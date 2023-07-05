Most Wimbledon Titles Winners Female - Singles

The Wimbledon Championship is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, and it is no surprise that some of the greatest female tennis players in history have won the title. Here is a look at the players who have won the most Wimbledon titles in the women's singles category.
List of Most Wimbledon Title Winners in Women's Singles Category
The Wimbledon Championship is a very challenging tournament, and only the very best players are able to win. The tournament is a testament to the skill and dedication of the players who compete in it, and it is one of the most exciting sporting events in the world.

This tournament is very prestigious and holds immense value for the players and all the sports enthusiasts. The first official Wimbledon Championship was held in 1877, but the first match in the women's singles category was not played until 1884, which is seven years later.

This championship has played a key role in shaping the future of women's tennis. The tournament has been a tool for positive change, promoting gender equality and breaking down barriers within the sport. 

Since the first tournament, Wimbledon has seen many amazing female tennis players make history. They have made their mark on the tournament by winning many titles and playing amazing games.

The most successful female singles player in Wimbledon history is Martina Navratilova, who has won 9 titles. She is followed by Helen Wills Moody with 8 titles.

The below list of the players who have won the most titles in female singles has been arranged on the basis of overall winnings: 

Name

No. of Titles

Years

Martina Navratilova

9

1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990

Helen Wills Moody

8

1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1933, 1935, 1938

Serena Williams

7

2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016

Dorothea Lambert Chambers

7

1903, 1904, 1906, 1910, 1911, 1913, 1914

Steffi Graf

7

1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996

Suzanne Lenglen

6

1919, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1925

Billie Jean King

6

1966, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1975

Blanche Bingley

6

1886, 1889, 1894, 1897, 1899, 1900

Lottie Dod

5

1887, 1888, 1891, 1892, 1893

Charlotte Cooper Sterry

5

1895, 1896, 1898, 1901, 1908

Venus Williams

5

2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008

Louise Brough

4

1948, 1949, 1950, 1955

Chris Evert

3

1974, 1976, 1981

Maureen Connolly

3

1952, 1953, 1954

Margaret Court

3

1963, 1965, 1970

Maria Bueno

3

1959, 1960, 1964

Kathleen McKane Godfree

2

1924, 1926

May Sutton

2

1905, 1907

Althea Gibson

2

1957, 1958

Maud Watson

2

1884, 1885

Dorothy Round

2

1934, 1937

Evonne Goolagong

2

1971, 1980

Petra Kvitová

2

2011, 2014

These players have made their mark on Wimbledon history, and they are sure to be remembered as some of the greatest female singles players of all time. The tournament is a showcase for the best tennis players in the world, and it is sure to continue to be one of the most popular sporting events in the world for many years to come.
