CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Application Deadline Extended till November 10

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application. Candidates can now apply online till November 20, 2025, on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Single girl children who completed their Class 10 in 2025 from CBSE-affiliated schools and are studying in Class 11 in CBSE-affiliated schools can apply online the earliest. The scholarship aims to award the meritorious single girl students who cleared class 10 board exams with 70% or more marks. The board has also extended the renewal portal of the students who were awarded the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child in 2024.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Official Notice

How to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship this year: