SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Hall Ticket at snaptest.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 8, 2025, 15:59 IST

The Symbiosis International University has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 test 2 admit card. Candidates can now download their SNAP 2025 admit card on the official website, snaptest.org.

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 Out at snaptest.org
Key Points

  • Download SNAP 2025 test 2 admit card at snaptest.org
  • Login using SNAP ID and Password to download the Test 2 admit card
  • SNAP Test 2 to be held on December 14, 2025

SNAP 2025 Test 2 Admit Card: Symbiosis International University has released the SNAP 2025 test 2 admit card on the official website. Candidates appearing for the test scheduled for December 14, 2025 can visit the official website to download the admit card. 

To download the SNAP admit card 2025 candidates must visit the official website and login using their SNAP ID and Password. The SNAP admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card will include details such as candidate name, roll number, exam schedule, reporting time, exam centre details and the instructions for candidates.

The link to download the SNAP 2025 admit card is available on the official website snaptest.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given to download the admit card.

SNAP 2025 Test 2 Admit Card - Click Here

Steps to Download the SNAP 2025 Admit Card

The SNAP Test 2 is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to downloa the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP

Step 2: Click on thw SNAP Test 2 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the SNAP ID and Password

Step 4: The SNAP 2025 Test 2 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

Details Given on SNAP 2025 Admit Card

The following details are mentioned on the SNAP 2025 admit card. 

  • Candidate name
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre
  • Exam reporting time
  • Duration of exam
  • Subjects
  • Instructions for candidates

