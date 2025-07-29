HDI Report 2025: Check Highest and Lowest Human Development Index Scored Countries; India’s Position May Surprise You

Measuring a nation's success involves more than just its buildings or economy; it also involves how well its citizens live. The HDI, or Human Development Index, is a suitable indicator in this situation. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) created it to offer a more comprehensive viewpoint that takes national income, health, and education into account. It allows one to concentrate on a far more important question: do people have the chance to live long, healthy, and satisfying lives? The significance of HDI rankings lies in their ability to cut past clichéd, superficial statistics and reveal which nations are actually fostering circumstances that enable people to live decent lives. They provide you with information on progress that goes beyond GDP numbers. Top 10 Countries with the Highest HDI

According to the 2023 Human Development Index (HDI), Iceland leads the world with the highest score. The table below lists the top-ranking countries and includes India's position for comparison. Rank Country HDI 2023 1 Iceland 0.972 2 Switzerland 0.970 3 Norway 0.970 4 Denmark 0.962 5 Germany 0.959 6 Sweden 0.959 7 Australia 0.958 8 Netherlands 0.955 9 Hong Kong 0.955 10 Belgium 0.951 130 India 0.685 Developed Countries Vs Least Developed Countries The majority of developed nations fall into the very high human development tier with an HDI score of 0.8 or higher. These nations have strong, expanding economies, stable governments, high life expectancies and quality of life, and widely available, reasonably priced healthcare and education.

The world's least-developed nations (LDCs), on the other hand, fall into the "low human development" category and typically have HDI scores below 0.55. These countries deal with poor education, insecure governments, widespread poverty, and limited access to healthcare. These nations also have high birth rates, low incomes, and short life expectancies. This demonstrates the HDI's primary goal, which is to assist the UN in identifying which nations—particularly the least-developed nations—need the most aid. ALSO READ: What is Operation Mahadev? Significance and Key Highlights; Check Here Countries with the Lowest Human Development Index South Sudan, an African nation, has the lowest score and the most serious development issues according to the 2023 Human Development Index (HDI). The nations with the lowest HDI scores are listed in the table below.

Rank Country HDI 2023 193 South Sudan 0.388 192 Somalia 0.404 191 Central African Republic 0.414 190 Chad 0.416 189 Niger 0.419 188 Mali 0.419 187 Burundi 0.439 186 Burkina Faso 0.459 185 Sierra Leone 0.467 184 Yemen 0.470 ALSO READ: Human Development Index 2025: India’s Strong Performance in HDI India’s HDI Rank among Neighbouring Countries India has gotten its best HDI ranking in the latest UNDP HDI Ranking report, coming fourth in its neighbouring countries. Country HDI Development Level Sri Lanka 0.776 High China 0.797 High Bhutan 0.698 Medium India 0.685 Medium Bangladesh 0.685 Medium Nepal 0.622 Medium Myanmar 0.609 Medium Pakistan 0.544 Low