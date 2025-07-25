Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Steps to Download Agniveer Final Result and Answer Key PDF Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025, Agniveer Final Result 2025: The Indian Army has announced the Army Agniveer 2025 Result on its official website.The candidates shortlisted in the written exam should be ready now for the next round which is physical physical test and physical mesurement test. The download pdf link for Indian Army Agniveer result is available on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the much awaited Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 can download the result pdf at-joinindianarmy.nic.in. To login in the official website of the Indian army, you will have to provide the captcha displayed on the window of the Indian Army.

Earlier the Indian Army had conducted the written exam from June 30 to July 10, 2025 for various posts including General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Sainik Pharma, Sainik Technical Nursing Assistant and Mahila Police. The examination was conducted in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu,Odiya, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result Download

Once released, the Indian Army Results 2025 will be available on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. We will provide the direct link to download the result below-

Agniveer Result 2025 In Hindi

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: What's Next After?

As per the selection process, all the candidates shortlisted in the written exam now will have to appear for next round which involves as various round including-

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)- 1.6k km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest measurements

Medical Examination: Comprehensive health check

Document Verification: Educational, age, identity, and category certificates

Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological assessment

How To Download Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 ?

Candidates who appeared in the written exam can follow the steps given below to download the Agniveer Result 2025-

Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 link on the home page.

Provide your login details to the link,

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

