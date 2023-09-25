Solheim Cup Winners (1990 - 2023): Teams, Points and Location

The Solheim Cup, a biennial golfing showdown for professional women golfers, sees teams representing Europe and the United States engage in fierce competition. Named in honour of Karsten Solheim, a Norwegian-American golf club manufacturer who played a pivotal role in its inception.
In 1990, the inaugural Cup graced the golfing world, and for over a decade, it unfolded in even-numbered years, in alternating fashion with its male counterpart, the Ryder Cup. Yet, in the wake of the September 11 attacks, which prompted a one-year postponement of the 2001 Ryder Cup, a reshuffling of team golf events occurred. Consequently, the Solheim Cup transitioned to odd-numbered years, commencing in 2003.
Further upheaval came to pass in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to yet another transformation. As of 2024, the Solheim Cup will revert to even-numbered years, signifying the resilience of this prestigious golfing tradition.
Solheim Cup Winners (1990-2023)
The United States has triumphed in the Cup on ten occasions, contrasting with Europe's eight. Presently, Europe stands as the champions, having retained the coveted trophy following a hard-fought 14-14 draw at Finca Cortesin in Málaga in 2023.
|
YEAR
|
TEAM
|
POINTS
|
LOCATION
|
2023
|
Europe
|
Europe 14, USA 14
|
Spain - Finca Cortesin
|
2021
|
Europe
|
Europe 15, USA 13
|
United States - Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio
|
2019
|
Europe
|
Europe 14-1/2, USA 13-1/2
|
Europe - Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course, Scotland
|
2017
|
USA
|
USA 16-1/2, Europe 11-1/2
|
United States - Des Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa
|
2015
|
USA
|
USA 14-1/2, Europe 13-1/2
|
Europe - Golf Club St. Leon Rot, Germany
|
2013
|
Europe
|
Europe 18, USA 10
|
United States - Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado
|
2011
|
Europe
|
Europe 15, USA 13
|
Europe - Killeen Castle in Co. Meath, Ireland
|
2009
|
USA
|
USA 16, Europe 12
|
United States - Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois
|
2007
|
USA
|
USA 16, Europe 12
|
Europe - Halmstad Golf Club in Halmstad, Sweden
|
2005
|
USA
|
USA 15-1/2, Europe 12-1/2
|
United States - Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana
|
2003
|
Europe
|
Europe 17-1/2, USA 10-1/2
|
Europe - Barsebäck Golf and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden
|
2002
|
USA
|
USA 15-1/2, Europe 12-1/2
|
United States - Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota
|
2000
|
Europe
|
Europe 14-1/2, USA 11-1/2
|
Europe - Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland
|
1998
|
USA
|
USA 16, Europe 12
|
United States - Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio
|
1996
|
USA
|
USA 9, Europe 7
|
Europe - Marriott St. Pierre Hotel & Country Club in Chepstow, Wales
|
1994
|
USA
|
USA 13, Europe 7
|
United States - The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
|
1992
|
Europe
|
Europe 11-1/2, USA 6-1/2
|
Europe - Dalmahoy Hotel Golf and Country Club in Edinburgh, Scotland
|
1990
|
USA
|
USA 11-1/2, Europe 4-1/2
|
United States - Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida
This tournament spans three days, comprising 28 matches since 2002. Eight foursomes and eight four-ball matches ignite days one and two, culminating in 12 singles matches on the ultimate day. This format mirrors the Ryder Cup's structure. Before 1996 and again in 2000, the Solheim Cup employed a similar albeit truncated format.
