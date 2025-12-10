RBSE Class 12 Model Papers 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDFs

Rajasthan Board 12th Model Paper 2025-26: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer plays an important role in guiding lakhs of students every year for their Class 12 board exams. To help students prepare better for the upcoming session, RBSE releases Class 12 Model Papers 2025–26 for all major subjects.
These model papers are designed as per the latest exam pattern and syllabus. By practicing these sample papers, students can understand the types of questions, marking scheme, and difficulty level of the exam. In this article, students will find complete details about RBSE Class 12 Model Papers 2025-26, including subject-wise PDF downloads, key highlights, benefits, and easy steps to download them from the official website.
RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students appearing for the RBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 can check the key details of the model papers in the table below.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
|
Class
|
12th
|
Session
|
2025–26
|
Type of Paper
|
Model / Sample Paper
|
Subjects Available
|
Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English & more
|
Format
|
PDF Download
|
Mode of Download
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26: Download PDF Subject-wise
Check the following table to download RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26 subject-wise in PDF format. Students can easily click on their subject and start their exam preparation right away.
|
Subjects
|
Download PDF
|
English
|
Geography
|
Hindi
For detailed information about the RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26, students can check the below link:
|
RBSE Class 12 Model Paper 2026
How to Download RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26 from Official Website?
Students can follow the given below steps to download the RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26:
Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Books/Old Papers/Model Questions”.
Step 3: From the list, click on “Model Papers 2025-26”.
Step 4: Now select the option for Class 12.
Step 5: A PDF file with model papers for all Class 12 subjects will open.
Step 6: Scroll the PDF, find your subject, and download the model paper to prepare for your exam.
Benefits of Solving RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26
Students who are preparing for the RBSE Class 12 exams should solve model papers regularly to score better marks. These papers help students practice smartly and get fully ready for the final exam.
-
Helps you understand the real exam pattern easily.
-
Gives clear idea about important questions and topics.
-
Improves your speed and time management in the exam.
-
Increases your confidence before the final exam.
-
Helps in better revision of the full syllabus.
-
Makes you practice writing answers neatly and correctly.
-
Shows your weak areas, so you can improve them on time.
-
Reduces exam fear and stress through regular practice.
Also check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation