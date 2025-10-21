RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025: The RPSC has started the recruitment drive to appoint 6,500 Senior Teachers for Grade 2 in the schools across Rajasthan. The Commission has received a total of 12.64 lakh applications for the posts announced, according to an advertisement released in a newspaper. According to it, approx. 7.10 lakh applications have been received for the posts of Senior Teacher for the subjects of Social Studies (SST) and Hindi.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 12.64 Applications Received

The RPSC notification (Adv. No. 07/Exam/Sr. Teach (Sec. Edu.)/EP-I/2025-26) released on 17 July 2025 has announced a total of 6,500 posts, which is divided between Non-TSP and TSP areas: 5,804 in Non-TSP, 696 in TSP. As per the newspaper advertisement, the Commission has received approx. 12.64 lakh applications against these vacancies.