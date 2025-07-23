Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Wordle Today: Check NYT Wordle Answer, Hints for July 23, 2025

Today's Wordle answer, puzzle #1495, is WATER. This common liquid, essential for life, might prove a tricky answer to guess despite its familiarity. The puzzle is available daily on the New York Times Games website, offering a consistent challenge to word enthusiasts worldwide.

Harshita Singh
ByHarshita Singh
Jul 23, 2025, 02:30 EDT
NYT Wordle today is a daily word puzzle available on New York Times on a daily basis.
NYT Wordle today is a daily word puzzle available on New York Times on a daily basis.

NYT Wordle Today Hint: For many, the morning coffee ritual now comes with a side of wordplay – the daily Wordle challenge. July 23, 2025, brings us Wordle #1495, a fresh five-letter enigma designed to flex your vocabulary and deduction skills. Whether you're a seasoned solver with an impressive streak or someone looking to conquer today's puzzle, understanding the subtle clues and strategic approaches can make all the difference. Get ready to put your linguistic detective hat on and uncover the day's hidden word.

Wordle Hint Today for July 23, 2025

Are you stuck on Wordle number 1495? Do not worry, it happens to the best of us! Here are some carefully crafted hints to nudge you towards the solution without giving it all away. Remember, the goal is to enjoy the process of deduction!

Does Wordle Today have any Vowels?

There are two vowels in today's Wordle. Be very careful where you put them, because figuring out where the vowels go early on can greatly limit your choices.

Are There Double Letters in Wordle Answer Today?

No, the answer to today's Wordle does not have any letters that repeat. This is an important piece of information that can help you get rid of a lot of possible words. 

What is the First Letter in Wordle Today? 

The first letter of the Wordle answer for today is "W." This letter, which is common at the beginning of words, should help you make good guesses.

Wordle Answer Clue

Think of a liquid that is everywhere on Earth and is essential for all living things. You also use it every day.

Today’s Wordle Answer for July 23, 2025

Are you ready to see what it is? The answer to Wordle #1495 on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, is:

WATER

Wordle today answer

Difficulty Level of Wordle Today

At first glance, today's Wordle answer, WATER, might seem easy, but it was a bit hard for a lot of players. Because it's so common, players may miss it while looking for more unusual words. Because there were no double letters and common letters like "W" and "R," it was very important to use strategy to find this important word.

How to Play NYT Wordle Game? 

Wordle is a daily word puzzle that is easy to learn but hard to stop playing. Here's a short guide on how to play:

  1. You have six attempts to guess the hidden word.

  2. Color feedback:

  • Green: The letter is correct and in the right position.

  • Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

  1. Use the color feedback from each guess to make your next attempts better by getting rid of letters and narrowing down the options.

  2. Each guess must be a valid five-letter English word.

  3. A new Wordle puzzle is released every 24 hours

Did You Know - NYT Connections Hints July 22, 2025 - Puzzles?

Wordle Answers Review for Past Days

Congratulations on guessing Wordle today! Whether you solved it quickly or needed a little help, every puzzle is a chance to sharpen your mind. Keep playing, keep strategizing, and enjoy the daily challenge!

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags