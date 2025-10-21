BITSAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will announce the BITSAT 2026 eligibility criteria in the information bulletin. Candidates must read the official notification to get a clear picture of the BITSAT age limit, qualification, and other crucial factors. They must make sure they meet all the BITSAT eligibility criteria outlined by the authorities before filling out the application form. Any incorrect details in the application form will lead to the cancellation of the candidature. Continue reading to learn more about the BITSAT eligibility criteria 2026 on this page.
BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2026
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani conducts the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) for admission into B.E., B. Pharm, and M.Sc courses at the campuses located at Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. Before applying, they should carefully verify the eligibility conditions to identify whether they are qualified for the entrance test. To be eligible, candidates should have passed the 12th standard from any recognised board. There is generally no specific age limit mentioned in the official notification. To help, we have discussed the BITSAT eligibility criteria 2026, including age limit, qualification, nationality, etc, based on the previous year's notification.
Candidates must have completed their 12th standard with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology (PCM/PCB) from a recognised board to be eligible for the BITSAT 2026 exam. Check the course-wise BITSAT eligibility criteria 2026 tabulated below for reference purposes:
|
Course
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.E. (Except B.E. Environmental and Sustainability Engg.), and M.Sc. Programmes
|
Passed 12th standard from a recognised Central or State board or an equivalent qualification.
A minimum of five subjects is required, including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, one Language, and any additional subject beyond these four.
Applicants must obtain:
An aggregate of 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and
Minimum of 60% marks in each of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics individually.
|
B.Pharm., and B.E. Environmental and Sustainability Engg. Programmes
|
Passed 12th standard from a recognised Central or State board or an equivalent qualification.
A minimum of five subjects is required, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Mathematics, one Language, and any additional subject beyond these four.
Applicants should obtain:
An aggregate of 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Mathematics, and
Minimum of 60% marks in each of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Mathematics individually.
BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2026 for Direct Admissions
Candidates who obtained first ranks in their respective board examinations will be given direct admission to the course of their choice. However, they need to fulfil all the BITSAT eligibility criteria outlined by the authorities. The board toppers may also opt for the 3+2 Integrated Degree programme, combining a B.E. degree at a BITS STEM campus in India with an MBA degree at BITSOM, Mumbai.
BITSAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Miscellaneous
Here are a few pointers related to the BITSAT eligibility criteria shared below for reference purposes:
-
Aspirants who are appearing for the 12th exam in 2026 or who have passed the 12th exam in 2025 can appear in the BITSAT 2026.
-
If applicants have taken more than one attempt in the 12th standard or its equivalent, only their latest performance will be considered.
Is there any age limit for the BITSAT 2026 exam?
There is no information about the minimum and maximum age limit usually mentioned in the official BITSAT notification. It means that candidates will be eligible for the exam till they fulfil the BITSAT 12th marks criteria and other requirements.
