Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 Released at ssachd.nic.in, Download Result and Final Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Oct 24, 2025, 19:27 IST

The Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 was declared on October 24 by the Chandigarh Education Department. Candidates who appeared for the Primary Teacher (Class I–V) exam can now check their results and download the final answer key PDF from chdeducation.gov.in using their application number and date of birth

Chandigarh JBT Result 2025: The Chandigarh Education Department released the Chandigarh Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) result on October 24, 2025. The Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 has been released to fill Primary Teacher (Class I–V) post vacancies across government schools in Chandigarh. Along with the Chandigarh JBT Result it has also released the final answer key 2025.
The Chandigarh JBT exam was conducted on October 5 and the provisional answer key released on October 7. Candidates were also given ample time to raise objections before the final answer key was published. Candidates who have attempted the examination can also check the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth.

Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 OUT

The Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 has been released at chdeducation.gov.in, allowing candidates to check their qualification status by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth. A direct link also provided to check the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025

Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 Link Active

The Chandigarh Education Department activated the link to download the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 on October 24, 2025. The JBT exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Primary Teacher (Class I–V) vacancies. Click on the direct link below to download the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025.

Chandigarh JBT Result 2025 

Direct Link

Chandigarh JBT Result 2025: Overview

The Chandigarh JBT Result was released on October 24, 2025 along with the final answer key. Shortlisted candidates will now be called for the next phase of the recruitment process, i.e., document verification. Check the table below for the Chandigarh JBT Result 2025.

Parameter

Details

Exam Name

Chandigarh Junior Basic Teacher (JBT)

Conducting Authority

Chandigarh Education Department

Total Vacancies

293 Posts

Exam Date

5th October 2025

Result Release Date

24th October 2025

Mode of Result

Online

Official Website

chdeducation.gov.in

Result Format

Chandigarh JBT Result PDF

Final Answer Key Release Date

20th October 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam + Document Verification

