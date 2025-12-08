PU MET 2026: Exam Schedule OUT at met.puchd.ac.in; Register Online

Key Points
- Panjab University has released the application form and exam schedule for the PU MET 2026.
- The exam will be held on April 12, 2026.
- The last date to submit information is March 28, 2026.
PU MET 2025: The Panjab University (PU) has released the PU Management Entrance Test (MET) 2026 Application form. The university has also released the exam schedule, with exams to be held on April 12, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to register online on the official website at met.puchd.ac.in. The last date to submit information online is March 28, 2026.
PU MET 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important information related to PU MET 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|PU MET 2026 Application
|Exam name
|Management Entrance Test (MET)
|Board name
|University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS)
|University name
|Panjab University (PU)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|met.puchd.ac.in
|State
|Punjab
|Stream
|Management
|Programmes
|Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|Exam date
|April 12, 2026
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper
|Registration fee
|General: INR 2850SC/ST/PwD: INR 1425
PU MET Exam Dates 2026
Check the table below to know the PU MET exam schedule:
|Events
|Dates
|PU MET 2026 Registration start date
|December 3, 2025
|Last date to submit information
|March 28, 2026
|Last date to submit application fee
|March 31, 2026
|Last date to upload documents
|April 2, 2026
|Admit card release date
|April 7, 2026
|PU MET 2026 exam
|April 12, 2026
How to Apply for PU MET 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for PU MET exam:
- Visit the website at met.puchd.ac.in
- Enter personal details
- Log in using your credentials
- In candidate dashboard, apply for the exam
- Pay the online application fee
- Download the SBI deposit slip and deposit the exam fee at any SBI branch
Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria Out at jeeadv.ac.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation