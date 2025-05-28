HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 is a crucial resource for excelling in the written exam, scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27. The syllabus differs for Group C and Group D, covering various sections such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. Aspirants should thoroughly analyse the HSSC CET syllabus and exam pattern to formulate an effective preparation strategy that helps you cover all important topics. In this article, we have outlined the detailed Haryana CET Syllabus along with exam pattern and important topics. Also, provided the direct link to download HSSC CET Syllabus PDF. HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducts the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Group C and Group D posts. Aspirants must thoroughly check the HSSC CET syllabus to get insights into the weightage and importance of each subject and allocate time accordingly. This will help aspirants cover the entire syllabus at the decided time. It will also streamline their efforts on exam-oriented concepts and avoid focusing on irrelevant topics. Scroll down the page to get the detailed Haryana CET syllabus along with patterns, strategy, and books.

Haryana CET Syllabus – Overview Organization Name Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Exam Name Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) exam Post Group C & D Post No. of Questions 100 Time Duration 1 Hour 45 Minutes Mode of Exam Offline Selection Process Written Examination Official Website hssc.gov.in HSSC CET Syllabus PDF Download Access the free HSSC CET exam syllabus PDF to get detailed insights. This will enable you to highlight crucial topics, devote time for practice and revision, and ultimately increase your chances of performing well in the exam. Check the HSSC CET Syllabus PDF for Group C and Group D posts below. HSSC CET Group C Syllabus PDF Download here HSSC CET Group D Syllabus PDF Download here Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise

Candidates must stay updated with the HSSC CET syllabus to identify important topics for the exam and plan their studies effectively. The syllabus includes subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. A comprehensive understanding of all subjects is essential for success in the CET exam. Below is the subject-wise HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 for Group C and Group D posts. Also, check: HSSC CET Eligibility Criteria

HSSC CET Registration 2025 HSSC CET Group C Syllabus The HSSC CET syllabus for Group C is divided into various subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, General Science, Maths, Computer, and Haryana GK. Check the detailed HSSC CET Group C syllabus for all the subjects below: Subject Important Topics General Awareness Current Affairs Economy Abbreviations and full forms Important days and dates History Geography Polity Art and Culture Sports Books and authors Awards and honours Science and Technology Reasoning Coding decoding Relationships Ranking Analogy Blood Relation Direction Clock and calendar Verbal Reasoning Puzzles Similarities and differences Odd one out Syllogism Non-verbal Reasoning Haryana GK History Culture Appointments Geography Awards Policies Places of historical importance in Haryana Maths Simplification Profit and Loss Percentage Average Number System Ratio and Proportion Time and Distance Time and Work Discount Simple and Compound Interest Data Interpretation General Science Physics Biology Human Anatomy Plant Anatomy Chemistry Technology and Innovations Life Science English Idioms and phrases Antonyms and Synonyms Spelling Correction Sentence Rearrangement Fill in the blanks One word substitution Comprehension Tenses Grammar Computer History of Computer Hardware and Software Input-Output devices Basics of Computer Internet Networking MS Office Shortcut Keys

HSSC CET Group D Syllabus The HSSC CET syllabus for Group D is divided into various subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, General Science, Quantitative Ability, Hindi, and Haryana GK. Check the detailed HSSC CET Group D syllabus for all the subjects below for the reference purpose: Subject Important Topics General Awareness Current Affairs of National and International level in India and its neighbouring countries Important days of the year Scientific Research Sports Economics Culture Abbreviations / Full Forms Indian History Indian Geography General Policy Awards and honours Haryana GK History Geography Awards Sports Appointments etc. of Haryana Civics Polity Old names of various districts/places Important places in Haryana Battles of Panipat Quantitative Ability Simplification Percentage Average Number System Ratio & Proportion Fractions & Decimal HCF & LCM Allegations & mixture Time & Work Profit & Loss Simple & Compound Interest Tables & Graphs Time & Distance Reasoning Similarity & Differences Judgment Arithmetical Reasoning Odd One Out Syllogism Decision making Problem-solving Patterns Relationship Direction Ranking General Science Principles, scientific methodology, concepts, techniques Biology (Vitamins, Diseases, etc.) Human Anatomy Plant Anatomy Physics Chemistry Earth & space sciences Life sciences Technology & inventions English Fill in the Blanks Mis-spelt words Common errors Grammar Idioms & Phrases One word substitution Synonyms Antonyms Sentence improvement Passage Tenses Comprehension Passage Hindi वर्ण व्यंजन शब्द संज्ञा स्वर वचन कारक काल सर्वनाम उपसर्ग- प्रत्यय क्रिया विशेषण क्रियाविशेषण लिंग विलोम शब्द मुहावरे-लोकोक्तियाँ काल प्रयावाची संधि

HSSC CET Exam Pattern 2025 Before starting the exam preparation, candidates must be familiar with the HSSC CET Exam Pattern 2025. The exam pattern for HSSC CET Group C and Group D varies in terms of several sections, total questions, maximum marks, duration, and marking scheme. Knowledge of the examination scheme will help candidates decide their strategy based on the paper requirements and trends. Let’s discuss the HSSC CET paper pattern for Group C and Group D posts below. HSSC CET Group C Exam Pattern A total of 100 questions will be asked for 94.5 marks.

The medium of the exam shall be English & Hindi language (Bilingual).

The exam duration shall be 105 minutes.

No negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable. However, 0. 945 marks will be deducted for un-attempted questions. Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Science 100 94.5 marks General Reasoning Current Affairs Numerical Ability General Studies Hindi Mental Aptitude Agriculture Other Relevant Trade Animal Husbandry GK of Haryana Basic Computer Knowledge

HSSC CET Group D Exam Pattern The Haryana CET Group D exam comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks.

The exam duration shall be 3 hours (90 minutes).

No negative marking for wrong answers will be applicable in the exam. Subjects No. of Questions Marks Reasoning 10 10 Hindi 10 10 Quantitative Ability 15 15 General Science 15 15 General Awareness 15 15 English 10 10 Haryana General Knowledge 25 25 Total 100 100 How to Prepare for Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 The HSSC CET is a highly competitive exam with limited vacancies, making it a challenging exam. To succeed, candidates must curate a strategic approach for each section. Here are the best tips and tricks to enhance your Haryana CET preparation. Analyse the HSSC CET syllabus to identify all important topics for focused preparation.

Incorporate top-rated HSSC CET books and study materials to master fundamental and core concepts.

Regularly practice questions from mock tests and previous year's question papers to boost confidence and question-solving speed.

Regularly revise all core topics to maximise your accuracy and efficiency in the exam.