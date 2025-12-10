RBSE Class 12 Model Papers 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDFs

Rajasthan Board 12th Model Paper 2025-26: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer plays an important role in guiding lakhs of students every year for their Class 12 board exams. To help students prepare better for the upcoming session, RBSE releases Class 12 Model Papers 2025–26 for all major subjects.

These model papers are designed as per the latest exam pattern and syllabus. By practicing these sample papers, students can understand the types of questions, marking scheme, and difficulty level of the exam. In this article, students will find complete details about RBSE Class 12 Model Papers 2025-26, including subject-wise PDF downloads, key highlights, benefits, and easy steps to download them from the official website.

RBSE Class 12th Model Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students appearing for the RBSE Class 12 Exams 2026 can check the key details of the model papers in the table below.