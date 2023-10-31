[Updated] List of Ballon d'Or Winners from 1956 - 2023

The Ballon d'Or 2023 will be held on 30 October 2023 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Ballon d'Or, a distinguished annual football accolade, has been presented by the esteemed French news magazine, France Football, since its inception in 1956. Notably, from 2010 to 2015, a historic collaboration with FIFA led to the temporary amalgamation of this prestigious award with the FIFA World Player of the Year, established in 1991, resulting in the creation of the FIFA Ballon d'Or.

However, in 2016, this partnership concluded, prompting the award's reversion to its original title, the Ballon d'Or, while FIFA resumed its independent presentation of the annual award known as The Best FIFA Men's Player. It's important to note that those who received the joint FIFA Ballon d'Or are universally acknowledged as victors by both awarding bodies. The Ballon d’Or is widely esteemed as the paramount individual recognition in the realm of football. Nonetheless, critics have voiced concerns, characterizing the award as a "popularity contest." These critics take issue with its voting process, highlighting the challenge of singling out an individual in a sport that inherently thrives on teamwork and collective effort.

ALSO READ| Solheim Cup Winners List (1990 - 2023)

Ballon d'Or 2023 Winners

The Ballon d'Or 2023 was won by Lionel Messi and the 2023 Ballon d'Or Féminin went to Aitana Bonmati. Here is the list of nominees for the 2023 iteration:

Ballon d'Or 2023 complete winners list

» Ballon d'Or- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)

» Ballon d'Or Feminin - Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona Femení, Spain)

» Kopa Trophy for the best male U-21 player - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

» Yashin Trophy for the best male goalkeeper - Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina)

» Gerd Müller Trophy for the highest-scoring male striker - Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

» Socrates Award to acknowledge humanitarian work - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)

» Club of the Year - Manchester City and FC Barcelona Femeni

Lionel Messi Beats Erling Haaland For a Record 8th Title

Lionel Messi, widely considered the front-runner to clinch the men's award, extended his record with an eighth triumph and was formally anointed as the recipient of the Ballon d'Or 2023. Simultaneously, the women's accolade was bestowed upon the illustrious Spanish talent, Aitana Bonmati.

This momentous occasion saw Messi's recognition as the Ballon d'Or victor while donning the colours of PSG for his exceptional exploits during the 2022/23 season. His historic achievement lies in the fact that he became the inaugural player in the annals of the award to secure this prestigious honour while actively representing a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, following his move to Inter Miami during the summer. Here are the final men's ranking:

Rank Player Nationality Club WINNER Lionel Messi Argentina PSG 2 Erling Haaland Norway Man City 3 Kylian Mbappe France PSG 4 Kevin de Bruyne Belgium Man City 5 Rodri Spain Man City 6 Vinicius Jr Brazil Real Madrid 7 Julian Alvarez Argentina Man City 8 Victor Osimhen Nigeria Napoli 9 Bernardo Silva Portugal Man City 10 Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid 11 Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool 12 Robert Lewandowski Poland Barcelona 13 Yassine Bounou Morocco Sevilla 14 Ilkay Gundogan Germany Man City/Barcelona 15 Emiliano Martinez Argentina Aston Villa 16 Karim Benzema France Real Madrid 17 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Napoli 18 Jude Bellingham England Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid 19 Harry Kane England Tottenham/Bayern Munich 20 Lautaro Martinez Argentina Inter Milan 21 Antoine Griezmann France Atletico Madrid 22 Kim Min-Jae South Korea Napoli/Bayern Munich 23 Andre Onana Cameroon Man United 24 Bukayo Saka England Arsenal 25 Josko Gvardiol Croatia RB Leipzig/Man City 26 Jamal Musiala Germany Bayern Munich 27 Nicolo Barella Italy Inter Milan 28 Randal Kolo Muani France Eintracht Frankfurt/PSG Martin Odegaard Norway Arsenal 30 Ruben Dias Portugal Man City

Aitana Bonmati, fresh from her triumphant campaign in the 2023 Women's World Cup, emerged as the deserving female laureate. Her ascension to this pinnacle followed in the footsteps of her Barcelona compatriot, Alexia Putellas, who had previously claimed the title for the preceding two years. Unfortunately, Putellas was sidelined from contention for the 2023 prize due to injury setbacks. Notably, this year's Ballon d'Or witnessed a remarkable prominence of Barcelona, with an impressive six of their players receiving nominations for the distinguished award.

ALSO READ| [Updated] List Of Laver Cup Winners (2017 - 2023)

Complete List of Ballon d'Or Winners List from 1956 to 2023

In 2022, France Football overhauled the Ballon d'Or regulations, implementing substantial alterations to its framework. The pivotal change resided in the temporal criterion, as the accolades shifted from being based on achievements within a conventional calendar year to being hinged on the performance throughout a football season.

A momentous decision was made to restrict the privilege of casting votes to only those nations residing within the upper echelons of the FIFA World Ranking, specifically, the top 100. A marked departure from the prior practice, where all nations had the opportunity to partake in the plebiscite, which had persisted since 2007.

Year Rank Player Team Points Ballon d'Or (1956–2009) 1956 1st Stanley Matthews Blackpool 47 2nd Alfredo Di Stéfano Real Madrid 44 3rd Raymond Kopa Real Madrid 33 1957 1st Alfredo Di Stéfano Real Madrid 72 2nd Billy Wright Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 3rd Duncan Edwards Manchester United 16 Raymond Kopa Real Madrid 1958 1st Raymond Kopa Real Madrid 71 2nd Helmut Rahn Rot-Weiss Essen 40 3rd Just Fontaine Reims 23 1959 1st Alfredo Di Stéfano Real Madrid 80 2nd Raymond Kopa Reims 42 3rd John Charles Juventus 24 1960 1st Luis Suárez Barcelona 54 2nd Ferenc Puskás Real Madrid 37 3rd Uwe Seeler Hamburger SV 33 1961 1st Omar Sívori Juventus 46 2nd Luis Suárez Inter Milan 40 3rd Johnny Haynes Fulham 22 1962 1st Josef Masopust Dukla Prague 65 2nd Eusébio Benfica 53 3rd Karl-Heinz Schnellinger 1. FC Köln 33 1963 1st Lev Yashin Dynamo Moscow 73 2nd Gianni Rivera Milan 55 3rd Jimmy Greaves Tottenham Hotspur 50 1964 1st Denis Law Manchester United 61 2nd Luis Suárez Inter Milan 43 3rd Amancio Real Madrid 38 1965 1st Eusébio Benfica 67 2nd Giacinto Facchetti Inter Milan 59 3rd Luis Suárez Inter Milan 45 1966 1st Bobby Charlton Manchester United 81 2nd Eusébio Benfica 80 3rd Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich 59 1967 1st Flórián Albert Ferencváros 68 2nd Bobby Charlton Manchester United 40 3rd Jimmy Johnstone Celtic 39 1968 1st George Best Manchester United 61 2nd Bobby Charlton Manchester United 53 3rd Dragan Džajić Red Star Belgrade 46 1969 1st Gianni Rivera Milan 83 2nd Gigi Riva Cagliari 79 3rd Gerd Müller Bayern Munich 38 1970 1st Gerd Müller Bayern Munich 77 2nd Bobby Moore West Ham United 70 3rd Gigi Riva Cagliari 65 2nd Sandro Mazzola Inter Milan 57 3rd George Best Manchester United 56 1972 1st Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich 81 2nd Gerd Müller Bayern Munich 79 Günter Netzer Borussia Mönchengladbach 1973 1st Johan Cruyff[note 6] Barcelona 96 2nd Dino Zoff Juventus 47 3rd Gerd Müller Bayern Munich 44 1974 1st Johan Cruyff Barcelona 116 2nd Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich 105 3rd Kazimierz Deyna Legia Warsaw 35 1975 1st Oleg Blokhin Dynamo Kyiv 122 2nd Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich 42 3rd Johan Cruyff Barcelona 27 1976 1st Franz Beckenbauer Bayern Munich 91 2nd Rob Rensenbrink Anderlecht 75 3rd Ivo Viktor Dukla Prague 52 1977 1st Allan Simonsen Borussia Mönchengladbach 74 2nd Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV 71 3rd Michel Platini Nancy 70 1978 1st Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV 87 2nd Hans Krankl Barcelona 81 3rd Rob Rensenbrink Anderlecht 50 1979 1st Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV 118 2nd Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich 52 3rd Ruud Krol Ajax 41 2nd Bernd Schuster Barcelona 34 3rd Michel Platini Saint-Étienne 33 1981 1st Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich 106 3rd Bernd Schuster Barcelona 39 1982 1st Paolo Rossi Juventus 115 2nd Alain Giresse Bordeaux 64 1983 1st Michel Platini Juventus 110 2nd Kenny Dalglish Liverpool 26 3rd Allan Simonsen Vejle 25 2nd Jean Tigana Bordeaux 57 3rd Preben Elkjær[note 12] Hellas Verona 48 1985 1st Michel Platini Juventus 127 3rd Bernd Schuster Barcelona 46 1986 1st Igor Belanov Dynamo Kyiv 84 2nd Gary Lineker Barcelona 62 1987 1st Ruud Gullit Milan 106 2nd Paulo Futre Atlético Madrid 91 3rd Emilio Butragueño Real Madrid 61 2nd Ruud Gullit Milan 88 3rd Frank Rijkaard Milan 45 1989 1st Marco van Basten Milan 129 3rd Frank Rijkaard Milan 43 1990 1st Lothar Matthäus Inter Milan 137 2nd Salvatore Schillaci Juventus 84 1991 1st Jean-Pierre Papin Marseille 141 2nd Dejan Savićević Red Star Belgrade 42 3rd Darko Pančev Red Star Belgrade 1992 1st Marco van Basten ‡ Milan 98 2nd Hristo Stoichkov Barcelona 80 3rd Dennis Bergkamp Ajax 53 1993 1st Roberto Baggio ‡ Juventus 142 2nd Dennis Bergkamp[note 17] Inter Milan 83 3rd Eric Cantona Manchester United 34 1994 1st Hristo Stoichkov Barcelona 210 2nd Roberto Baggio Juventus 136 3rd Paolo Maldini Milan 109 1995 1st George Weah Milan 144 2nd Jürgen Klinsmann Bayern Munich 108 3rd Jari Litmanen Ajax 67 1996 1st Matthias Sammer Borussia Dortmund 144 2nd Ronaldo Barcelona 143 3rd Alan Shearer Newcastle United 107 1997 1st Ronaldo ‡ Inter Milan 222 2nd Predrag Mijatović Real Madrid 68 3rd Zinedine Zidane Juventus 63 1998 1st Zinedine Zidane ‡ Juventus 244 2nd Davor Šuker Real Madrid 68 3rd Ronaldo Inter Milan 66 1999 1st Rivaldo ‡ Barcelona 219 2nd David Beckham Manchester United 154 3rd Andriy Shevchenko Milan 64 2000 1st Luís Figo Real Madrid 197 2nd Zinedine Zidane Juventus 181 3rd Andriy Shevchenko Milan 85 2001 1st Michael Owen Liverpool 176 2nd Raúl Real Madrid 140 3rd Oliver Kahn Bayern Munich 114 2002 1st Ronaldo ‡[note 25] Real Madrid 169 2nd Roberto Carlos Real Madrid 145 3rd Oliver Kahn Bayern Munich 110 2003 1st Pavel Nedvěd Juventus 190 2nd Thierry Henry Arsenal 128 3rd Paolo Maldini Milan 123 2004 1st Andriy Shevchenko Milan 175 2nd Deco Barcelona 139 3rd Ronaldinho Barcelona 133 2005 1st Ronaldinho ‡ Barcelona 225 2nd Frank Lampard Chelsea 148 3rd Steven Gerrard Liverpool 142 2006 1st Fabio Cannavaro ‡ Real Madrid 173 2nd Gianluigi Buffon Juventus 124 3rd Thierry Henry Arsenal 121 2007 1st Kaká ‡ Milan 444 2nd Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 277 3rd Lionel Messi Barcelona 255 2008 1st Cristiano Ronaldo ‡ Manchester United 446 2nd Lionel Messi Barcelona 281 3rd Fernando Torres Liverpool 179 2009 1st Lionel Messi ‡ Barcelona 473 2nd Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 233 3rd Xavi Barcelona 170 FIFA Ballon d'Or (2010–2015) 2010 1st Lionel Messi Barcelona 22.65% 2nd Andrés Iniesta Barcelona 17.36% 3rd Xavi Barcelona 16.48% 2011 1st Lionel Messi Barcelona 47.88% 2nd Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 21.60% 3rd Xavi Barcelona 9.23% 2012 1st Lionel Messi Barcelona 41.60% 2nd Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 23.68% 3rd Andrés Iniesta Barcelona 10.91% 2013 1st Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 27.99% 2nd Lionel Messi Barcelona 24.72% 3rd Franck Ribéry Bayern Munich 23.36% 2014 1st Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 37.66% 2nd Lionel Messi Barcelona 15.76% 3rd Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 15.72% 2015 1st Lionel Messi Barcelona 41.33% 2nd Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 27.76% 3rd Neymar Barcelona 7.86% Ballon d'Or (2016–present) 2016 1st Cristiano Ronaldo ‡ Real Madrid 745 2nd Lionel Messi Barcelona 316 3rd Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid 198 2017 1st Cristiano Ronaldo ‡ Real Madrid 946 2nd Lionel Messi Barcelona 670 3rd Neymar Paris Saint-Germain 361 2018 1st Luka Modrić ‡ Real Madrid 753 2nd Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 476 3rd Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid 414 2019 1st Lionel Messi ‡ Barcelona 686 2nd Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 679 3rd Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 476 2020 Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 1st Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 613 2nd Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 580 3rd Jorginho Chelsea 460 2022 1st Karim Benzema Real Madrid 549 2nd Sadio Mané Liverpool 193 3rd Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 175

2023 1st Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain (Currently Playing for Inter-Miami) Argentina 2nd Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 3rd Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain France

This transformative adjustment harmonized the Ballon d'Or with the prestigious UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, a commendable endeavour to mitigate the dominance of exclusive leagues and, most notably, to usher in a more diversified representation, given the recent hegemony of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

ALSO READ|