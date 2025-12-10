Moon Phase Today: What the Moon Will Look Like On December 10?

The Moon is one of the many moons in space, and is Earth's only satellite. The Moon's changing appearance is a never-ending cycle called Phases of the Moon. The phases of the Moon are determined by the relative positions of the Earth-Moon-Sun (our solar system), which determines how much of the Moon's illuminated surface is visible from Earth. The phases of the Moon start with the New Moon (no illumination) and then progress to the Full Moon within approximately 29.5 days. Through this 29.5 days the Moon completes its full cycle. For those who enjoy looking at the night sky, the Moon Phases are always a fascinating subject, and they also function in a variety of ways as they relate to calendars, religious holidays, the tides and the culture of many different nations throughout the world. Therefore the Lunar Phases are both scientifically and functionally important.

The eight main phases of the moon during the moon's 29.5-day cycle are as follows: The moon revolves around the earth; thus, when the light from the sun hits, we see some of the illuminated half. Therefore, we refer to the phases of the moon. 1. The new moon is when the moon is positioned between the earth and the sun. The elumination (lighting) is hidden from the view of the Earth. 2. Waxing Crescent - An illuminated sliver on the right of the moon is now present. 3. First Quarter - The moon looks like a full half circle illuminated on the right half of the moon 4. Waxing Gibbous - The moon is more than a half-circle illuminated and close to a full circle, lit on both sides.

5. Full Moon - The entire face of the moon is illuminated and bright. 6. Waning gibbous - The lighting begins to lessen after full illumination. 7. Last quarter (third) is half-lit and illuminated on the left side. 8. Waning Crescent - Only a small sliver of light remains; then the new moon reappears. The full moon will repeat the above eight phases every month to give us the monthly routine. What is today’s moon phase? On December 10, 2025, the Moon will be in its Waning Gibbous phase and approximately 65-68% of it will be lit up. There will be a noticeable dark shadow along one edge of the Moon's surface. The Moon will rise after sunset and be visible throughout the night. The partially darkened part of the Moon's surface allows for much clearer viewing of craters and other surface features than if it were in the Full Moon phase. This makes it much easier for observers to have a very clear and striking view of the surface of the Moon after sundown.