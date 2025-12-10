What is the Hornbill Festival? Where is it celebrated?

The Hornbill Festival is a 10-day annual tourism promotional event organised by the Nagaland Government to showcase Nagaland’s rich and traditional cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity and grandeur. Known as the “Festival of Festivals”, it provides a unique platform for visitors from all over the world to witness Naga cultural diversity at one venue and the states of Northeast India as a means of cultural exchange through folk songs, local cuisine adventure, sports, art, handicrafts, literature, etc.
What is the Hornbill Festival?
The Hornbill Festival was first organised in 2000; since then, it has been celebrated in various districts of Nagaland from December 1 to 10 each year, which coincides with the Naga statehood day (1 December).
It is a Nagaland cultural annual festival. In the 26th edition of the festival – six countries from the world, namely Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, are the partner countries, and Arunachal Pradesh is the state partner.
Key Objective:
-
To promote the rich traditions cultural heritage of Nagalands
-
To promote the Inter-Tribal interaction in the North-East of India
-
Promoting tourism in Nagaland from all over the world through folk music, traditional cuisine, sports, handicrafts, etc.
-
Celebrate the rich sustainable agricultural practices and traditions.
Where is the Hornbill Festival celebrated?
Hornbill is celebrated at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, which is about 12 km from Kohima in Nagaland, and in other districts of Nagaland each year from 1 to 10 December after a successful harvest to ensure the community's well-being.
How did the Hornbill Festival get its name?
The festival is named after the great Indian hornbill, known as the concave-casqued hornbill, the globally respected bird which is displayed in folklore in most of the state’s tribes.
What is the importance of the Great Indian Hornbill?
It is a large bird found in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, inhabiting evergreen and moist deciduous forests. It thrives in the canopy of tall trees in the Western Ghats, northeastern states, and the Himalayan foothills. It is considered an indicator species for forest health.
Source: fauna-flora.org
The Great Indian hornbill is the state bird of Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala and holds cultural significance in Nagaland. It is listed in the Vulnerable status of IUCN and protected under CITES Appendix I and Schedule I of India's Wildlife Act 1972.
