF for Group C and Group D posts below.
|HSSC CET Group C Syllabus PDF
|Download here
|HSSC CET Group D Syllabus PDF
|Download here
Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise
Candidates must stay updated with the HSSC CET syllabus to identify important topics for the exam and plan their studies effectively. The syllabus includes subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. A comprehensive understanding of all subjects is essential for success in the CET exam. Below is the subject-wise HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 for Group C and Group D posts.
Also, check:
HSSC CET Group C Syllabus
The HSSC CET syllabus for Group C is divided into various subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, General Science, Maths, Computer, and Haryana GK. Check the detailed HSSC CET Group C syllabus for all the subjects below:
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs
Economy
Abbreviations and full forms
Important days and dates
History
Geography
Polity
Art and Culture
Sports
Books and authors
Awards and honours
Science and Technology
|
Reasoning
|
Coding decoding
Relationships
Ranking
Direction
Clock and calendar
Verbal Reasoning
Puzzles
Similarities and differences
Odd one out
Syllogism
Non-verbal Reasoning
|
Haryana GK
|
History
Culture
Appointments
Geography
Awards
Policies
Places of historical importance in Haryana
|
Maths
|
Simplification
Profit and Loss
Percentage
Average
Number System
Ratio and Proportion
Time and Distance
Time and Work
Discount
Simple and Compound Interest
Data Interpretation
|
General Science
|
Physics
Biology
Human Anatomy
Plant Anatomy
Chemistry
Technology and Innovations
Life Science
|
English
|
Spelling Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Fill in the blanks
One word substitution
Comprehension
Tenses
Grammar
|
Computer
|
History of Computer
Hardware and Software
Input-Output devices
Basics of Computer
Internet
Networking
MS Office
Shortcut Keys
HSSC CET Group D Syllabus
The HSSC CET syllabus for Group D is divided into various subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, General Science, Quantitative Ability, Hindi, and Haryana GK. Check the detailed HSSC CET Group D syllabus for all the subjects below for the reference purpose:
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs of National and International level in India and its neighbouring countries
Important days of the year
Scientific Research
Sports
Economics
Culture
Abbreviations / Full Forms
Indian History
Indian Geography
General Policy
Awards and honours
|
Haryana GK
|
History
Geography
Awards
Sports
Appointments etc. of Haryana
Civics
Polity
Old names of various districts/places
Important places in Haryana
Battles of Panipat
|
Quantitative Ability
|
Simplification
Percentage
Average
Number System
Ratio & Proportion
Fractions & Decimal
HCF & LCM
Allegations & mixture
Time & Work
Profit & Loss
Simple & Compound Interest
Tables & Graphs
Time & Distance
|
Reasoning
|
Similarity & Differences
Judgment
Arithmetical Reasoning
Odd One Out
Syllogism
Decision making
Problem-solving
Patterns
Relationship
Direction
Ranking
|
General Science
|
Principles, scientific methodology, concepts, techniques
Biology (Vitamins, Diseases, etc.)
Human Anatomy
Plant Anatomy
Physics
Chemistry
Earth & space sciences
Life sciences
Technology & inventions
|
English
|
Fill in the Blanks
Mis-spelt words
Common errors
Grammar
One word substitution
Sentence improvement
Passage
Tenses
Comprehension Passage
|
Hindi
|
वर्ण
व्यंजन
शब्द
संज्ञा
स्वर
वचन
कारक
काल
सर्वनाम
उपसर्ग- प्रत्यय
क्रिया
विशेषण
क्रियाविशेषण
लिंग
विलोम शब्द
मुहावरे-लोकोक्तियाँ
काल
प्रयावाची
संधि
HSSC CET Exam Pattern 2025
Before starting the exam preparation, candidates must be familiar with the HSSC CET Exam Pattern 2025. The exam pattern for HSSC CET Group C and Group D varies in terms of several sections, total questions, maximum marks, duration, and marking scheme. Knowledge of the examination scheme will help candidates decide their strategy based on the paper requirements and trends. Let’s discuss the HSSC CET paper pattern for Group C and Group D posts below.
HSSC CET Group C Exam Pattern
- A total of 100 questions will be asked for 94.5 marks.
- The medium of the exam shall be English & Hindi language (Bilingual).
- The exam duration shall be 105 minutes.
- No negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable. However, 0. 945 marks will be deducted for un-attempted questions.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Science
|
100
|
94.5 marks
|
General Reasoning
|
Current Affairs
|
Numerical Ability
|
General Studies
|
Hindi
|
Mental Aptitude
|
Agriculture
|
Other Relevant Trade
|
Animal Husbandry
|
GK of Haryana
|
Basic Computer Knowledge
HSSC CET Group D Exam Pattern
- The Haryana CET Group D exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks.
- The exam duration shall be 3 hours (90 minutes).
- No negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable in the exam.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Reasoning
|
10
|
10
|
Hindi
|
10
|
10
|
Quantitative Ability
|
15
|
15
|
General Science
|
15
|
15
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
English
|
10
|
10
|
Haryana General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
How to Prepare for Haryana CET Syllabus 2025
The HSSC CET is a highly competitive exam with limited vacancies, making it a challenging exam. To succeed, candidates must curate a strategic approach for each section. Here are the best tips and tricks to enhance your Haryana CET preparation.
- Analyse the HSSC CET syllabus to identify all important topics for focused preparation.
- Incorporate top-rated HSSC CET books and study materials to master fundamental and core concepts.
- Regularly practice questions from mock tests and previous year's question papers to boost confidence and question-solving speed.
- Regularly revise all core topics to maximise your accuracy and efficiency in the exam.
Books for HSSC CET Syllabus
A wide range of HSSC CET books are out there for exam preparation. However, aspirants must pick only those books that align with the latest trends and the official HSSC CET syllabus. Here are the expert-recommended Haryana CET books shared below for reference purposes.
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publications
|
Haryana Current Affairs
|
Pradeep Sir, Sandeep Khasa Sir/ Arihant Publication
|
Haryana (CET) Group C and Group D Selection Guidebook
|
Agrawal Examcart (Agrawal group of publications)
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination
|
RS Agarwal
|
General Science
|
Magbook
|
Analytical Reasoning and Logical Reasoning
|
Arihant Publication
|
Computer Basics
|
V & S Publishers
|
Objective General English
|
R.S. Aggarwal, Vikas Aggarwal
|
Lucent's Samanya Hindi
|
Sanjeev Kumar
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation