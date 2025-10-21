Assam TET Result 2025
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced a total of 6,500 vacancies for the post of Senior Teacher in various disciplines. The vacancies are distributed among the TSP and Non-TSP regions across the State. In a newspaper advertisement, the Commission has released that a total of 12.64 lakh applications has been received for the 6,500 vacancies in different subjects. Majorly the candidates have applied for SST and Hindi subjects. Check the details related to the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher recruitment 2025 on this page.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025: The RPSC has started the recruitment drive to appoint 6,500 Senior Teachers for Grade 2 in the schools across Rajasthan. The Commission has received a total of 12.64 lakh applications for the posts announced, according to an advertisement released in a newspaper. According to it, approx. 7.10 lakh applications have been received for the posts of Senior Teacher for the subjects of Social Studies (SST) and Hindi.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 12.64 Applications Received

The RPSC notification (Adv. No. 07/Exam/Sr. Teach (Sec. Edu.)/EP-I/2025-26) released on 17 July 2025 has announced a total of 6,500 posts, which is divided between Non-TSP and TSP areas: 5,804 in Non-TSP, 696 in TSP. As per the newspaper advertisement, the Commission has received approx. 12.64 lakh applications against these vacancies.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025

Candidates can check the subject-wise number of vacancies for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher below:

Subject

Vacancies

Hindi

1,052

English

1,305

Sanskrit

940

Mathematics

1,385

Science

1,355

Social Science

401

Urdu

48

Punjabi

11

Sindhi

Gujarati

1

Total

6,500 

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Subject-Wise Applicants

As per a newspaper advertisement, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has received approx 12.64 lakh applications for 6,500 posts of Senior Teacher in various disciplines. The highest number of applications are received for the subjects of SST and Hindi. The number of applications for SST subject is 3,69,563 and for Hindi subject, the number of applications received are 3,41,163. Check the table below for details related to other subjects.

Subjects

Vacancy

Applicants

SST

401

3,69,563

Hindi

1,052

3,41,163

Science

1,355

1,96,650

Maths

1,385

1,49,604

Sanskrit

940

92,892

English

1,305

98,996

Urdu

48

10,143

Punjabi

11

5,418

