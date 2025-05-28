Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern, HSSC Group C & D Syllabus PDF Download

HSSC CET Syllabus: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission announced the HSSC CET Exam Date on its official website, hssc.gov.in. It will be held on July 26 and 27 in two shifts. Haryana CET syllabus includes subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. Having a through knowledge of the latest syllabus will help you ace the exam easily. So, scroll on to know the latest exam pattern and HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 here.

Jul 21, 2025, 15:14 IST
Check HSSC CET Syllabus and Exam Pattern for Group C and D posts

HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 is a crucial resource for excelling in the written exam, scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27. The syllabus differs for Group C and Group D, covering various sections such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. Aspirants should thoroughly analyse the HSSC CET syllabus and exam pattern to formulate an effective preparation strategy that helps you cover all important topics. In this article, we have outlined the detailed Haryana CET Syllabus along with exam pattern and important topics. Also, provided the direct link to download HSSC CET Syllabus PDF.

HSSC CET Syllabus 2025

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducts the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Group C and Group D posts. Aspirants must thoroughly check the HSSC CET syllabus to get insights into the weightage and importance of each subject and allocate time accordingly. This will help aspirants cover the entire syllabus at the decided time. It will also streamline their efforts on exam-oriented concepts and avoid focusing on irrelevant topics. Scroll down the page to get the detailed Haryana CET syllabus along with patterns, strategy, and books.

Haryana CET Syllabus – Overview

Organization Name

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Exam Name

Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) exam

Post

Group C & D Post

No. of Questions

100

Time Duration

1 Hour 45 Minutes

Mode of Exam

Offline

Selection Process

Written Examination

Official Website

hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Syllabus PDF Download

Access the free HSSC CET exam syllabus PDF to get detailed insights. This will enable you to highlight crucial topics, devote time for practice and revision, and ultimately increase your chances of performing well in the exam. Check the HSSC CET Syllabus PDF for Group C and Group D posts below.

HSSC CET Group C Syllabus PDF Download here
HSSC CET Group D Syllabus PDF Download here

Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise

Candidates must stay updated with the HSSC CET syllabus to identify important topics for the exam and plan their studies effectively. The syllabus includes subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. A comprehensive understanding of all subjects is essential for success in the CET exam. Below is the subject-wise HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 for Group C and Group D posts.

HSSC CET Group C Syllabus

The HSSC CET syllabus for Group C is divided into various subjects such as  General Awareness, Reasoning, English, General Science, Maths, Computer, and Haryana GK. Check the detailed HSSC CET Group C syllabus for all the subjects below:

Subject

Important Topics

General Awareness

Current Affairs

Economy

Abbreviations and full forms

Important days and dates

History

Geography

Polity

Art and Culture

Sports

Books and authors

Awards and honours

Science and Technology

Reasoning

Coding decoding

Relationships

Ranking

Analogy

Blood Relation

Direction

Clock and calendar

Verbal Reasoning

Puzzles

Similarities and differences

Odd one out

Syllogism

Non-verbal Reasoning

Haryana GK

History

Culture

Appointments

Geography

Awards

Policies

Places of historical importance in Haryana

Maths

Simplification

Profit and Loss

Percentage

Average

Number System

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Distance

Time and Work

Discount

Simple and Compound Interest

Data Interpretation

General Science

Physics

Biology

Human Anatomy

Plant Anatomy

Chemistry

Technology and Innovations

Life Science

English

Idioms and phrases

Antonyms and Synonyms

Spelling Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Fill in the blanks

One word substitution

Comprehension

Tenses

Grammar

Computer

History of Computer

Hardware and Software

Input-Output devices

Basics of Computer

Internet

Networking

MS Office

Shortcut Keys

HSSC CET Group D Syllabus

The HSSC CET syllabus for Group D is divided into various subjects such as  General Awareness, Reasoning, English, General Science, Quantitative Ability, Hindi, and Haryana GK. Check the detailed HSSC CET Group D syllabus for all the subjects below for the reference purpose:

Subject

Important Topics

General Awareness

Current Affairs of National and International level in India and its neighbouring countries

Important days of the year

Scientific Research

Sports

Economics

Culture

Abbreviations / Full Forms

Indian History

Indian Geography

General Policy

Awards and honours

Haryana GK

History

Geography

Awards

Sports

Appointments etc. of Haryana

Civics

Polity

Old names of various districts/places

Important places in Haryana

Battles of Panipat

Quantitative Ability

Simplification

Percentage

Average

Number System

Ratio & Proportion

Fractions & Decimal

HCF & LCM

Allegations & mixture

Time & Work

Profit & Loss

Simple & Compound Interest

Tables & Graphs

Time & Distance

Reasoning

Similarity & Differences

Judgment

Arithmetical Reasoning

Odd One Out

Syllogism

Decision making

Problem-solving

Patterns

Relationship

Direction

Ranking

General Science

Principles, scientific methodology, concepts, techniques

Biology (Vitamins, Diseases, etc.)

Human Anatomy

Plant Anatomy

Physics

Chemistry

Earth & space sciences

Life sciences

Technology & inventions

English

Fill in the Blanks

Mis-spelt words

Common errors

Grammar

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Synonyms Antonyms

Sentence improvement

Passage

Tenses

Comprehension Passage

Hindi

वर्ण

व्यंजन

शब्द

संज्ञा

स्वर

वचन

कारक

काल

सर्वनाम

उपसर्ग- प्रत्यय

क्रिया

विशेषण

क्रियाविशेषण

लिंग

विलोम शब्द

मुहावरे-लोकोक्तियाँ

काल

प्रयावाची

संधि

HSSC CET Exam Pattern 2025

Before starting the exam preparation, candidates must be familiar with the HSSC CET Exam Pattern 2025. The exam pattern for HSSC CET Group C and Group D varies in terms of several sections, total questions, maximum marks, duration, and marking scheme. Knowledge of the examination scheme will help candidates decide their strategy based on the paper requirements and trends. Let’s discuss the HSSC CET paper pattern for Group C and Group D posts below.

HSSC CET Group C Exam Pattern

  • A total of 100 questions will be asked for 94.5 marks.
  • The medium of the exam shall be English & Hindi language (Bilingual).
  • The exam duration shall be 105 minutes.
  • No negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable. However, 0. 945 marks will be deducted for un-attempted questions.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Science

100

94.5 marks

General Reasoning

Current Affairs

Numerical Ability

General Studies

Hindi

Mental Aptitude

Agriculture

Other Relevant Trade

Animal Husbandry

GK of Haryana

Basic Computer Knowledge

HSSC CET Group D Exam Pattern

  • The Haryana CET Group D exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks.
  • The exam duration shall be 3 hours (90 minutes).
  • No negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable in the exam.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Reasoning

10

10

Hindi

10

10

Quantitative Ability

15

15

General Science

15

15

General Awareness

15

15

English

10

10

Haryana General Knowledge

25

25

Total

100

100

How to Prepare for Haryana CET Syllabus 2025

The HSSC CET is a highly competitive exam with limited vacancies, making it a challenging exam. To succeed, candidates must curate a strategic approach for each section. Here are the best tips and tricks to enhance your Haryana CET preparation.

  • Analyse the HSSC CET syllabus to identify all important topics for focused preparation.
  •  Incorporate top-rated HSSC CET books and study materials to master fundamental and core concepts.
  • Regularly practice questions from mock tests and previous year's question papers to boost confidence and question-solving speed.
  • Regularly revise all core topics to maximise your accuracy and efficiency in the exam.

Books for HSSC CET Syllabus

A wide range of HSSC CET books are out there for exam preparation. However, aspirants must pick only those books that align with the latest trends and the official HSSC CET syllabus. Here are the expert-recommended Haryana CET books shared below for reference purposes.

Book Name

Author/Publications

Haryana Current Affairs

Pradeep Sir, Sandeep Khasa Sir/ Arihant Publication

Haryana (CET) Group C and Group D Selection Guidebook

Agrawal Examcart (Agrawal group of publications)

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination

RS Agarwal

General Science

Magbook

Analytical Reasoning and Logical Reasoning

Arihant Publication

Computer Basics

V & S Publishers

Objective General English

R.S. Aggarwal, Vikas Aggarwal

Lucent's Samanya Hindi

Sanjeev Kumar

