[Updated] List Of Laver Cup Winners (2017 - 2023)

The upcoming installment of the Laver Cup 2023 is slated as the sixth edition of this prestigious tennis tournament and is scheduled to transpire in Vancouver, commencing on the 22nd and culminating on the 24th of September 2023. The host venue for this captivating sporting spectacle is none other than the esteemed Rogers Arena.

List of Winners

The inception of the Laver Cup can be attributed to a collaborative effort between Roger Federer's management company, TEAM8, distinguished Brazilian entrepreneur and former Davis Cup participant, Jorge Paulo Lemann, and the esteemed organization Tennis Australia.

Year Winner Score Runner-up Location Venue Europe Captain World Captain 2017 Team Europe 15–9 Team World Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena Björn Borg John McEnroe 2018 Team Europe 13–8 Team World Chicago, United States United Center Björn Borg John McEnroe 2019 Team Europe 13–11 Team World Geneva, Switzerland Palexpo Björn Borg John McEnroe 2020 no competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Team Europe 14–1 Team World Boston, United States TD Garden Björn Borg John McEnroe 2022 Team World 13–8 Team Europe London, United Kingdom The O2 Arena Björn Borg John McEnroe 2023 Vancouver, Canada Rogers Arena Björn Borg John McEnroe 2024 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena TBD TBD

Records at Laver Cup

In May 2019, the Laver Cup attained official recognition as a sanctioned event within the ATP Tour calendar. It is worth noting that matches contested during the Laver Cup tournament deviate from the customary three-set matches witnessed in conventional ATP Tour encounters. In instances where the match reaches an equilibrium with both competitors securing one set apiece, a distinctive format comes into play, namely the 10-point "match tiebreak," which supplants the conventional final set, thus adding a unique dimension to the competition.