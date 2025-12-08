NEET PG Counselling 2025: Updated Seat Matrix Released; Round 2 Choice Filling Begins at mcc.nic.in

Key Points
- MCC has released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Updates seat matrix.
- Candidates can fill choices for round 2 counselling on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
- The deadline for choice filling is December 9, 2025, from 4 PM to 1155 PM.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Updates seat matrix. Candidates will need to visit the official website to fill their choices for round 2 counselling at mcc.nic.in. The choice filling window will be open till December 9, 2025, from 4 PM till 11:55 PM, and the round 2 seat allotment results will be released on December 12, 2025.
Official Notice: NEWLY ADDED SEATS ROUND 2 (MD MS AND DNB) – PG COUNSELLING 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Revised Seat Matrix Highlights
- There are a total 32,080 available seats, including 2,620 newly added seats.
- Breakdown of Available Seats:
- Clear Vacancies: 17,623
- Virtual Vacancies: 11,837
- A total of 26,889 candidates have secured seats in this round.
- Most popular specialities among top candidates are MD General Medicine, MD Radiodiagnosis, and MD Obstetrics and Gynaecology.
How to fill choices for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill choices online for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Click on ‘PG Medical’ on the ribbon
- Scroll down to Candidate Activity Board and click on ‘New Registration 2025’
- Enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the captcha code and submit the form
- In the candidate dashboard, select your preferred courses and institutes
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page
DIRECT LINK - NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling
