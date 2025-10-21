School Holiday on 22 October 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Today in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 22nd October, 2025: As India continues its long festive stretch following Diwali, many states have declared school holidays for Wednesday, 22 October 2025, on account of post-Diwali observances and special events. The day marks Govardhan Puja in many regions, and in states such as Kerala, educational institutions are closed ahead of a major school sports meet. Students, parents and educators are advised to check local notifications for exact holiday status and reopening dates. Why Are Schools Closed on 22 October 2025 ? 22 October is flagged as Govardhan Puja, a key festival following Diwali, which often leads to single-day holidays or extended vacation breaks for schools. Moreover, in Kerala, schools and colleges in the Idukki district have been declared holiday due to heavy rainfall and local administrative decisions. Additionally the state is initiating the 67th State School Games from 21 October, which has impacted normal school operations.

CHECK: School Holidays in October 2025 State-wise Details: Where Schools Are Closed Tomorrow? Kerala In Kerala, especially in Idukki district, schools and colleges have been declared closed for 22 October due to heavy rain and precautionary reasons. The move comes ahead of the state’s major school sports meet starting in Thiruvananthapuram from 21 October to 28 October. With thousands of students participating, the local education department has adjusted school schedules accordingly. Punjab In Punjab, the state government has issued a “Holiday Alert” for 22 October on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day, declaring schools, colleges and government offices shut. This extends the Diwali-festival break and provides students an extra day off for observance and rest. Jammu and Kashmir: Schools Closed Till November 2

Pooja holidays have been formally notified by the Jammu and Kashmir government for all public and private schools in the Jammu division up to the upper secondary level. Schools will be closed for festive celebrations from October 19 to November 2, 2025, in accordance with the directive from the Directorate of School Education, Jammu. Exams postponed for October 20, 22, and 23 have also been postponed by the University of Jammu; new dates will be notified later. Students have been advised to stay in touch with their colleges for updated timetables. Uttar Pradesh: 5-Day Diwali Holidays in Schools The five-day Diwali holiday is being observed by schools throughout Uttar Pradesh from October 20 to October 23, 2025. Students are taking an extended festive break because the holidays are on Sunday, October 19. Before schools resume later in the week, the vacations include the major festivals of Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Delhi NCR (Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon): Schools Closed from October 19 to 23 In Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, schools will remain closed from October 19 to October 23, 2025, for the Diwali festival. Some schools in the NCR region have extended the holidays till October 28 to include Chhath Puja celebrations. Parents should check official school circulars for reopening updates. Rajasthan: 12-Day Diwali Vacation The Rajasthan Education Department has declared a 12-day Diwali vacation for students. Holiday Dates: October 13 to October 24, 2025

Total Holidays: 12 days (including weekends) This long festive break allows students to enjoy Diwali celebrations and family gatherings across the state. Other states In many states across India that followed the post-Diwali holiday trend (from 20 October onwards), 22 October is either part of the holiday window or may still involve closures for some institutions. Since Govardhan Puja falls on this date, many schools in regions with strong observance may remain closed, or resume only later in the week. Parents are recommended to check with local school boards for specific status.