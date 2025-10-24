TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Application Deadline Extended till November 10

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 24, 2025, 19:46 IST

CBSE has extended the deadline for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application to November 20, 2025. Eligible single girl students who passed Class 10 in 2025 with 70% or more marks from CBSE-affiliated schools and are currently in Class 11 at a CBSE-affiliated school can apply online at cbse.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE has extended the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application deadline to November 20, 2025.
CBSE has extended the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application deadline to November 20, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CBSE has extended the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application deadline to November 20, 2025.
  • Single girl students with 70 percent or more class 10 marks from CBSE schools are eligible.
  • They must be in Class 11 at a CBSE-affiliated school and can apply online at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 application. Candidates can now apply online till November 20, 2025, on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Single girl children who completed their Class 10 in 2025 from CBSE-affiliated schools and are studying in Class 11 in CBSE-affiliated schools can apply online the earliest. The scholarship aims to award the meritorious single girl students who cleared class 10 board exams with 70% or more marks. The board has also extended the renewal portal of the students who were awarded the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child in 2024. 

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 Official Notice

How to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship this year: 

  1. Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in 
  2. Click on ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2025 REG’ link
  3. Click on the scholarship application link
  4. Select the type of application from the dropdown: fresh or renewal
  5. Click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal
  6. Fill the application form
  7. Upload the scanned copies of the required documents
  8. Submit the Single Girl Child Scholarship application
  9. Save the confirmation page 

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News