Quick Links

Solheim Cup Winners List (1990 - 2023)

In 1990, the inaugural Cup graced the golfing world, and for over a decade, it unfolded in even-numbered years, in alternating fashion with its male counterpart, the Ryder Cup.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Sep 25, 2023, 07:10 EDT
Solheim Cup Winners (1990 - 2023): Teams, Points and Location
Solheim Cup Winners (1990 - 2023): Teams, Points and Location

The Solheim Cup, a biennial golfing showdown for professional women golfers, sees teams representing Europe and the United States engage in fierce competition. Named in honour of Karsten Solheim, a Norwegian-American golf club manufacturer who played a pivotal role in its inception.

In 1990, the inaugural Cup graced the golfing world, and for over a decade, it unfolded in even-numbered years, in alternating fashion with its male counterpart, the Ryder Cup. Yet, in the wake of the September 11 attacks, which prompted a one-year postponement of the 2001 Ryder Cup, a reshuffling of team golf events occurred. Consequently, the Solheim Cup transitioned to odd-numbered years, commencing in 2003.

Further upheaval came to pass in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to yet another transformation. As of 2024, the Solheim Cup will revert to even-numbered years, signifying the resilience of this prestigious golfing tradition.

Solheim Cup Winners (1990-2023)

The United States has triumphed in the Cup on ten occasions, contrasting with Europe's eight. Presently, Europe stands as the champions, having retained the coveted trophy following a hard-fought 14-14 draw at Finca Cortesin in Málaga in 2023.

YEAR

TEAM

POINTS

LOCATION

2023

Europe

Europe 14, USA 14

Spain - Finca Cortesin

2021

Europe

Europe 15, USA 13

United States - Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio

2019

Europe

Europe 14-1/2, USA 13-1/2

Europe - Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course, Scotland

2017

USA

USA 16-1/2, Europe 11-1/2

United States - Des Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa

2015

USA

USA 14-1/2, Europe 13-1/2

Europe - Golf Club St. Leon Rot, Germany

2013

Europe

Europe 18, USA 10

United States - Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado

2011

Europe

Europe 15, USA 13

Europe - Killeen Castle in Co. Meath, Ireland

2009

USA

USA 16, Europe 12

United States - Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois

2007

USA

USA 16, Europe 12

Europe - Halmstad Golf Club in Halmstad, Sweden

2005

USA

USA 15-1/2, Europe 12-1/2

United States - Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana

2003

Europe

Europe 17-1/2, USA 10-1/2

Europe - Barsebäck Golf and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden

2002

USA

USA 15-1/2, Europe 12-1/2

United States - Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota

2000

Europe

Europe 14-1/2, USA 11-1/2

Europe - Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland

1998

USA

USA 16, Europe 12

United States - Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio

1996

USA

USA 9, Europe 7

Europe - Marriott St. Pierre Hotel & Country Club in Chepstow, Wales

1994

USA

USA 13, Europe 7

United States - The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

1992

Europe

Europe 11-1/2, USA 6-1/2

Europe - Dalmahoy Hotel Golf and Country Club in Edinburgh, Scotland

1990

USA

USA 11-1/2, Europe 4-1/2

United States - Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida

This tournament spans three days, comprising 28 matches since 2002. Eight foursomes and eight four-ball matches ignite days one and two, culminating in 12 singles matches on the ultimate day. This format mirrors the Ryder Cup's structure. Before 1996 and again in 2000, the Solheim Cup employed a similar albeit truncated format.

ALSO READ|

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept