CBSE Issues Notification Cancelling Registration of CBSE-WSO, Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled the registration of CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra. According to the official notification issued, the cancellation has been made due to the society's unauthorised and misleading use of the name CBSE without the board's consent.

Official notification - Click Here

According to the official notification released, all affiliated schools are advised that the board has no association, affiliation, endorsement, or connection whatsoever with the society. Any communication, activities or claims made by the society should be treated as unauthorised and invalid, the notification further adds. The board has asked all CBSE schools to refrain from engaging with supporting or sponsoring students for any sports events, activities or programmes conducted or promoted by this society.