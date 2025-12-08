PU MET 2026: Exam Schedule OUT at met.puchd.ac.in; Register Online

PU MET 2025: The Panjab University (PU) has released the PU Management Entrance Test (MET) 2026 Application form. The university has also released the exam schedule, with exams to be held on April 12, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to register online on the official website at met.puchd.ac.in. The last date to submit information online is March 28, 2026.

PU MET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information related to PU MET 2026: