Solheim Cup Winners (1990 - 2023): Teams, Points and Location

The Solheim Cup, a biennial golfing showdown for professional women golfers, sees teams representing Europe and the United States engage in fierce competition. Named in honour of Karsten Solheim, a Norwegian-American golf club manufacturer who played a pivotal role in its inception.

In 1990, the inaugural Cup graced the golfing world, and for over a decade, it unfolded in even-numbered years, in alternating fashion with its male counterpart, the Ryder Cup. Yet, in the wake of the September 11 attacks, which prompted a one-year postponement of the 2001 Ryder Cup, a reshuffling of team golf events occurred. Consequently, the Solheim Cup transitioned to odd-numbered years, commencing in 2003.