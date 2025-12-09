CSIR NET December 2025 Admit Card Soon, City Intimation Slip OUT at csirnet.nta.nic.in - Download Link Here

CSIR NET December 2025 Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CSIR NET 2025 City Advance Intimation Slip for the December session at its official website-csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR NET December 2025 Admit Card 2025 will be released soon by the authority on its official website. The CSIR UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2025 for five subjects across the country. After the release of City Advance Intimation Slip, the CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 will be released soon by the authority. CSIR NET City Slip 2025 Download Link Candidates are advised to download the City Advance Intimation Slip timely and reach their designated exam centre well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. You can download the city slip directly through the link given below-

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 The CSIR UGC NET exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2025 for five subjects across the country. The NTA will activate soon the the CSIR NET 2025 Admit Card download link for the December session at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials. The admit card includes all the crucial details such as exam shift timings, and exam centre details. Candidates applied successfully for the CSIR NET 2025 can download the exam admit card after using their login credentials at the official website-csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET Admit Card vs City Slip – What's the Difference?

The CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip has been uploaded by National Testing Agency (NTA) for the exam scheduled on 18, December 2025. Candidates appearing in the above exam should note that there is a major difference between both the documents released by the concerned authority for a particular exam. The city intimation slip displays the city where the test centre or venue is situated, especially the city and locations. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance so that they can plan for their exam venue comfortably. On the other hand, the admit card will be released usually prior to the exam date and can be downloaded from the official website. It provides you with all the crucial details including your roll number, exam venue, exam shift time, reporting time, documents to be carried at the exam venue and others.