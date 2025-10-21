RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025: The RPSC has started the recruitment drive to appoint 6,500 Senior Teachers for Grade 2 in the schools across Rajasthan. The Commission has received a total of 12.64 lakh applications for the posts announced, according to an advertisement released in a newspaper. According to it, approx. 7.10 lakh applications have been received for the posts of Senior Teacher for the subjects of Social Studies (SST) and Hindi.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 12.64 Applications Received
The RPSC notification (Adv. No. 07/Exam/Sr. Teach (Sec. Edu.)/EP-I/2025-26) released on 17 July 2025 has announced a total of 6,500 posts, which is divided between Non-TSP and TSP areas: 5,804 in Non-TSP, 696 in TSP. As per the newspaper advertisement, the Commission has received approx. 12.64 lakh applications against these vacancies.
Download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025
Candidates can check the subject-wise number of vacancies for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher below:
|
Subject
|
Vacancies
|
Hindi
|
1,052
|
English
|
1,305
|
Sanskrit
|
940
|
Mathematics
|
1,385
|
Science
|
1,355
|
Social Science
|
401
|
Urdu
|
48
|
Punjabi
|
11
|
Sindhi
|
2
|
Gujarati
|
1
|
Total
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Subject-Wise Applicants
As per a newspaper advertisement, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has received approx 12.64 lakh applications for 6,500 posts of Senior Teacher in various disciplines. The highest number of applications are received for the subjects of SST and Hindi. The number of applications for SST subject is 3,69,563 and for Hindi subject, the number of applications received are 3,41,163. Check the table below for details related to other subjects.
|
Subjects
|
Vacancy
|
Applicants
|
SST
|
401
|
3,69,563
|
Hindi
|
1,052
|
3,41,163
|
Science
|
1,355
|
1,96,650
|
Maths
|
1,385
|
1,49,604
|
Sanskrit
|
940
|
92,892
|
English
|
1,305
|
98,996
|
Urdu
|
48
|
10,143
|
Punjabi
|
11
|
5,418
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation