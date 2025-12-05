SSC CGL Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025: Download Latest Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 5, 2025, 15:58 IST

The Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 outlines all subjects and topics candidates must study for the Sub-Inspector exam. 944 vacancies have been announced. The selection process includes PST, PET, Written Exam, Medical Test, and Document Verification. This article covers the full syllabus, exam pattern, and preparation details to help candidates score well.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025
Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has announced the recruitment process for Sub-Inspector (SI) posts through the Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025. The selection will take place in five strict stages, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, Medical Test, and Document Verification. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward and secure a place in the final SI merit list.

The GPRB has also released the official Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 on its website. Candidates can check the complete exam pattern and detailed syllabus in this article to plan their preparation.

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025

The Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025 has announced 944 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts. The Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 help understand the topics to focus on for scoring well in the exam. Candidates can check an overview of the Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Details

Information

Organization

Gujarat Police Force Recruitment Board

Exam Name

Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025

Post Name

Sub-Inspector

Total Vacancies

944

Category

Syllabus

Job Location

Gujarat

Official Website

https://police.gujarat.gov.in/

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025

The Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 differs for the Prelims and Mains examinations. Candidates must understand both stages clearly to prepare well for the Gujarat Police SI Exam. The complete subject-wise syllabus is explained below to help plan the preparation effectively.

Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for Reasoning & Data Interpretation

The Reasoning and Data Interpretation section tests analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. The following are the important topics:

  • Data Interpretation

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Data Sufficiency

  • Seating Arrangements

  • Syllogism

  • Blood Relations

  • Direction & Distance

  • Venn Diagrams

  • Puzzles

  • Coding–Decoding

  • Input–Output

  • Series Completion

  • Data Sufficiency

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude

This section checks numerical ability and mathematical concepts. The following are the key topics:

  • Arithmetic

  • Algebra

  • Quadratic Equations

  • Geometry

  • Trigonometry

  • Number Systems

  • HCF & LCM

  • Percentages

  • Profit and Loss

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Time, Speed & Distance

  • Average

  • Simple & Compound Interest

  • Probability

  • Mensuration

Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for Indian Constitution & Public Administration

This subject focuses on constitutional principles and governance. The following are major topics:

  • Fundamental Rights

  • Directive Principles of State Policy

  • Fundamental Duties

  • President of India

  • Prime Minister & Council of Ministers

  • Parliament & Judiciary

  • State Governments & Union Territories

  • Emergency Provisions

  • Amendment Procedure

  • Preamble

  • Citizenship

  • Election Commission

  • Administrative Theories

  • Bureaucracy

  • Public Policy

  • Personnel Administration

  • Organization Theory

  • Local Governance & Decentralization

  • Ethics in Public Administration

  • Public–Private Partnerships

  • Governance & Development

  • E-Governance

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for History, Geography & Cultural Heritage

This section covers India’s historical background, geography, and cultural traditions with special focus on Gujarat. Check the syllabus in the table below:

Category

Topics

History Topics

Ancient, Medieval & Modern Indian History

World History

Indian National Movement

Social Reformers & Freedom Movement in Gujarat

Colonial and Post-colonial India

Geography Topics

Physical Features of India and Gujarat

Biosphere Reserves

Natural Resources

Deserts, Soil & Climate

Agriculture & Crops

Historical Geography

Cultural Heritage Topics

Art & Architecture of India (with focus on Gujarat)

Socio-economic & Cultural History

Archaeology in India

Indian Folk Culture

Religions in India

Art, Culture & Literature of Gujarat

Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge & Current Affairs section covers awareness of national and international events. The following are the important topics:

  • Current Affairs – Gujarat, India & World

  • Government Schemes & Policies

  • Sports

  • Awards & Honors

  • Important Days & Events

  • Books & Authors

  • Important Organizations & Headquarters

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Environment, Science & Technology, and Economics

This part covers environment-related concepts, scientific developments, and basic economics. Check the Gujarat Police SI Syllabus in the table below:

Category

Topics

Environment & Ecology

Climate Change

Biodiversity & Conservation

Renewable Energy

Pollution Control

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Environmental Laws & Policies

Waste & Disaster Management

Green Economy Initiatives

Science & Technology

Science in Daily Life

Latest Science & Technology Developments

Artificial Intelligence

Internet & Computer Basics

Social Media, Email, Shortcuts & Abbreviations

Economics

Economic Indices

Economic Reforms (State, National & International)

Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern 2025

The Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern 2025 gives a clear idea about the type of questions, marking scheme, duration of the exam, and the weightage of each section. Understanding the complete pattern is important for smart and effective preparation. Below is the detailed exam structure for candidates planning to appear for the SI recruitment exam.

Also Check:

Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025
Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025

Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for Written Examination

The written exam consists of both objective and descriptive-type questions. Candidates must score well in each paper to move to the next stage of the selection process. The exam includes objective and descriptive questions.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for every wrong answer in objective-type questions. The written test is divided into Paper I (Objective – 200 marks) and Paper II (Descriptive – 100 marks).

Each paper is conducted for 3 hours. Candidates must score at least 40% marks in each section to qualify for Paper 1.

Check the table below for the Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for the written examination:

Paper

Part

Subjects

Total Marks

Paper I: General Studies

A

Reasoning and Data Interpretation

50

Quantitative Aptitude

50

B

Constitution of India & Public Administration

25

History, Geography & Cultural Heritage

25

Current Affairs & General Knowledge

25

Environment, Science & Tech, Economics

25

Total (Paper I)

    

200 Marks

Paper II: English & Gujarati Language

A (Gujarati Language)

Essay

30

Precis Writing

10

Comprehension

10

Report Writing

10

Letter Writing

10

B (English Language)

Precis Writing

10

Comprehension

10

Translation (Gujarati to English)

10

Total (Paper II)

    

100 Marks

Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The Physical Efficiency Test is qualifying in nature. Candidates must complete the physical tasks within the given time limits to become eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process. Check the details in the table below:

Category

Race Distance

Time Limit

Male Candidates

5000 meters

25 minutes

Female Candidates

1600 meters

9 minutes 30 seconds

Ex-Servicemen

2400 meters

12 minutes 30 seconds

Gujarat Police SI Selection Process 2025

Candidates must successfully clear all stages of the Gujarat Police SI Selection Process 2025 to get selected as a Sub-Inspector. The recruitment journey includes multiple steps designed to test physical fitness, knowledge, and eligibility. Below is the complete stage-wise process:

  • Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  • Written Examination

  • Medical Examination

  • Document Verification

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News