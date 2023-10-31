[Updated] List of Ballon d'Or Winners from 1956 - 2023

Lionel Messi, widely considered the front-runner to clinch the men's award, extended his record with an eighth triumph and was formally anointed as the recipient of the Ballon d'Or 2023. Simultaneously, the women's accolade was bestowed upon the illustrious Spanish talent, Aitana Bonmati.
Ballon d'Or Winners 2023: Full List of Men’s Football Awards from 1956
Ballon d'Or Winners 2023: Full List of Men’s Football Awards from 1956

The Ballon d'Or 2023 will be held on 30 October 2023 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Ballon d'Or, a distinguished annual football accolade, has been presented by the esteemed French news magazine, France Football, since its inception in 1956. Notably, from 2010 to 2015, a historic collaboration with FIFA led to the temporary amalgamation of this prestigious award with the FIFA World Player of the Year, established in 1991, resulting in the creation of the FIFA Ballon d'Or.

Ballon d'Or Winners 2023: Full List of Men’s Football Awards from 1956

However, in 2016, this partnership concluded, prompting the award's reversion to its original title, the Ballon d'Or, while FIFA resumed its independent presentation of the annual award known as The Best FIFA Men's Player. It's important to note that those who received the joint FIFA Ballon d'Or are universally acknowledged as victors by both awarding bodies. The Ballon d’Or is widely esteemed as the paramount individual recognition in the realm of football. Nonetheless, critics have voiced concerns, characterizing the award as a "popularity contest." These critics take issue with its voting process, highlighting the challenge of singling out an individual in a sport that inherently thrives on teamwork and collective effort.

Ballon d'Or 2023 Winners

The Ballon d'Or 2023 was won by Lionel Messi and the 2023 Ballon d'Or Féminin went to Aitana Bonmati. Here is the list of nominees for the 2023 iteration:

Ballon d'Or 2023 complete winners list
» Ballon d'Or- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
» Ballon d'Or Feminin - Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona Femení, Spain)
» Kopa Trophy for the best male U-21 player - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
» Yashin Trophy for the best male goalkeeper - Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina)
» Gerd Müller Trophy for the highest-scoring male striker - Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
» Socrates Award to acknowledge humanitarian work - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
» Club of the Year - Manchester City and FC Barcelona Femeni

Lionel Messi Beats Erling Haaland For a Record 8th Title

Ballon d'Or Winners 2023: Full List of Men’s Football Awards from 1956

This momentous occasion saw Messi's recognition as the Ballon d'Or victor while donning the colours of PSG for his exceptional exploits during the 2022/23 season. His historic achievement lies in the fact that he became the inaugural player in the annals of the award to secure this prestigious honour while actively representing a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, following his move to Inter Miami during the summer. Here are the final men's ranking:

Rank Player Nationality Club
WINNER Lionel Messi Argentina PSG
2 Erling Haaland Norway Man City
3 Kylian Mbappe France PSG
4 Kevin de Bruyne Belgium Man City
5 Rodri Spain Man City
6 Vinicius Jr Brazil Real Madrid
7 Julian Alvarez Argentina Man City
8 Victor Osimhen Nigeria Napoli
9 Bernardo Silva Portugal Man City
10 Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid
11 Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool
12 Robert Lewandowski Poland Barcelona
13 Yassine Bounou Morocco Sevilla
14 Ilkay Gundogan Germany
Man City/Barcelona
15 Emiliano Martinez Argentina Aston Villa
16 Karim Benzema France Real Madrid
17 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Napoli
18 Jude Bellingham England
Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid
19 Harry Kane England
Tottenham/Bayern Munich
20 Lautaro Martinez Argentina Inter Milan
21 Antoine Griezmann France Atletico Madrid
22 Kim Min-Jae South Korea
Napoli/Bayern Munich
23 Andre Onana Cameroon Man United
24 Bukayo Saka England Arsenal
25 Josko Gvardiol Croatia
RB Leipzig/Man City
26 Jamal Musiala Germany Bayern Munich
27 Nicolo Barella Italy Inter Milan
28 Randal Kolo Muani France
Eintracht Frankfurt/PSG
Martin Odegaard Norway Arsenal
30 Ruben Dias Portugal Man City

Aitana Bonmati, fresh from her triumphant campaign in the 2023 Women's World Cup, emerged as the deserving female laureate. Her ascension to this pinnacle followed in the footsteps of her Barcelona compatriot, Alexia Putellas, who had previously claimed the title for the preceding two years. Unfortunately, Putellas was sidelined from contention for the 2023 prize due to injury setbacks. Notably, this year's Ballon d'Or witnessed a remarkable prominence of Barcelona, with an impressive six of their players receiving nominations for the distinguished award.

Complete List of Ballon d'Or Winners List from 1956 to 2023

In 2022, France Football overhauled the Ballon d'Or regulations, implementing substantial alterations to its framework. The pivotal change resided in the temporal criterion, as the accolades shifted from being based on achievements within a conventional calendar year to being hinged on the performance throughout a football season.

A momentous decision was made to restrict the privilege of casting votes to only those nations residing within the upper echelons of the FIFA World Ranking, specifically, the top 100. A marked departure from the prior practice, where all nations had the opportunity to partake in the plebiscite, which had persisted since 2007.

Year

Rank

Player

Team

Points

Ballon d'Or (1956–2009)

1956

1st

Stanley Matthews

Blackpool

47

2nd

Alfredo Di Stéfano

Real Madrid

44

3rd

Raymond Kopa

Real Madrid

33

1957

1st

Alfredo Di Stéfano

Real Madrid

72

2nd

Billy Wright

Wolverhampton Wanderers

19

3rd

Duncan Edwards

Manchester United

16

Raymond Kopa

Real Madrid

1958

1st

Raymond Kopa

Real Madrid

71

2nd

Helmut Rahn

Rot-Weiss Essen

40

3rd

Just Fontaine

Reims

23

1959

1st

Alfredo Di Stéfano

Real Madrid

80

2nd

Raymond Kopa

Reims

42

3rd

John Charles

Juventus

24

1960

1st

Luis Suárez

Barcelona

54

2nd

Ferenc Puskás

Real Madrid

37

3rd

Uwe Seeler

Hamburger SV

33

1961

1st

Omar Sívori

Juventus

46

2nd

Luis Suárez

Inter Milan

40

3rd

Johnny Haynes

Fulham

22

1962

1st

Josef Masopust

Dukla Prague

65

2nd

Eusébio

Benfica

53

3rd

Karl-Heinz Schnellinger

1. FC Köln

33

1963

1st

Lev Yashin

Dynamo Moscow

73

2nd

Gianni Rivera

Milan

55

3rd

Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham Hotspur

50

1964

1st

Denis Law

Manchester United

61

2nd

Luis Suárez

Inter Milan

43

3rd

Amancio

Real Madrid

38

1965

1st

Eusébio

Benfica

67

2nd

Giacinto Facchetti

Inter Milan

59

3rd

Luis Suárez

Inter Milan

45

1966

1st

Bobby Charlton

Manchester United

81

2nd

Eusébio

Benfica

80

3rd

Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich

59

1967

1st

Flórián Albert

Ferencváros

68

2nd

Bobby Charlton

Manchester United

40

3rd

Jimmy Johnstone

Celtic

39

1968

1st

George Best

Manchester United

61

2nd

Bobby Charlton

Manchester United

53

3rd

Dragan Džajić

Red Star Belgrade

46

1969

1st

Gianni Rivera

Milan

83

2nd

Gigi Riva

Cagliari

79

3rd

Gerd Müller

Bayern Munich

38

1970

1st

Gerd Müller

Bayern Munich

77

2nd

Bobby Moore

West Ham United

70

3rd

Gigi Riva

Cagliari

65
 

2nd

Sandro Mazzola

Inter Milan

57

3rd

George Best

Manchester United

56

1972

1st

Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich

81

2nd

Gerd Müller

Bayern Munich

79

Günter Netzer

Borussia Mönchengladbach

1973

1st

Johan Cruyff[note 6]

Barcelona

96

2nd

Dino Zoff

Juventus

47

3rd

Gerd Müller

Bayern Munich

44

1974

1st

Johan Cruyff

Barcelona

116

2nd

Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich

105

3rd

Kazimierz Deyna

Legia Warsaw

35

1975

1st

Oleg Blokhin

Dynamo Kyiv

122

2nd

Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich

42

3rd

Johan Cruyff

Barcelona

27

1976

1st

Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich

91

2nd

Rob Rensenbrink

Anderlecht

75

3rd

Ivo Viktor

Dukla Prague

52

1977

1st

Allan Simonsen

Borussia Mönchengladbach

74

2nd

Kevin Keegan

Hamburger SV

71

3rd

Michel Platini

Nancy

70

1978

1st

Kevin Keegan

Hamburger SV

87

2nd

Hans Krankl

Barcelona

81

3rd

Rob Rensenbrink

Anderlecht

50

1979

1st

Kevin Keegan

Hamburger SV

118

2nd

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich

52

3rd

Ruud Krol

Ajax

41
 

2nd

Bernd Schuster

Barcelona

34

3rd

Michel Platini

Saint-Étienne

33

1981

1st

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich

106

3rd

Bernd Schuster

Barcelona

39

1982

1st

Paolo Rossi

Juventus

115

2nd

Alain Giresse

Bordeaux

64

1983

1st

Michel Platini

Juventus

110

2nd

Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool

26

3rd

Allan Simonsen

Vejle

25
 

2nd

Jean Tigana

Bordeaux

57

3rd

Preben Elkjær[note 12]

Hellas Verona

48

1985

1st

Michel Platini

Juventus

127

3rd

Bernd Schuster

Barcelona

46

1986

1st

Igor Belanov

Dynamo Kyiv

84

2nd

Gary Lineker

Barcelona

62

1987

1st

Ruud Gullit

Milan

106

2nd

Paulo Futre

Atlético Madrid

91

3rd

Emilio Butragueño

Real Madrid

61
 

2nd

Ruud Gullit

Milan

88

3rd

Frank Rijkaard

Milan

45

1989

1st

Marco van Basten

Milan

129

3rd

Frank Rijkaard

Milan

43

1990

1st

Lothar Matthäus

Inter Milan

137

2nd

Salvatore Schillaci

Juventus

84

1991

1st

Jean-Pierre Papin

Marseille

141

2nd

Dejan Savićević

Red Star Belgrade

42

3rd

Darko Pančev

Red Star Belgrade

1992

1st

Marco van Basten ‡

Milan

98

2nd

Hristo Stoichkov

Barcelona

80

3rd

Dennis Bergkamp

Ajax

53

1993

1st

Roberto Baggio ‡

Juventus

142

2nd

Dennis Bergkamp[note 17]

Inter Milan

83

3rd

Eric Cantona

Manchester United

34

1994

1st

Hristo Stoichkov

Barcelona

210

2nd

Roberto Baggio

Juventus

136

3rd

Paolo Maldini

Milan

109

1995

1st

George Weah

Milan

144

2nd

Jürgen Klinsmann

Bayern Munich

108

3rd

Jari Litmanen

Ajax

67
 

1996

1st

Matthias Sammer

Borussia Dortmund

144

2nd

Ronaldo

Barcelona

143

3rd

Alan Shearer

Newcastle United

107
 

1997

1st

Ronaldo ‡

Inter Milan

222

2nd

Predrag Mijatović

Real Madrid

68

3rd

Zinedine Zidane

Juventus

63
 

1998

1st

Zinedine Zidane ‡

Juventus

244

2nd

Davor Šuker

Real Madrid

68

3rd

Ronaldo

Inter Milan

66
 

1999

1st

Rivaldo ‡

Barcelona

219

2nd

David Beckham

Manchester United

154

3rd

Andriy Shevchenko

Milan

64
 

2000

1st

Luís Figo

Real Madrid

197

2nd

Zinedine Zidane

Juventus

181

3rd

Andriy Shevchenko

Milan

85
 

2001

1st

Michael Owen

Liverpool

176

2nd

Raúl

Real Madrid

140

3rd

Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich

114
 

2002

1st

Ronaldo ‡[note 25]

Real Madrid

169

2nd

Roberto Carlos

Real Madrid

145

3rd

Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich

110
 

2003

1st

Pavel Nedvěd

Juventus

190

2nd

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

128

3rd

Paolo Maldini

Milan

123
 

2004

1st

Andriy Shevchenko

Milan

175

2nd

Deco

Barcelona

139

3rd

Ronaldinho

Barcelona

133
 

2005

1st

Ronaldinho ‡

Barcelona

225

2nd

Frank Lampard

Chelsea

148

3rd

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

142
 

2006

1st

Fabio Cannavaro ‡

Real Madrid

173

2nd

Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus

124

3rd

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

121
 

2007

1st

Kaká ‡

Milan

444

2nd

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

277

3rd

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

255
 

2008

1st

Cristiano Ronaldo ‡

Manchester United

446

2nd

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

281

3rd

Fernando Torres

Liverpool

179
 

2009

1st

Lionel Messi ‡

Barcelona

473

2nd

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

233

3rd

Xavi

Barcelona

170

FIFA Ballon d'Or (2010–2015)

2010

1st

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

22.65%

2nd

Andrés Iniesta

Barcelona

17.36%

3rd

Xavi

Barcelona

16.48%
 

2011

1st

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

47.88%

2nd

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

21.60%

3rd

Xavi

Barcelona

9.23%
 

2012

1st

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

41.60%

2nd

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

23.68%

3rd

Andrés Iniesta

Barcelona

10.91%
 

2013

1st

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

27.99%

2nd

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

24.72%

3rd

Franck Ribéry

Bayern Munich

23.36%
 

2014

1st

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

37.66%

2nd

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

15.76%

3rd

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

15.72%
 

2015

1st

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

41.33%

2nd

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

27.76%

3rd

Neymar

Barcelona

7.86%

Ballon d'Or (2016–present)

2016

1st

Cristiano Ronaldo ‡

Real Madrid

745

2nd

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

316

3rd

Antoine Griezmann

Atlético Madrid

198
 

2017

1st

Cristiano Ronaldo ‡

Real Madrid

946

2nd

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

670

3rd

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain

361
 

2018

1st

Luka Modrić ‡

Real Madrid

753

2nd

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus

476

3rd

Antoine Griezmann

Atlético Madrid

414
 

2019

1st

Lionel Messi ‡

Barcelona

686

2nd

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

679

3rd

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus

476
 

2020

Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic
 

2021

1st

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain

613

2nd

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

580

3rd

Jorginho

Chelsea

460
 

2022

1st

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid

549

2nd

Sadio Mané

Liverpool

193

3rd

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

175
         

2023

1st

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (Currently Playing for Inter-Miami)

Argentina

2nd

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Norway

3rd

Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain

France

This transformative adjustment harmonized the Ballon d'Or with the prestigious UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, a commendable endeavour to mitigate the dominance of exclusive leagues and, most notably, to usher in a more diversified representation, given the recent hegemony of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

