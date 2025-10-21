BITSAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit and Other Qualifications

BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will announce the BITSAT 2026 eligibility criteria in the information bulletin. Candidates must read the official notification to get a clear picture of the BITSAT age limit, qualification, and other crucial factors. They must make sure they meet all the BITSAT eligibility criteria outlined by the authorities before filling out the application form. Any incorrect details in the application form will lead to the cancellation of the candidature. Continue reading to learn more about the BITSAT eligibility criteria 2026 on this page.

BITSAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani conducts the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) for admission into B.E., B. Pharm, and M.Sc courses at the campuses located at Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. Before applying, they should carefully verify the eligibility conditions to identify whether they are qualified for the entrance test. To be eligible, candidates should have passed the 12th standard from any recognised board. There is generally no specific age limit mentioned in the official notification. To help, we have discussed the BITSAT eligibility criteria 2026, including age limit, qualification, nationality, etc, based on the previous year's notification.