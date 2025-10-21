Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration, Choice Filling Deadline Today; Register online at uhsrugcounselling.com

Key Points
- Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling close today.
- The registration is conducted online on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.
- The seat allotment results will be released on October 23, 2025.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak will close the Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling window today, October 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to register for the round 3 of counseling will need to visit the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com. The authority will publish the Haryana NEET UG merit list 2025 based on the registration entries.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information of Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration and choice filling deadline
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
uhsrugcounselling.com
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
State
|
Haryana
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Registration fee
|
General/UR: INR 2,500
Other categories: INR 1,250
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 counselling round. Candidates must adhere to the following schedule strictly:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Seat Allotment Results Published
|
October 23, 2025
|
Fee Submission Deadline
|
October 30, 2025
|
Document Verification Process
|
October 31 - November 2, 2025
|
Last Date for Seat Allotment Letter Download and College Reporting
|
November 3, 2025
The official notice on the website states, “If the candidates are allotted any seat as per their preference in round 3, but they do not join on the allotted seat, the security amount shall be forfeited, and these candidates will not be eligible to participate in the further or stray round.”
