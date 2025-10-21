Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration, Choice Filling Deadline Today; Register online at uhsrugcounselling.com

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 21, 2025, 20:00 IST

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, closes Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling today, October 21, 2025 online on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling close today.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling close today.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling close today.
  • The registration is conducted online on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.
  • The seat allotment results will be released on October 23, 2025.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak will close the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling window today, October 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to register for the round 3 of counseling will need to visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com. The authority will publish the Haryana NEET UG merit list 2025 based on the registration entries.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling deadline 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name

Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

uhsrugcounselling.com

Stream 

Medical

Dental

Nursing 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

State 

Haryana 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Registration fee

General/UR: INR 2,500

Other categories: INR 1,250

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates related to Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 counselling round. Candidates must adhere to the following schedule strictly: 

Event

Date(s)

Seat Allotment Results Published

October 23, 2025

Fee Submission Deadline

October 30, 2025

Document Verification Process

October 31 - November 2, 2025

Last Date for Seat Allotment Letter Download and College Reporting

November 3, 2025

The official notice on the website states, “If the candidates are allotted any seat as per their preference in round 3, but they do not join on the allotted seat, the security amount shall be forfeited, and these candidates will not be eligible to participate in the further or stray round.”

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News