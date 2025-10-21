Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration, Choice Filling Deadline Today; Register online at uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak will close the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling window today, October 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to register for the round 3 of counseling will need to visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com. The authority will publish the Haryana NEET UG merit list 2025 based on the registration entries.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: