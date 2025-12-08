KARTET Answer Key 2025
PU MET 2026: Exam Schedule OUT at met.puchd.ac.in; Register Online

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 8, 2025, 17:17 IST

Panjab University (PU) has released the application form and exam schedule for the PU Management Entrance Test (MET) 2026. The exam will be held on April 12, 2026. Interested candidates must register online at met.puchd.ac.in by March 28, 2026.

PU MET 2025: The Panjab University (PU) has released the PU Management Entrance Test (MET) 2026 Application form. The university has also released the exam schedule, with exams to be held on April 12, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to register online on the official website at met.puchd.ac.in. The last date to submit information online is March 28, 2026. 

PU MET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information related to PU MET 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  PU MET 2026 Application 
Exam name  Management Entrance Test (MET)
Board name  University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS)
University name  Panjab University (PU)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  met.puchd.ac.in
State  Punjab 
Stream  Management 
Programmes  Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Exam date  April 12, 2026
Exam mode  Offline, pen-and-paper 
Registration fee  General: INR 2850SC/ST/PwD: INR 1425

PU MET Exam Dates 2026

Check the table below to know the PU MET exam schedule:

Events Dates
PU MET 2026 Registration start date  December 3, 2025
Last date to submit information   March 28, 2026
Last date to submit application fee  March 31, 2026
Last date to upload documents April 2, 2026
Admit card release date  April 7, 2026
PU MET 2026 exam April 12, 2026

How to Apply for PU MET 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for PU MET exam:

  1. Visit the website at met.puchd.ac.in
  2. Enter personal details 
  3. Log in using your credentials 
  4. In candidate dashboard, apply for the exam
  5. Pay the online application fee 
  6. Download the SBI deposit slip and deposit the exam fee at any SBI branch

