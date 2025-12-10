What is the Hornbill Festival? Where is it celebrated?

The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day annual tourism promotional event organised by the Nagaland Government to showcase Nagaland’s rich and traditional cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity and grandeur. Known as the “Festival of Festivals”, it provides a unique platform for visitors from all over the world to witness Naga cultural diversity at one venue and the states of Northeast India as a means of cultural exchange through folk songs, local cuisine adventure, sports, art, handicrafts, literature, etc.





What is the Hornbill Festival?

The Hornbill Festival was first organised in 2000; since then, it has been celebrated in various districts of Nagaland from December 1 to 10 each year, which coincides with the Naga statehood day (1 December).

It is a Nagaland cultural annual festival. In the 26th edition of the festival – six countries from the world, namely Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, are the partner countries, and Arunachal Pradesh is the state partner.