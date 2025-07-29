What is Human Development Index, How is HDI Measured? Check Here

Human Development Index (HDI) 2025 Ranking List: According to the most recent UNDP 2025 Human Development Report, trade tensions, growing debt crises, and unemployment in a variety of industries are causing human development to slow down and make slow progress worldwide.

The Human Development Index (HDI) has been used by the UN since 1990 to assess and contrast the social and economic development of different countries. It is produced for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by the Human Development Report Office.

What is Human Development Index?

The United Nations Development Programme created the Human Development Index, or HDI, as a way to measure a nation's "average achievement in three basic dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, knowledge, and a decent standard of living." Since its initial release in 1990, the HDI has been published yearly, with the exception of 2012 and 2020–21. Even though HDI tends to rise over time internationally, in 2020 and 2021, the total HDI declined in over 90% of the 191 nations examined for the 2021/22 HDI report. A major factor in these decreases was the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftereffects.