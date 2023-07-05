Most Wimbledon Titles Winners Female - Singles
The Wimbledon Championship is a very challenging tournament, and only the very best players are able to win. The tournament is a testament to the skill and dedication of the players who compete in it, and it is one of the most exciting sporting events in the world.
This tournament is very prestigious and holds immense value for the players and all the sports enthusiasts. The first official Wimbledon Championship was held in 1877, but the first match in the women's singles category was not played until 1884, which is seven years later.
This championship has played a key role in shaping the future of women's tennis. The tournament has been a tool for positive change, promoting gender equality and breaking down barriers within the sport.
Since the first tournament, Wimbledon has seen many amazing female tennis players make history. They have made their mark on the tournament by winning many titles and playing amazing games.
The most successful female singles player in Wimbledon history is Martina Navratilova, who has won 9 titles. She is followed by Helen Wills Moody with 8 titles.
The below list of the players who have won the most titles in female singles has been arranged on the basis of overall winnings:
|
Name
|
No. of Titles
|
Years
|
Martina Navratilova
|
9
|
1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990
|
Helen Wills Moody
|
8
|
1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1933, 1935, 1938
|
Serena Williams
|
7
|
2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016
|
Dorothea Lambert Chambers
|
7
|
1903, 1904, 1906, 1910, 1911, 1913, 1914
|
Steffi Graf
|
7
|
1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996
|
Suzanne Lenglen
|
6
|
1919, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1925
|
Billie Jean King
|
6
|
1966, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1975
|
Blanche Bingley
|
6
|
1886, 1889, 1894, 1897, 1899, 1900
|
Lottie Dod
|
5
|
1887, 1888, 1891, 1892, 1893
|
Charlotte Cooper Sterry
|
5
|
1895, 1896, 1898, 1901, 1908
|
Venus Williams
|
5
|
2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008
|
Louise Brough
|
4
|
1948, 1949, 1950, 1955
|
Chris Evert
|
3
|
1974, 1976, 1981
|
Maureen Connolly
|
3
|
1952, 1953, 1954
|
Margaret Court
|
3
|
1963, 1965, 1970
|
Maria Bueno
|
3
|
1959, 1960, 1964
|
Kathleen McKane Godfree
|
2
|
1924, 1926
|
May Sutton
|
2
|
1905, 1907
|
Althea Gibson
|
2
|
1957, 1958
|
Maud Watson
|
2
|
1884, 1885
|
Dorothy Round
|
2
|
1934, 1937
|
Evonne Goolagong
|
2
|
1971, 1980
|
Petra Kvitová
|
2
|
2011, 2014
These players have made their mark on Wimbledon history, and they are sure to be remembered as some of the greatest female singles players of all time. The tournament is a showcase for the best tennis players in the world, and it is sure to continue to be one of the most popular sporting events in the world for many years to come.