Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

The NMC has released the NEET-UG 2025 counseling schedule for both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) seats, which state counseling authorities must follow. Uttar Pradesh's NEET 2025 counseling will have four rounds, with vacant seats carried over. Admissions to MBBS/BDS in UP will be based solely on NEET scores, candidate preferences, and reservation factors. UP will manage 85% of the seats, while the MCC will handle the remaining 15% AIQ seats.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 18, 2025, 12:25 IST
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling, Check here
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling, Check here

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the counseling schedule for NEET-UG 2025 admissions, covering both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) seats. This schedule, provided by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), is important for all state counseling bodies, medical colleges, and students. All state authorities must follow this schedule strictly to ensure consistency between AIQ and State Quota counseling, as required by the Supreme Court.

For Uttar Pradesh, NEET 2025 counseling will happen in four rounds. Any seats that are not filled after the first round will be carried over to the second round. Admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Uttar Pradesh medical colleges will be solely based on NEET scores; no other state entrance exam will be held. Seats are given out based on a candidate's preferred college and course choices, their NEET score, and reservation rules. The UP NEET counseling will manage the allotment of 85% of the seats, while the MCC will handle the counseling for the remaining 15% All India Quota seats.

Check: UP NEET Counseling 2025 Brochure Download PDF

Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025: Key Highlights

Here are the key highlights of UP NEET Counselling 2025 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota.

Overview 

Details

Counselling Name 

Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling 2025

Counselling Conducting Authority 

Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Lucknow

Effective Entrance Exam 

NEET Conducted by the NTA.

Courses Offered 

MBBS and BDS 

Total Medical Colleges in Uttar Pradesh

80

Total Government Medical Colleges

44

Total Private Medical Colleges

36

Total Medical Seats in Uttar Pradesh

10643

Total Seats in Government Medical Colleges

4443

Total Seats in Private Medical Colleges

6200

Total Dental Colleges in Uttar Pradesh

26

Total Government Dental Colleges

1

Total Private Dental Colleges

22

Total Dental seats In Uttar Pradesh

2201

Total Seats in Government Dental Colleges

51

Total Seats in Private Dental Colleges

2150

No. Of Counselling round 

4 ( Stray Round is Optional)

Date of Counselling Start - State Quota

To be announced

Official State Counselling website 

https://upneet.gov.in/ 

Official MCC Counselling Website

https://mcc.nic.in/

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 First Round Online Counseling

The Office of the Director General, Medical Education & Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the time schedule for the first round of online counseling registration for UP NEET UG 2025. The online registration and document upload window is from 

July 18, 2025 (02:00 PM) to July 28, 2025 (Till 11:00 AM), spanning 10 days. The deposition of registration fee and security money also takes place during the same period, from 

July 18, 2025 (02:00 PM) to July 28, 2025 (Till 2:00 PM). Candidates are advised to check their eligibility as per GO No.-I/995234/2025, Dated 18.06.2025 and the brochure issued for UP NEET UG 2025. All related information will be uploaded on the Departmental websites: upneet.gov.in and www.dgme.up.gov.in.

Documents required during the verification process of UP NEET 2025 counselling

Candidates have to carry the following documents to the respective nodal centres for verification. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the seat allocated.

  • NEET admit card 2025

  • NEET rank card 2025

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Class 12 mark sheet

  • A valid photo Id proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Pan Card)

  • Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh

  • Caste Certificate

  • Online registration slip

  • Receipt depicting the successful deposition of security money

UP NEET Counselling 2025: Reservation of Seats

Category

Reservation (in Percentile)

Type of Reservation

Scheduled Caste

21

Vertical

Scheduled Tribe

02

Vertical

Other Backward Classes

27

Vertical

Economically Weaker Sections

10

Vertical

Children of freedom fighters

02

Horizontal

Children of Armed Personnel

02

Horizontal

National Cadet Corps (NCC)

01

Horizontal

Women

20

Horizontal

Persons with Disability

05

Horizontal

Registration Fees & Security Money - State Quota

Below is the Registration Fees and Security Money structure for UP NEET 2025 State Quota counselling.

Round 

Registration Fees
Rounds 1, 2 & 3 Rs. 2000/-
Stray Vacancy Round Rs. 1000/-

Security Money

Type of College

Security Money Amount

Eligibility
Government Medical & Dental Colleges / Institutes / University Rs. 30,000/- Can opt only for government colleges
Government & Private Medical & Dental Colleges / Institutes / Universities Rs. 2,00,000/- Can opt for both government and private colleges
Government (Medical & Dental) & Private Dental Colleges / Institutes / University Rs. 1,00,000/- Can opt for government (medical & dental) and private dental colleges

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News