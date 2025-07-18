UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the counseling schedule for NEET-UG 2025 admissions, covering both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota (SQ) seats. This schedule, provided by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), is important for all state counseling bodies, medical colleges, and students. All state authorities must follow this schedule strictly to ensure consistency between AIQ and State Quota counseling, as required by the Supreme Court.

For Uttar Pradesh, NEET 2025 counseling will happen in four rounds. Any seats that are not filled after the first round will be carried over to the second round. Admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Uttar Pradesh medical colleges will be solely based on NEET scores; no other state entrance exam will be held. Seats are given out based on a candidate's preferred college and course choices, their NEET score, and reservation rules. The UP NEET counseling will manage the allotment of 85% of the seats, while the MCC will handle the counseling for the remaining 15% All India Quota seats.