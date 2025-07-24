NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Download City Allotment Slip Link Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 on its website on 21st July 2025. The candidates who have registered for the exam will get details of the allotted city. The city slip is useful for each candidate as it helps them to know the exam city name and plan their commute. Read on to get complete details here.
NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025
NEET PG City Intimation slip 2025 has been released on 21st July 2025. The candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2025 exam can download the exam city slip online through the link sent on their email ids. The city slip allows one to know where the exam will be held.
Students will be able to download NEET PG exam city intimation slip on their registration email address. Once the city slip is released, the NEET PG admit card will be released. The admit card is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. Read on to know more about NEET PG exam city slip.
NEET PG City Slip 2025 Release Date and Time
The NBE has released the NEET PG city slip 2025 on 21st July 2025 for the exam scheduled for 3rd August 2025. Check the table below for further information on NEET PG exam 2025.
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
NEET PG 2025 registration
|
17th April 2025
|
Last date to apply online
|
7th May 2025
|
NEET PG city intimation slip releases on
|
21st July 2025
|
NEET PG exam date 2025
|
3rd August 2025
What are the Steps to Download NEET PG Exam City Slip 2025?
NEET PG city slip 2025 can be downloaded using the candidate's registered email ids. An email will be sent to the candidate's registered email. They will be required to click on the link to download the NEET PG exam city allotment slip.
NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip: Details Added in City Allotment List
The following details will be present on the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip:
- Name of the candidate
- Application/ roll number
- Allotted exam city
- NEET PG exam date 2025
NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025: NBEMS Helpline
The NBEMS NEET PG 2025 city allotment slip will be made available at the registered email address. In case any student has any discrepancies in the NEET PG city intimation slip 2025, they can contact NBEMS using the details below:
