KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Issues Notification Cancelling Registration of CBSE-WSO, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 8, 2025, 14:28 IST

As per the notification issued, the Registrar of Firms, Societies and Chits, Agra, as per the order issued, has cancelled the registration of the entity titled CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society, Agra. Check details here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Issues Notification Cancelling Registration of CBSE-WSO
CBSE Issues Notification Cancelling Registration of CBSE-WSO
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • All affiliated schools are hereby advised not to have any association or connection with the society
  • Schools instructed to refrain from sponsoring students for any sports events conducted by society
  • Communications or claims made by the society should be treated as unauthorised and invalid

The Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled the registration of CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra. According to the official notification issued, the cancellation has been made due to the society's unauthorised and misleading use of the name CBSE without the board's consent. 

Official notification - Click Here

According to the official notification released, all affiliated schools are advised that the board has no association, affiliation, endorsement, or connection whatsoever with the society. Any communication, activities or claims made by the society should be treated as unauthorised and invalid, the notification further adds. The board has asked all CBSE schools to refrain from engaging with supporting or sponsoring students for any sports events, activities or programmes conducted or promoted by this society. 

All affiliated schools have also been asked to exercise due diligence and ensure compliance with the advisory issued. Schools have also been asked to contact the board through official communication channels for further information. 

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025: Updated Seat Matrix Released; Round 2 Choice Filling Begins at mcc.nic.in


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News