CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions MCQs

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions

1. Which of the following is the principal value of sin-1(1)?

a) π/2

b) π/4

c) π

c) 0

Answer: a) π/2

2. The domain of the function f(x) = sin-1(x) is:

a) [-1, 1]

b) (-∞, ∞)

c) [0, 1]

c) [0, π/2]

Answer: a) [-1, 1]

3. The value of tan-1(√3) is:

a) π/4

b) π/3

c) π/6

c) 2π/3

Answer: b) π/3

4. The value of cos(sin-1(1/2)) is:

a) √2/2

b) √3/2

c) 1/2

c) 2/√3

Answer: a) √2/2

5. The range of the function f(x) = tan-1(x) is:

a) (-∞, ∞)

b) [0, π/2)

c) [-π/2, π/2]

c) (-π/2, π/2)

Answer: c) [-π/2, π/2]

6. The value of sin(cos-1(1/2)) is:

a) √3/2

b) 1/√3

c) 2/√3

c) 1/2

Answer: c) 2/√3

7. The value of sec-1(2) is:

a) π/2

b) π/3

c) π/6

c) 2π/3

Answer: d) 2π/3

8. The value of cos-1(0) is:

a) π/2

b) π/4

c) π

c) 0

Answer: b) π/2

9. The principal value of cot-1(√3) is:

a) π/2

b) π/3

c) π/6

c) 2π/3

Answer: c) π/6

10. The value of sin-1(sin(5π/4)) is:

a) 5π/4

b) 3π/4

c) π/4

c) 7π/4

Answer: b) 3π/4

11. The value of the expression sin [cot-1(cos (tan-11))] is

a) 0

b) 1

c) 1/√3

d) √(2/3)

Answer: d) √(2/3)

12. The range of sin-1x + cos-1x + tan-1 x is

a) [0, π]

b) [π/4,3π/4]

c) (0, π)

d) [0,π/2]

Answer: b) [π/4,3π/4]

13. Find the value of sec2 (tan-12) + cosec2 (cot-13)

a) 12

b) 5

c) 15

d) 9

Answer: c) 15

14. The value of cot-19 + cosec-1(41√4) is given by

a) 0

b) π/4

c) tan-12

d) π/2

Answer: b) π/4

15.

a) π/4 + 1/2cos-1x

b) π/4 - 1/2cos-1x

c) -π/4 + 1/2cos-1x

d) -π/4 - 1/2cos-1x

Answer:b) π/4 - 1/2cos-1x

