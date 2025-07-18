UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the counseling schedule for NEET-UG 2025 admissions, covering both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) seats. This schedule, provided by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), is important for all state counseling bodies, medical colleges, and students. All state authorities must follow this schedule strictly to ensure consistency between AIQ and State Quota counseling, as required by the Supreme Court.
For Uttar Pradesh, NEET 2025 counseling will happen in four rounds. Any seats that are not filled after the first round will be carried over to the second round. Admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Uttar Pradesh medical colleges will be solely based on NEET scores; no other state entrance exam will be held. Seats are given out based on a candidate's preferred college and course choices, their NEET score, and reservation rules. The UP NEET counseling will manage the allotment of 85% of the seats, while the MCC will handle the counseling for the remaining 15% All India Quota seats.
Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025: Key Highlights
Here are the key highlights of UP NEET Counselling 2025 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota.
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Counselling Name
|
Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025
|
Counselling Conducting Authority
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Lucknow
|
Effective Entrance Exam
|
NEET Conducted by the NTA.
|
Courses Offered
|
MBBS and BDS
|
Total Medical Colleges in Uttar Pradesh
|
80
|
Total Government Medical Colleges
|
44
|
Total Private Medical Colleges
|
36
|
Total Medical Seats in Uttar Pradesh
|
10643
|
Total Seats in Government Medical Colleges
|
4443
|
Total Seats in Private Medical Colleges
|
6200
|
Total Dental Colleges in Uttar Pradesh
|
26
|
Total Government Dental Colleges
|
1
|
Total Private Dental Colleges
|
22
|
Total Dental seats In Uttar Pradesh
|
2201
|
Total Seats in Government Dental Colleges
|
51
|
Total Seats in Private Dental Colleges
|
2150
|
No. Of Counselling round
|
4 ( Stray Round is Optional)
|
Date of Counselling Start - State Quota
|
To be announced
|
Official State Counselling website
|
https://upneet.gov.in/
|
Official MCC Counselling Website
|
https://mcc.nic.in/
Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 First Round Online Counseling
The Office of the Director General, Medical Education & Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the time schedule for the first round of online counseling registration for UP NEET UG 2025. The online registration and document upload window is from
July 18, 2025 (02:00 PM) to July 28, 2025 (Till 11:00 AM), spanning 10 days. The deposition of registration fee and security money also takes place during the same period, from
July 18, 2025 (02:00 PM) to July 28, 2025 (Till 2:00 PM). Candidates are advised to check their eligibility as per GO No.-I/995234/2025, Dated 18.06.2025 and the brochure issued for UP NEET UG 2025. All related information will be uploaded on the Departmental websites: upneet.gov.in and www.dgme.up.gov.in.
Documents required during the verification process of UP NEET 2025 counselling
Candidates have to carry the following documents to the respective nodal centres for verification. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the seat allocated.
-
NEET admit card 2025
-
NEET rank card 2025
-
Class 10 mark sheet
-
Class 12 mark sheet
-
A valid photo Id proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Pan Card)
-
Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh
-
Caste Certificate
-
Online registration slip
-
Receipt depicting the successful deposition of security money
UP NEET Counselling 2025: Reservation of Seats
|
Category
|
Reservation (in Percentile)
|
Type of Reservation
|
Scheduled Caste
|
21
|
Vertical
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
02
|
Vertical
|
Other Backward Classes
|
27
|
Vertical
|
Economically Weaker Sections
|
10
|
Vertical
|
Children of freedom fighters
|
02
|
Horizontal
|
Children of Armed Personnel
|
02
|
Horizontal
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC)
|
01
|
Horizontal
|
Women
|
20
|
Horizontal
|
Persons with Disability
|
05
|
Horizontal
Registration Fees & Security Money - State Quota
Below is the Registration Fees and Security Money structure for UP NEET 2025 State Quota counselling.
|
Round
|
Registration Fees
|Rounds 1, 2 & 3
|Rs. 2000/-
|Stray Vacancy Round
|Rs. 1000/-
Security Money
|
Type of College
|
Security Money Amount
|
Eligibility
|Government Medical & Dental Colleges / Institutes / University
|Rs. 30,000/-
|Can opt only for government colleges
|Government & Private Medical & Dental Colleges / Institutes / Universities
|Rs. 2,00,000/-
|Can opt for both government and private colleges
|Government (Medical & Dental) & Private Dental Colleges / Institutes / University
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Can opt for government (medical & dental) and private dental colleges
