Current Affairs Quiz: Which festival has been included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List?

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 10, 2025, 16:00 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 10 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh brings today's important Current Affairs Quiz from an examination perspective for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to the Global AI Show 2025, Human Rights Day 2025, and more.

1. Which festival has recently been included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity?

A. Holi

B. Diwali 

C. Dussehra

D. Chhath Puja

1. B. Diwali

Deepawali, one of India's most widely celebrated vibrant traditions, was recently included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee held at the Red Fort in New Delhi. This inclusion was adopted in the presence of the Union Culture Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

2. Which city is hosting the Global AI Show 2025?

A) Dubai

B) Sharjah

C) Abu Dhabi

D) Riyadh

2. C) Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is hosting the Global AI Show 2025, with the theme "AI: 2031 - Accelerating Intelligent Futures." This event brings together technology leaders, researchers, policymakers, and key industry giants. The 2025 edition of the Global AI Show is based on a strategic partnership with major government entities, strengthening its role as a platform of national and international importance.

3. Who has become the first Indian bowler to take at least 100 wickets in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20I?

A) Mohammed Siraj

B) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

C) Jasprit Bumrah

D) Ravindra Jadeja

3. C) Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, achieved a historic record by completing his 100th T20 International wicket in the first T20I played against South Africa in Cuttack. With this, he has become the first Indian bowler to take at least 100 wickets in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20I. He is also the fifth bowler in the world to do so.

4. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with which company to prepare India's workforce for global opportunities?

A) Google

B) Amazon

C) Microsoft

D) TCS

4. C) Microsoft

The Ministry of Labour and Employment today signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft in New Delhi, in the presence of the Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella. This collaboration is a major step towards expanding employment contacts, enhancing AI-based skills, and preparing India's workforce for global opportunities.

5. When is Human Rights Day celebrated globally every year?

A) 07 December

B) 08 December

C) 09 December

D) 10 December

5. D) 10 December

Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 1948. This day is now celebrated as the annual Human Rights Day. This year marks the 77th anniversary of this milestone. The UDHR was adopted in Paris in 1948.

