Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 Declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Steps to Download Agniveer Final Result and Answer Key PDF Here

India Army Agniveer Result 2025, Agniveer Result 2025 LIVE:The Indian Army has declared the Army Agniveer 2025 Result on its official website. Candidats can download the result pdf directly through the link. Along with the result, the Indian Army will also release the Agniveer Answer Key 2025. After being selected as an Agniveer, one can serve in the army for 4 years. After completing the service, 25% Agniveers get the opportunity to join the permanent cadre of the Indian Army based on their qualification and performance. 


Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 27, 2025, 11:58 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Announced: Know where to check the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025?
  • Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Is sick leave facility allowed for Agniveer?
  • Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: How much percent reservation available in Paramilitary Forces after serving

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025, Agniveer Final Result 2025: The Indian Army has announced the Army Agniveer 2025 Result on its official website.The candidates shortlisted in the written exam should be ready now for the next round which is physical physical test and physical mesurement test. The download pdf link for Indian Army Agniveer result is available on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the much awaited Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 can download the result pdf at-joinindianarmy.nic.in. To login in the official website of the Indian army, you will have to provide the captcha displayed on the window of the Indian Army.

Earlier the Indian Army had conducted the written exam from June 30 to July 10, 2025 for various posts including General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Sainik Pharma, Sainik Technical Nursing Assistant and Mahila Police. The examination was conducted in 13 different languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu,Odiya, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result Download

Once released, the Indian Army Results 2025 will be available on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. We will provide the direct link to download the result below-

Army Agniveer 2025 Result Download Link
Download Mandi result  Download Link
 Hamirpur Result   Download Link
 Hisar Result   Download Link
 Palampur Result   Download Link
Charkhi Dadri Result Download Link
Rohtak Result Download  Link 

Agniveer Result 2025 In Hindi 

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: What's Next After?

As per the selection process, all the candidates shortlisted in the written exam now will have to appear for next round which involves as various round including-

  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)- 1.6k km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups
  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest measurements
  • Medical Examination: Comprehensive health check
  • Document Verification: Educational, age, identity, and category certificates
  • Adaptability Test (if applicable): Psychological assessment

How To Download Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 ?

Candidates who appeared in the written exam can follow the steps given below to download the Agniveer Result 2025-

  • Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  • Click on the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 link on the home page.
  • Provide your login details to the link,
  • Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 27, 2025, 11:53 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Know What’s Next after 4 years of jobs as Agniveer?

    After being selected as an Agniveer, one can serve in the army for 4 years. After completing the service, 25% Agniveers get the opportunity to join the permanent cadre of the Indian Army based on their qualification and performance. 


  • Jul 27, 2025, 11:25 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Is sick leave facility allowed for Agniveer?

    Yes, candidates having selected finally for Agniveer posts, can avail the facility of Sick leave. For sick leave, a certificate has to be obtained from the competent medical authority and submitted. for Agniveer? 


  • Jul 27, 2025, 11:17 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Know details about the leave facility for Agniveer?

    Candidates qualified in Agniveer CEE Exam and preparing for next PFT and PMT round should note that the Agniveers are given annual leave of 30 days every year. 


  • Jul 26, 2025, 19:30 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Know details about Document Verification Round?

    All the candidates shortlisted under indian army result 2025 are advised to know details about the document verification round which has been envisaged to check and authenticate educational qualifications, age, identity, and category certificates.


  • Jul 26, 2025, 18:45 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Indian Army Agniveer Salary 2025

    The candidates shortlisted finally for various posts wise salary as per the notification released earlier. You can check the details of  salary for various posts given below-

    Year Monthly Package In-Hand Salary Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to Corpus Fund by GoI
    1st Year ₹30,000 ₹21,000 ₹9,000 ₹9,000
    2nd Year ₹33,000 ₹23,100 ₹9,900 ₹9,900
    3rd Year ₹36,500 ₹25,550 ₹10,950 ₹10,950
    4th Year ₹40,000 ₹28,000 ₹12,000 ₹12,000
  • Jul 26, 2025, 17:45 IST

    agniveer army result 2025 pdf download: Overview

    The candidates shortlisted for Physical Fitness Test will start receiving intimation from the Indian Army regarding their next step schedule. The Indian Army will soon inform all the candidates about the exact schedule for the next round. Candidates can visit the official website frequently to be updated about the latest updates in this regards. 


  • Jul 26, 2025, 16:15 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Know the entire selection process?

    All the candidates shortlisted in written exam will have to undergo different stages of selection process including Physical Fitness Test (PFT)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Medical Examination/Document Verification and Adaptability Test (if applicable).

  • Jul 26, 2025, 15:15 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: Know details about Typing Test for Agniveer Office Asst/SKT?

    Candidates applied for Agniveer Office Asst/SKT will have to appear for the Typing test round. Under the Typing test round, candidates will be carried out during the online CEE wherein 30 words per minute (wpm) in English during the test is desirable. Only those candidates who qualify for the typing test will be eligible for call-up for phase II of the recruitment process.


  • Jul 26, 2025, 14:52 IST

    joinindianarmy nic in 2025:What's Next

    As the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 has now been announced, now all the shortlisted candidates must start preparing for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Medical Examination in Phase II. Remember that only those candidates shortlisted in PFT and PMT will be called for Medical and Document Verification round. 

  • Jul 26, 2025, 14:15 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: Know details about Medical Examination ?

    As per the selection process, all the candidates  shortlisted in the Medical Examination Medical examination and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), will have to appear for the Medical Test round. The Medical Test round will be conducted by the Army Medical Team at the Rally site as per Army Medical standards and policy in vogue on the subject issue.

    Candidates should note that the unfit candidates will be referred to the Military Hospital for specialist review. The candidates have to report to the assigned MH within 5 days from referral and review the medical exam to be completed by the MH within 07 days as per policy.


  • Jul 26, 2025, 13:15 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: Know details about Adaptability Test ?

    As per the selection process, all the candidates  shortlisted in the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake the Adaptability Test (objective type written test), which is to assess the suitability of a candidate for employment in the Indian Army,y which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather, and operational conditions.

  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:59 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: Know details about Physical Fitness Test events?

    The candidates shortlisted in CEE written exam will have to appear in the Physical Fitness Test round. Candidates will have to appear in different events. You will have to undergo various events  which consist of the following parameters.

    1.6 Km Running

    Beam (Pull Ups)

    9 Feet Ditch

    Zig-Zag Balance

    Group

    Time

    Marks

    Pull Ups

    Marks

    Group 1

    Up to 5 Min 30 Secs

    60

    10

    40

    Need to Qualify

    Need to Qualify

    Group 2

    5 Min 31 Secs to 5 Min 45 Secs

    48

    9

    33

    8

    27

    7

    21

    6

    16
  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:51 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: Know Details About PFT/PMT Event?

    As per the selection process, the candidates selected in written exam will have to apper for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) events round. Check the details of the events through which they have to undergo.

    • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)- 1.6k km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups
    • Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Height, weight, and chest measurements
  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:49 IST

    Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result: What's Next After?

    Candidates shortlisted in the written exam now will have to appear for next round which involves as various round including Physical Fitness Test (PFT)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Medical Examination/Document Verification and Adaptability Test (if applicable). 

  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:44 IST

    Candidates appeared for the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 exam can the result after following the steps given below-
    1. Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
    2. Click on Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 link available on the home page.
    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
    4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
    5. Check the answer key and download it.
    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:39 IST

    The result of Indian Army Agniveer recruitment exam has been released on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates of Ambala Recruitment Zone can check the result for various posts of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Hamirpur, Hisar, Mandi, Rohtak, Shimla and Palampur ARO. The list of successful candidates is given in PDF file. According to media reports,  the result of the online examination held in Haldwani will be released on 27 July. Candidates of Pithoragarh and Champawat districts can check their result on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:30 IST

    The Indian Army has uploaded the much awaited  Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result download link on its official website at https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 can download the Join Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 after clicking the concerned link on the official website. 

  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:27 IST

    The Indian Army has declared the Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result in roll number-wise format for several categories. You will have to download the regionwise PDF and search your roll number which is availabe in accordance with the roll-number wise pdf. 

  • Jul 26, 2025, 12:23 IST

    Yes, the Indian Army Agniveer CEE has been declared by the Indian army on its official website. Candidates can download the result on the official website-joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Indian Army Agniveer CEE result has been published in roll number-wise format for several categories.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 22:45 IST

    Candidates will have to apper for various round including PET/PST/Document Verification and Medical/Trade Test as per the selection process for Agniveer posts. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 21:45 IST

    Candidates will have to apper for various posts including Agniveer (General Duty), Tradesman, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Tradesman GD Women Military Police and others. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 20:45 IST

    To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by  following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 18:45 IST

    Under the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) round, candidates will have to undergo for complete  screening of the complete health check-up to check the suitability to work as the jobs applied for. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 17:47 IST

    Under the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) round, candidates will have to undergo to face the for measuring the standard test including Height, weight, and chest measurement

  • Jul 25, 2025, 16:19 IST

    Once released, Candidates can check the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 after following the steps given below-

    •  Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
    •  Click on Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 link available on the home page.
    •  A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
    •  Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
    •  Check the answer key and download it.
    • . Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
  • Jul 25, 2025, 15:16 IST

    No, as of now, the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 has not been announced by the Indian Army on its official website. Although there is not any official announcement, it is expected that the result download link will be shared by the authority shortly. 


  • Jul 25, 2025, 15:16 IST

    Once released, candidates will be able to check their Agniveer written exam results through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. We will provide the result download link here, once released. 


  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:57 IST

    The Indian Army is expected to announce the Army Agniveer 2025 Result soon  for the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 on its official website. The result will be uploaded in PDF/Online format on the official website of Indian Army i.e. -joinindianarmy.nic.in. 


  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:40 IST

    However there is not any official announcement about the exact release date for  Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025, it is expected that the  Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 will be uploaded shortly by Indian Army. The result will be uploaded in pdf format or online mode and you will be able to download the same once it is uploaded. 


  • Jul 25, 2025, 13:23 IST

    Candidates appeared in the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 are eagerly waiting for the result for Agniveer posts. They have a common question like Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Kab Aayega and others. Candidates waiting for result should note that the result will be announced on the official website soon and we will share the same here. 

  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:38 IST

     Once released, Candidates who have appeared for Common Entrance Examination will be able to check their result after visiting the  official website of Indian Army -at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

  • Jul 25, 2025, 12:18 IST

    Once the result is released, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo different stages of selection process including Physical Fitness Test (PFT)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Medical Examination/Document Verification and Adaptability Test (if applicable).


