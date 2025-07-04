Human Development Index 2025: India’s Strong Performance in HDI

In the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) 2025 Human Development Report (HDR) 2025, India came in at number 130 out of 193 nations and territories on the Human Development Index.

According to the most recent UNDP report, India's HDI value increased from 0.676 in 2022 to 0.685 in 2023, keeping it in the medium human development category but bringing it closer to the high human development threshold (HDI > 0.700). Additionally, it pointed out that India's HDI value has risen by more than 53% since 1990, above both the world and South Asian averages.

What is the Human Development Index?

The Human Development Index (HDI) summarizes average performance in three important areas of human development: having a good standard of living, being informed, and living a long and healthy life. The geometric mean of the normalized indices for the three dimensions is known as the HDI.