Gujarat Police SI Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay, Job Profile, Perks & Career Growth

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board decides the official Gujarat Police SI Salary and Job Profile. Every candidate preparing for the Gujarat Police SI exam should clearly understand these details. The salary structure includes the basic pay and various allowances. The job profile explains the duties and responsibilities that selected candidates will perform after appointment. The Gujarat Police SI Pay Scale ranges from Rs. 5200 to Rs. 20,200 as per the current pay rules. The Grade Pay for the SI post is Rs. 2800, and during the fixed pay period. Candidates receive Rs. 31,340 per month. All selected Sub-Inspectors must complete a 5-year probation period before receiving full benefits and permanent appointment status. Gujarat Police SI Salary 2025 The Gujarat Police SI Salary 2025 is structured to offer stability and growth to newly appointed officers. Selected Sub-Inspectors begin their service on a fixed-pay system for the first five years, as mandated by the Gujarat Government. During this period, they receive a fixed monthly salary without full allowances.

After completing the probation period, they are placed in the regular 7th Pay Commission pay matrix. They receive a Level 6 pay scale under the 7th CPC once confirmed. The pay band ranges from ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400, and an initial basic pay of ₹35,400. SIs also become eligible for all standard allowances and yearly increments, ensuring steady salary growth and better financial benefits. Gujarat Police Salary Structure 2025 The Gujarat Police Department offers a structured salary system that includes a fixed pay period followed by a regular pay scale. Below is the detailed salary during the first five years and after the officer is placed on the regular pay scale. Salary During the First 5 Years (Fixed Pay) Check the salary structure that Gujarat Police officers receive during the first five years of their fixed-pay period in the table below:

Component Amount Fixed Monthly Salary ₹44,900 During the initial five years, the salary remains almost unchanged because most allowances and additional benefits are not provided in the fixed-pay period. Salary After 5 Years (Regular Pay Structure) Once the five-year fixed-pay period is completed, officers move to the regular pay scale as shown in the table below. Component Amount (Approx.) Basic Pay ₹35,400 Dearness Allowance (42%–46%) ₹14,868 – ₹16,284 HRA (8%–24%) ₹2,832 – ₹8,496 Transport Allowance & Other Allowances ₹2,000 – ₹4,000 Gross Monthly Salary ₹55,000 – ₹65,000+ Gujarat Police SI Salary Slip 2025 The Gujarat Police Sub-Inspector (SI) receives a monthly salary slip that clearly shows all details of their earnings. This salary slip includes important information such as basic pay, grade pay, allowances, and any deductions made for that month. It helps SI officers keep track of their income, understand the breakup of their salary, and maintain financial records.

Gujarat Police SI In-Hand Salary 2025 The in-hand salary of a Gujarat Police Sub-Inspector in 2025 depends on the stage of their service. SIs get a fixed monthly salary of ₹44,900 during the first five years. They do not receive major allowances in this period. After completing five years, they shift to the regular pay scale. Their salary increases because DA, HRA, TA, and other allowances are added. The gross salary then becomes ₹55,000 to ₹65,000 or more. After deductions like PF, Professional Tax, and NPS, the in-hand salary comes to around ₹48,000 to ₹58,000 per month. Also Check: Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025

Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025

Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 Gujarat Police SI Perks and Allowances Gujarat Police Sub-Inspectors receive several important perks and allowances that help improve their financial stability and overall well-being. These benefits are provided by the Government of Gujarat to support officers throughout their service. The following are the major perks and allowances offered to Gujarat Police SI officers.