[Updated] List Of Laver Cup Winners (2017 - 2023)

Laver Cup Winners: The inception of the Laver Cup can be attributed to a collaborative effort between Roger Federer's management company, TEAM8, distinguished Brazilian entrepreneur and former Davis Cup participant, Jorge Paulo Lemann, and the esteemed organization Tennis Australia.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Sep 1, 2023, 06:44 EDT
The upcoming installment of the Laver Cup 2023  is slated as the sixth edition of this prestigious tennis tournament and is scheduled to transpire in Vancouver, commencing on the 22nd and culminating on the 24th of September 2023. The host venue for this captivating sporting spectacle is none other than the esteemed Rogers Arena.

List of Winners

Year

Winner

Score

Runner-up

Location

Venue

Europe

Captain

World

Captain

2017

Team Europe

15–9

Team World

Prague, Czech Republic

O2 Arena

Björn Borg

John McEnroe

2018

Team Europe

13–8

Team World

Chicago, United States

United Center

Björn Borg

John McEnroe

2019

Team Europe

13–11

Team World

Geneva, Switzerland

Palexpo

Björn Borg

John McEnroe

2020

no competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021

Team Europe

14–1

Team World

Boston, United States

TD Garden

Björn Borg

John McEnroe

2022

Team World

13–8

Team Europe

London, United Kingdom

The O2 Arena

Björn Borg

John McEnroe

2023

      

Vancouver, Canada

Rogers Arena

Björn Borg

John McEnroe

2024

      

Berlin, Germany

Mercedes-Benz Arena

TBD

TBD

Records at Laver Cup

In May 2019, the Laver Cup attained official recognition as a sanctioned event within the ATP Tour calendar. It is worth noting that matches contested during the Laver Cup tournament deviate from the customary three-set matches witnessed in conventional ATP Tour encounters. In instances where the match reaches an equilibrium with both competitors securing one set apiece, a distinctive format comes into play, namely the 10-point "match tiebreak," which supplants the conventional final set, thus adding a unique dimension to the competition.

Record

Record holder(s)

Most appearances

4

Roger Federer, John Isner, Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, Alexander Zverev

Most Laver Cups won

4

Alexander Zverev

Most total matches played

16

Jack Sock

Most singles matches won

6

Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev

Most doubles matches won

9

Jack Sock

Most total matches won

10

Jack Sock

Best win percentage (minimum 6 matches)

73%

Alexander Zverev

Most singles points won

15

Roger Federer

Most doubles points won

19

Jack Sock

Most total points won

20

Jack Sock

Best performance in a tournament (points W–L)

7–0

Roger Federer (2017)

Notably, in addition to the predetermined participation remuneration, which is contingent upon the participants' respective ATP rankings, each constituent of the triumphant team is entitled to receive a noteworthy prize purse of $250,000. However, it is important to underscore that this unique tournament does not contribute towards the accumulation of points in the players' ATP Tour standings for the given calendar year.

