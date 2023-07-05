Most Wimbledon Titles Winners Female - Singles

The Wimbledon Championship is a very challenging tournament, and only the very best players are able to win. The tournament is a testament to the skill and dedication of the players who compete in it, and it is one of the most exciting sporting events in the world.

This tournament is very prestigious and holds immense value for the players and all the sports enthusiasts. The first official Wimbledon Championship was held in 1877, but the first match in the women's singles category was not played until 1884, which is seven years later.

This championship has played a key role in shaping the future of women's tennis. The tournament has been a tool for positive change, promoting gender equality and breaking down barriers within the sport.

Since the first tournament, Wimbledon has seen many amazing female tennis players make history. They have made their mark on the tournament by winning many titles and playing amazing games.

The most successful female singles player in Wimbledon history is Martina Navratilova, who has won 9 titles. She is followed by Helen Wills Moody with 8 titles.

The below list of the players who have won the most titles in female singles has been arranged on the basis of overall winnings:

Name No. of Titles Years Martina Navratilova 9 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990 Helen Wills Moody 8 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1933, 1935, 1938 Serena Williams 7 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016 Dorothea Lambert Chambers 7 1903, 1904, 1906, 1910, 1911, 1913, 1914 Steffi Graf 7 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996 Suzanne Lenglen 6 1919, 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1925 Billie Jean King 6 1966, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1975 Blanche Bingley 6 1886, 1889, 1894, 1897, 1899, 1900 Lottie Dod 5 1887, 1888, 1891, 1892, 1893 Charlotte Cooper Sterry 5 1895, 1896, 1898, 1901, 1908 Venus Williams 5 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008 Louise Brough 4 1948, 1949, 1950, 1955 Chris Evert 3 1974, 1976, 1981 Maureen Connolly 3 1952, 1953, 1954 Margaret Court 3 1963, 1965, 1970 Maria Bueno 3 1959, 1960, 1964 Kathleen McKane Godfree 2 1924, 1926 May Sutton 2 1905, 1907 Althea Gibson 2 1957, 1958 Maud Watson 2 1884, 1885 Dorothy Round 2 1934, 1937 Evonne Goolagong 2 1971, 1980 Petra Kvitová 2 2011, 2014

These players have made their mark on Wimbledon history, and they are sure to be remembered as some of the greatest female singles players of all time. The tournament is a showcase for the best tennis players in the world, and it is sure to continue to be one of the most popular sporting events in the world for many years to come.