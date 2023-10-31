[Updated] List of Ballon d'Or Winners from 1956 - 2023
The Ballon d'Or 2023 will be held on 30 October 2023 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Ballon d'Or, a distinguished annual football accolade, has been presented by the esteemed French news magazine, France Football, since its inception in 1956. Notably, from 2010 to 2015, a historic collaboration with FIFA led to the temporary amalgamation of this prestigious award with the FIFA World Player of the Year, established in 1991, resulting in the creation of the FIFA Ballon d'Or.
However, in 2016, this partnership concluded, prompting the award's reversion to its original title, the Ballon d'Or, while FIFA resumed its independent presentation of the annual award known as The Best FIFA Men's Player. It's important to note that those who received the joint FIFA Ballon d'Or are universally acknowledged as victors by both awarding bodies. The Ballon d’Or is widely esteemed as the paramount individual recognition in the realm of football. Nonetheless, critics have voiced concerns, characterizing the award as a "popularity contest." These critics take issue with its voting process, highlighting the challenge of singling out an individual in a sport that inherently thrives on teamwork and collective effort.
Ballon d'Or 2023 Winners
The Ballon d'Or 2023 was won by Lionel Messi and the 2023 Ballon d'Or Féminin went to Aitana Bonmati. Here is the list of nominees for the 2023 iteration:
Ballon d'Or 2023 complete winners list
» Ballon d'Or- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
» Ballon d'Or Feminin - Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona Femení, Spain)
» Kopa Trophy for the best male U-21 player - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
» Yashin Trophy for the best male goalkeeper - Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina)
» Gerd Müller Trophy for the highest-scoring male striker - Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
» Socrates Award to acknowledge humanitarian work - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
» Club of the Year - Manchester City and FC Barcelona Femeni
Lionel Messi Beats Erling Haaland For a Record 8th Title
Lionel Messi, widely considered the front-runner to clinch the men's award, extended his record with an eighth triumph and was formally anointed as the recipient of the Ballon d'Or 2023. Simultaneously, the women's accolade was bestowed upon the illustrious Spanish talent, Aitana Bonmati.
This momentous occasion saw Messi's recognition as the Ballon d'Or victor while donning the colours of PSG for his exceptional exploits during the 2022/23 season. His historic achievement lies in the fact that he became the inaugural player in the annals of the award to secure this prestigious honour while actively representing a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, following his move to Inter Miami during the summer. Here are the final men's ranking:
|Rank
|Player
|Nationality
|Club
|WINNER
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|PSG
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Man City
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|PSG
|4
|Kevin de Bruyne
|Belgium
|Man City
|5
|Rodri
|Spain
|Man City
|6
|Vinicius Jr
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|7
|Julian Alvarez
|Argentina
|Man City
|8
|Victor Osimhen
|Nigeria
|Napoli
|9
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Man City
|10
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|11
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Liverpool
|12
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|Barcelona
|13
|Yassine Bounou
|Morocco
|Sevilla
|14
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Germany
|
Man City/Barcelona
|15
|Emiliano Martinez
|Argentina
|Aston Villa
|16
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Real Madrid
|17
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Georgia
|Napoli
|18
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|
Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid
|19
|Harry Kane
|England
|
Tottenham/Bayern Munich
|20
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|Inter Milan
|21
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|Atletico Madrid
|22
|Kim Min-Jae
|South Korea
|
Napoli/Bayern Munich
|23
|Andre Onana
|Cameroon
|Man United
|24
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|Arsenal
|25
|Josko Gvardiol
|Croatia
|
RB Leipzig/Man City
|26
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|27
|Nicolo Barella
|Italy
|Inter Milan
|28
|Randal Kolo Muani
|France
|
Eintracht Frankfurt/PSG
|Martin Odegaard
|Norway
|Arsenal
|30
|Ruben Dias
|Portugal
|Man City
Aitana Bonmati, fresh from her triumphant campaign in the 2023 Women's World Cup, emerged as the deserving female laureate. Her ascension to this pinnacle followed in the footsteps of her Barcelona compatriot, Alexia Putellas, who had previously claimed the title for the preceding two years. Unfortunately, Putellas was sidelined from contention for the 2023 prize due to injury setbacks. Notably, this year's Ballon d'Or witnessed a remarkable prominence of Barcelona, with an impressive six of their players receiving nominations for the distinguished award.
Complete List of Ballon d'Or Winners List from 1956 to 2023
In 2022, France Football overhauled the Ballon d'Or regulations, implementing substantial alterations to its framework. The pivotal change resided in the temporal criterion, as the accolades shifted from being based on achievements within a conventional calendar year to being hinged on the performance throughout a football season.
A momentous decision was made to restrict the privilege of casting votes to only those nations residing within the upper echelons of the FIFA World Ranking, specifically, the top 100. A marked departure from the prior practice, where all nations had the opportunity to partake in the plebiscite, which had persisted since 2007.
|
Year
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Points
|
Ballon d'Or (1956–2009)
|
1956
|
1st
|
Stanley Matthews
|
Blackpool
|
47
|
2nd
|
Alfredo Di Stéfano
|
Real Madrid
|
44
|
3rd
|
Raymond Kopa
|
Real Madrid
|
33
|
1957
|
1st
|
Alfredo Di Stéfano
|
Real Madrid
|
72
|
2nd
|
Billy Wright
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
19
|
3rd
|
Duncan Edwards
|
Manchester United
|
16
|
Raymond Kopa
|
Real Madrid
|
1958
|
1st
|
Raymond Kopa
|
Real Madrid
|
71
|
2nd
|
Helmut Rahn
|
Rot-Weiss Essen
|
40
|
3rd
|
Just Fontaine
|
Reims
|
23
|
1959
|
1st
|
Alfredo Di Stéfano
|
Real Madrid
|
80
|
2nd
|
Raymond Kopa
|
Reims
|
42
|
3rd
|
John Charles
|
Juventus
|
24
|
1960
|
1st
|
Luis Suárez
|
Barcelona
|
54
|
2nd
|
Ferenc Puskás
|
Real Madrid
|
37
|
3rd
|
Uwe Seeler
|
Hamburger SV
|
33
|
1961
|
1st
|
Omar Sívori
|
Juventus
|
46
|
2nd
|
Luis Suárez
|
Inter Milan
|
40
|
3rd
|
Johnny Haynes
|
Fulham
|
22
|
1962
|
1st
|
Josef Masopust
|
Dukla Prague
|
65
|
2nd
|
Eusébio
|
Benfica
|
53
|
3rd
|
Karl-Heinz Schnellinger
|
1. FC Köln
|
33
|
1963
|
1st
|
Lev Yashin
|
Dynamo Moscow
|
73
|
2nd
|
Gianni Rivera
|
Milan
|
55
|
3rd
|
Jimmy Greaves
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
50
|
1964
|
1st
|
Denis Law
|
Manchester United
|
61
|
2nd
|
Luis Suárez
|
Inter Milan
|
43
|
3rd
|
Amancio
|
Real Madrid
|
38
|
1965
|
1st
|
Eusébio
|
Benfica
|
67
|
2nd
|
Giacinto Facchetti
|
Inter Milan
|
59
|
3rd
|
Luis Suárez
|
Inter Milan
|
45
|
1966
|
1st
|
Bobby Charlton
|
Manchester United
|
81
|
2nd
|
Eusébio
|
Benfica
|
80
|
3rd
|
Franz Beckenbauer
|
Bayern Munich
|
59
|
1967
|
1st
|
Flórián Albert
|
Ferencváros
|
68
|
2nd
|
Bobby Charlton
|
Manchester United
|
40
|
3rd
|
Jimmy Johnstone
|
Celtic
|
39
|
1968
|
1st
|
George Best
|
Manchester United
|
61
|
2nd
|
Bobby Charlton
|
Manchester United
|
53
|
3rd
|
Dragan Džajić
|
Red Star Belgrade
|
46
|
1969
|
1st
|
Gianni Rivera
|
Milan
|
83
|
2nd
|
Gigi Riva
|
Cagliari
|
79
|
3rd
|
Gerd Müller
|
Bayern Munich
|
38
|
1970
|
1st
|
Gerd Müller
|
Bayern Munich
|
77
|
2nd
|
Bobby Moore
|
West Ham United
|
70
|
3rd
|
Gigi Riva
|
Cagliari
|
65
|
2nd
|
Sandro Mazzola
|
Inter Milan
|
57
|
3rd
|
George Best
|
Manchester United
|
56
|
1972
|
1st
|
Franz Beckenbauer
|
Bayern Munich
|
81
|
2nd
|
Gerd Müller
|
Bayern Munich
|
79
|
Günter Netzer
|
Borussia Mönchengladbach
|
1973
|
1st
|
Johan Cruyff[note 6]
|
Barcelona
|
96
|
2nd
|
Dino Zoff
|
Juventus
|
47
|
3rd
|
Gerd Müller
|
Bayern Munich
|
44
|
1974
|
1st
|
Johan Cruyff
|
Barcelona
|
116
|
2nd
|
Franz Beckenbauer
|
Bayern Munich
|
105
|
3rd
|
Kazimierz Deyna
|
Legia Warsaw
|
35
|
1975
|
1st
|
Oleg Blokhin
|
Dynamo Kyiv
|
122
|
2nd
|
Franz Beckenbauer
|
Bayern Munich
|
42
|
3rd
|
Johan Cruyff
|
Barcelona
|
27
|
1976
|
1st
|
Franz Beckenbauer
|
Bayern Munich
|
91
|
2nd
|
Rob Rensenbrink
|
Anderlecht
|
75
|
3rd
|
Ivo Viktor
|
Dukla Prague
|
52
|
1977
|
1st
|
Allan Simonsen
|
Borussia Mönchengladbach
|
74
|
2nd
|
Kevin Keegan
|
Hamburger SV
|
71
|
3rd
|
Michel Platini
|
Nancy
|
70
|
1978
|
1st
|
Kevin Keegan
|
Hamburger SV
|
87
|
2nd
|
Hans Krankl
|
Barcelona
|
81
|
3rd
|
Rob Rensenbrink
|
Anderlecht
|
50
|
1979
|
1st
|
Kevin Keegan
|
Hamburger SV
|
118
|
2nd
|
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|
Bayern Munich
|
52
|
3rd
|
Ruud Krol
|
Ajax
|
41
|
2nd
|
Bernd Schuster
|
Barcelona
|
34
|
3rd
|
Michel Platini
|
Saint-Étienne
|
33
|
1981
|
1st
|
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|
Bayern Munich
|
106
|
3rd
|
Bernd Schuster
|
Barcelona
|
39
|
1982
|
1st
|
Paolo Rossi
|
Juventus
|
115
|
2nd
|
Alain Giresse
|
Bordeaux
|
64
|
1983
|
1st
|
Michel Platini
|
Juventus
|
110
|
2nd
|
Kenny Dalglish
|
Liverpool
|
26
|
3rd
|
Allan Simonsen
|
Vejle
|
25
|
2nd
|
Jean Tigana
|
Bordeaux
|
57
|
3rd
|
Preben Elkjær[note 12]
|
Hellas Verona
|
48
|
1985
|
1st
|
Michel Platini
|
Juventus
|
127
|
3rd
|
Bernd Schuster
|
Barcelona
|
46
|
1986
|
1st
|
Igor Belanov
|
Dynamo Kyiv
|
84
|
2nd
|
Gary Lineker
|
Barcelona
|
62
|
1987
|
1st
|
Ruud Gullit
|
Milan
|
106
|
2nd
|
Paulo Futre
|
Atlético Madrid
|
91
|
3rd
|
Emilio Butragueño
|
Real Madrid
|
61
|
2nd
|
Ruud Gullit
|
Milan
|
88
|
3rd
|
Frank Rijkaard
|
Milan
|
45
|
1989
|
1st
|
Marco van Basten
|
Milan
|
129
|
3rd
|
Frank Rijkaard
|
Milan
|
43
|
1990
|
1st
|
Lothar Matthäus
|
Inter Milan
|
137
|
2nd
|
Salvatore Schillaci
|
Juventus
|
84
|
1991
|
1st
|
Jean-Pierre Papin
|
Marseille
|
141
|
2nd
|
Dejan Savićević
|
Red Star Belgrade
|
42
|
3rd
|
Darko Pančev
|
Red Star Belgrade
|
1992
|
1st
|
Marco van Basten ‡
|
Milan
|
98
|
2nd
|
Hristo Stoichkov
|
Barcelona
|
80
|
3rd
|
Dennis Bergkamp
|
Ajax
|
53
|
1993
|
1st
|
Roberto Baggio ‡
|
Juventus
|
142
|
2nd
|
Dennis Bergkamp[note 17]
|
Inter Milan
|
83
|
3rd
|
Eric Cantona
|
Manchester United
|
34
|
1994
|
1st
|
Hristo Stoichkov
|
Barcelona
|
210
|
2nd
|
Roberto Baggio
|
Juventus
|
136
|
3rd
|
Paolo Maldini
|
Milan
|
109
|
1995
|
1st
|
George Weah
|
Milan
|
144
|
2nd
|
Jürgen Klinsmann
|
Bayern Munich
|
108
|
3rd
|
Jari Litmanen
|
Ajax
|
67
|
1996
|
1st
|
Matthias Sammer
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
144
|
2nd
|
Ronaldo
|
Barcelona
|
143
|
3rd
|
Alan Shearer
|
Newcastle United
|
107
|
1997
|
1st
|
Ronaldo ‡
|
Inter Milan
|
222
|
2nd
|
Predrag Mijatović
|
Real Madrid
|
68
|
3rd
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
Juventus
|
63
|
1998
|
1st
|
Zinedine Zidane ‡
|
Juventus
|
244
|
2nd
|
Davor Šuker
|
Real Madrid
|
68
|
3rd
|
Ronaldo
|
Inter Milan
|
66
|
1999
|
1st
|
Rivaldo ‡
|
Barcelona
|
219
|
2nd
|
David Beckham
|
Manchester United
|
154
|
3rd
|
Andriy Shevchenko
|
Milan
|
64
|
2000
|
1st
|
Luís Figo
|
Real Madrid
|
197
|
2nd
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
Juventus
|
181
|
3rd
|
Andriy Shevchenko
|
Milan
|
85
|
2001
|
1st
|
Michael Owen
|
Liverpool
|
176
|
2nd
|
Raúl
|
Real Madrid
|
140
|
3rd
|
Oliver Kahn
|
Bayern Munich
|
114
|
2002
|
1st
|
Ronaldo ‡[note 25]
|
Real Madrid
|
169
|
2nd
|
Roberto Carlos
|
Real Madrid
|
145
|
3rd
|
Oliver Kahn
|
Bayern Munich
|
110
|
2003
|
1st
|
Pavel Nedvěd
|
Juventus
|
190
|
2nd
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
128
|
3rd
|
Paolo Maldini
|
Milan
|
123
|
2004
|
1st
|
Andriy Shevchenko
|
Milan
|
175
|
2nd
|
Deco
|
Barcelona
|
139
|
3rd
|
Ronaldinho
|
Barcelona
|
133
|
2005
|
1st
|
Ronaldinho ‡
|
Barcelona
|
225
|
2nd
|
Frank Lampard
|
Chelsea
|
148
|
3rd
|
Steven Gerrard
|
Liverpool
|
142
|
2006
|
1st
|
Fabio Cannavaro ‡
|
Real Madrid
|
173
|
2nd
|
Gianluigi Buffon
|
Juventus
|
124
|
3rd
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
121
|
2007
|
1st
|
Kaká ‡
|
Milan
|
444
|
2nd
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Manchester United
|
277
|
3rd
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
255
|
2008
|
1st
|
Cristiano Ronaldo ‡
|
Manchester United
|
446
|
2nd
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
281
|
3rd
|
Fernando Torres
|
Liverpool
|
179
|
2009
|
1st
|
Lionel Messi ‡
|
Barcelona
|
473
|
2nd
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
|
233
|
3rd
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
170
|
FIFA Ballon d'Or (2010–2015)
|
2010
|
1st
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
22.65%
|
2nd
|
Andrés Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
17.36%
|
3rd
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
16.48%
|
2011
|
1st
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
47.88%
|
2nd
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
|
21.60%
|
3rd
|
Xavi
|
Barcelona
|
9.23%
|
2012
|
1st
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
41.60%
|
2nd
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
|
23.68%
|
3rd
|
Andrés Iniesta
|
Barcelona
|
10.91%
|
2013
|
1st
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
|
27.99%
|
2nd
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
24.72%
|
3rd
|
Franck Ribéry
|
Bayern Munich
|
23.36%
|
2014
|
1st
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
|
37.66%
|
2nd
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
15.76%
|
3rd
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich
|
15.72%
|
2015
|
1st
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
41.33%
|
2nd
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
|
27.76%
|
3rd
|
Neymar
|
Barcelona
|
7.86%
|
Ballon d'Or (2016–present)
|
2016
|
1st
|
Cristiano Ronaldo ‡
|
Real Madrid
|
745
|
2nd
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
316
|
3rd
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
Atlético Madrid
|
198
|
2017
|
1st
|
Cristiano Ronaldo ‡
|
Real Madrid
|
946
|
2nd
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
670
|
3rd
|
Neymar
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
361
|
2018
|
1st
|
Luka Modrić ‡
|
Real Madrid
|
753
|
2nd
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Juventus
|
476
|
3rd
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
Atlético Madrid
|
414
|
2019
|
1st
|
Lionel Messi ‡
|
Barcelona
|
686
|
2nd
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
679
|
3rd
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Juventus
|
476
|
2020
|
Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|
2021
|
1st
|
Lionel Messi
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
613
|
2nd
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Bayern Munich
|
580
|
3rd
|
Jorginho
|
Chelsea
|
460
|
2022
|
1st
|
Karim Benzema
|
Real Madrid
|
549
|
2nd
|
Sadio Mané
|
Liverpool
|
193
|
3rd
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
175
|
2023
|
1st
|
Lionel Messi
|
Paris Saint-Germain (Currently Playing for Inter-Miami)
|
Argentina
|
2nd
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
Norway
|
3rd
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
France
This transformative adjustment harmonized the Ballon d'Or with the prestigious UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, a commendable endeavour to mitigate the dominance of exclusive leagues and, most notably, to usher in a more diversified representation, given the recent hegemony of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
