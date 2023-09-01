[Updated] List Of Laver Cup Winners (2017 - 2023)

The upcoming installment of the Laver Cup 2023 is slated as the sixth edition of this prestigious tennis tournament and is scheduled to transpire in Vancouver, commencing on the 22nd and culminating on the 24th of September 2023. The host venue for this captivating sporting spectacle is none other than the esteemed Rogers Arena.
List of Winners
The inception of the Laver Cup can be attributed to a collaborative effort between Roger Federer's management company, TEAM8, distinguished Brazilian entrepreneur and former Davis Cup participant, Jorge Paulo Lemann, and the esteemed organization Tennis Australia.
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Score
|
Runner-up
|
Location
|
Venue
|
Europe
Captain
|
World
Captain
|
2017
|
Team Europe
|
15–9
|
Team World
|
Prague, Czech Republic
|
O2 Arena
|
Björn Borg
|
John McEnroe
|
2018
|
Team Europe
|
13–8
|
Team World
|
Chicago, United States
|
United Center
|
Björn Borg
|
John McEnroe
|
2019
|
Team Europe
|
13–11
|
Team World
|
Geneva, Switzerland
|
Palexpo
|
Björn Borg
|
John McEnroe
|
2020
|
no competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|
2021
|
Team Europe
|
14–1
|
Team World
|
Boston, United States
|
TD Garden
|
Björn Borg
|
John McEnroe
|
2022
|
Team World
|
13–8
|
Team Europe
|
London, United Kingdom
|
The O2 Arena
|
Björn Borg
|
John McEnroe
|
2023
|
Vancouver, Canada
|
Rogers Arena
|
Björn Borg
|
John McEnroe
|
2024
|
Berlin, Germany
|
Mercedes-Benz Arena
|
TBD
|
TBD
Records at Laver Cup
In May 2019, the Laver Cup attained official recognition as a sanctioned event within the ATP Tour calendar. It is worth noting that matches contested during the Laver Cup tournament deviate from the customary three-set matches witnessed in conventional ATP Tour encounters. In instances where the match reaches an equilibrium with both competitors securing one set apiece, a distinctive format comes into play, namely the 10-point "match tiebreak," which supplants the conventional final set, thus adding a unique dimension to the competition.
|
Record
|
Record holder(s)
|
Most appearances
|
4
|
Roger Federer, John Isner, Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock, Alexander Zverev
|
Most Laver Cups won
|
4
|
Alexander Zverev
|
Most total matches played
|
16
|
Jack Sock
|
Most singles matches won
|
6
|
Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev
|
Most doubles matches won
|
9
|
Jack Sock
|
Most total matches won
|
10
|
Jack Sock
|
Best win percentage (minimum 6 matches)
|
73%
|
Alexander Zverev
|
Most singles points won
|
15
|
Roger Federer
|
Most doubles points won
|
19
|
Jack Sock
|
Most total points won
|
20
|
Jack Sock
|
Best performance in a tournament (points W–L)
|
7–0
|
Roger Federer (2017)
Notably, in addition to the predetermined participation remuneration, which is contingent upon the participants' respective ATP rankings, each constituent of the triumphant team is entitled to receive a noteworthy prize purse of $250,000. However, it is important to underscore that this unique tournament does not contribute towards the accumulation of points in the players' ATP Tour standings for the given calendar year.