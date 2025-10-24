Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 Released at ssachd.nic.in, Download Result and Final Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Chandigarh JBT Result 2025: The Chandigarh Education Department released the Chandigarh Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) result on October 24, 2025. The Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 has been released to fill Primary Teacher (Class I–V) post vacancies across government schools in Chandigarh. Along with the Chandigarh JBT Result it has also released the final answer key 2025.

The Chandigarh JBT exam was conducted on October 5 and the provisional answer key released on October 7. Candidates were also given ample time to raise objections before the final answer key was published. Candidates who have attempted the examination can also check the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth.

Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 OUT

A direct link also provided to check the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025