Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 Released at ssachd.nic.in, Download Result and Final Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Chandigarh JBT Result 2025: The Chandigarh Education Department released the Chandigarh Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) result on October 24, 2025. The Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 has been released to fill Primary Teacher (Class I–V) post vacancies across government schools in Chandigarh. Along with the Chandigarh JBT Result it has also released the final answer key 2025.
The Chandigarh JBT exam was conducted on October 5 and the provisional answer key released on October 7. Candidates were also given ample time to raise objections before the final answer key was published. Candidates who have attempted the examination can also check the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth.
Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 OUT
The Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 has been released at chdeducation.gov.in, allowing candidates to check their qualification status by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth. A direct link also provided to check the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025
Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 Link Active
The Chandigarh Education Department activated the link to download the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 on October 24, 2025. The JBT exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Primary Teacher (Class I–V) vacancies. Click on the direct link below to download the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025.
|
Chandigarh JBT Result 2025
Chandigarh JBT Result 2025: Overview
The Chandigarh JBT Result was released on October 24, 2025 along with the final answer key. Shortlisted candidates will now be called for the next phase of the recruitment process, i.e., document verification. Check the table below for the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Chandigarh Junior Basic Teacher (JBT)
|
Conducting Authority
|
Chandigarh Education Department
|
Total Vacancies
|
293 Posts
|
Exam Date
|
5th October 2025
|
Result Release Date
|
24th October 2025
|
Mode of Result
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
chdeducation.gov.in
|
Result Format
|
Chandigarh JBT Result PDF
|
Final Answer Key Release Date
|
20th October 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam + Document Verification
