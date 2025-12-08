JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria Out at jeeadv.ac.in

News

IIT Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 exam schedule. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17 for papers 1 and 2. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advance 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 Exam schedule. According to the official schedule, JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17 for papers 1 and 2. IIT Roorkee will release the exam centre list online soon while the eligibility criteria has been published. Interested candidates must check their eligibility on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Exam 2026 Key Highlights Check the following table for information related to JEE Advanced Exam 2026: Overview Details Event name JEE Advanced Exam 2026 Eligibility Criteria Exam name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 Board name Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee Academic year 2026-27 Official website jeeadv.ac.in Stream Engineering Papers 2 Exam date May 17, 2025 Exam duration 6 hours Exam mode Online, computer-based test (CBT) Exam shifts Paper 1: 9 am - 12 pm Paper 2: 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm

JEE Advanced Exam 2026 Eligibility Criteria All the candidates must simultaneously fulfil each and every one of the following five criteria to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026: Performance in JEE (Main) 2026 Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2026. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates. The following table shows the order to be followed while choosing the top 2,50,000 candidates in various categories based on the performance in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2026: Category-wise distribution of top 2,50,000 candidates (Criterion A1)

Sl No. Category Number of "Top" candidates 1 OPEN 96187 101250 2 OPEN-PwD 5063 3 GEN-EWS 23750 25000 4 GEN-EWS-PwD 1250 5 OBC-NCL 64125 67500 6 OBC-NCL-PwD 3375 7 SC 35625 37500 8 SC-PwD 1875 9 ST 17812 18750 10 ST-PwD 938 The total number of candidates may be slightly greater than 2,50,000 in the presence of “tied” ranks / scores in any category. OCI/PIO (I) candidates are not eligible for benefits of any kind of reservation (e.g., GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST) with the exception of OPEN-PwD. That is, Sl No. (3) to (10) in the above table are not applicable for such OCI/PIO (I) candidates and these candidates are required to be in the rank list in Sl. No. 1 and/or 2 in the above table. Age Limit

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Number of attempts A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates who had appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2024 or earlier, are NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2026, irrespective of the combination or number of subjects attempted/offered. By appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination, it is meant that the Board concerned declared the result for that year irrespective of whether or not examination was conducted. It will be considered as an appearance even if the result of a particular candidate got withheld.

However, if the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2023-24 on or after June 18, 2024, then the candidates of that Board who appeared for their Class XII (or equivalent) examination in 2024 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2026, provided they meet all the other eligibility criteria. In case the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2023-24 before June 18, 2024 but the result of a particular candidate was withheld for whatever reason, then the candidate will not be eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2026. Earlier admission at IITs A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT under any academic program that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2025, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026.