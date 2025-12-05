Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025: Download Latest Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has announced the recruitment process for Sub-Inspector (SI) posts through the Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025. The selection will take place in five strict stages, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, Medical Test, and Document Verification. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward and secure a place in the final SI merit list.
The GPRB has also released the official Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 on its website. Candidates can check the complete exam pattern and detailed syllabus in this article to plan their preparation.
Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025
The Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025 has announced 944 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts. The Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 help understand the topics to focus on for scoring well in the exam. Candidates can check an overview of the Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 in the table below:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Organization
|
Gujarat Police Force Recruitment Board
|
Exam Name
|
Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector
|
Total Vacancies
|
944
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Job Location
|
Gujarat
|
Official Website
|
https://police.gujarat.gov.in/
Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025
The Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 differs for the Prelims and Mains examinations. Candidates must understand both stages clearly to prepare well for the Gujarat Police SI Exam. The complete subject-wise syllabus is explained below to help plan the preparation effectively.
Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for Reasoning & Data Interpretation
The Reasoning and Data Interpretation section tests analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. The following are the important topics:
-
Data Interpretation
-
Logical Reasoning
-
Data Sufficiency
-
Seating Arrangements
-
Syllogism
-
Blood Relations
-
Direction & Distance
-
Venn Diagrams
-
Puzzles
-
Coding–Decoding
-
Input–Output
-
Series Completion
-
Data Sufficiency
Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude
This section checks numerical ability and mathematical concepts. The following are the key topics:
-
Arithmetic
-
Algebra
-
Quadratic Equations
-
Geometry
-
Trigonometry
-
Number Systems
-
HCF & LCM
-
Percentages
-
Profit and Loss
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Time, Speed & Distance
-
Average
-
Simple & Compound Interest
-
Probability
-
Mensuration
Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for Indian Constitution & Public Administration
This subject focuses on constitutional principles and governance. The following are major topics:
-
Fundamental Rights
-
Directive Principles of State Policy
-
Fundamental Duties
-
President of India
-
Prime Minister & Council of Ministers
-
Parliament & Judiciary
-
State Governments & Union Territories
-
Emergency Provisions
-
Amendment Procedure
-
Preamble
-
Citizenship
-
Election Commission
-
Administrative Theories
-
Bureaucracy
-
Public Policy
-
Personnel Administration
-
Organization Theory
-
Local Governance & Decentralization
-
Ethics in Public Administration
-
Public–Private Partnerships
-
Governance & Development
-
E-Governance
Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for History, Geography & Cultural Heritage
This section covers India’s historical background, geography, and cultural traditions with special focus on Gujarat. Check the syllabus in the table below:
|
Category
|
Topics
|
History Topics
|
Ancient, Medieval & Modern Indian History
World History
Indian National Movement
Social Reformers & Freedom Movement in Gujarat
Colonial and Post-colonial India
|
Geography Topics
|
Physical Features of India and Gujarat
Biosphere Reserves
Natural Resources
Deserts, Soil & Climate
Agriculture & Crops
Historical Geography
|
Cultural Heritage Topics
|
Art & Architecture of India (with focus on Gujarat)
Socio-economic & Cultural History
Archaeology in India
Indian Folk Culture
Religions in India
Art, Culture & Literature of Gujarat
Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge & Current Affairs
Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge & Current Affairs section covers awareness of national and international events. The following are the important topics:
-
Current Affairs – Gujarat, India & World
-
Government Schemes & Policies
-
Sports
-
Awards & Honors
-
Important Days & Events
-
Books & Authors
-
Important Organizations & Headquarters
Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Environment, Science & Technology, and Economics
This part covers environment-related concepts, scientific developments, and basic economics. Check the Gujarat Police SI Syllabus in the table below:
|
Category
|
Topics
|
Environment & Ecology
|
Climate Change
Biodiversity & Conservation
Renewable Energy
Pollution Control
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Environmental Laws & Policies
Waste & Disaster Management
Green Economy Initiatives
|
Science & Technology
|
Science in Daily Life
Latest Science & Technology Developments
Artificial Intelligence
Internet & Computer Basics
Social Media, Email, Shortcuts & Abbreviations
|
Economics
|
Economic Indices
Economic Reforms (State, National & International)
Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
The Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern 2025 gives a clear idea about the type of questions, marking scheme, duration of the exam, and the weightage of each section. Understanding the complete pattern is important for smart and effective preparation. Below is the detailed exam structure for candidates planning to appear for the SI recruitment exam.
Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for Written Examination
The written exam consists of both objective and descriptive-type questions. Candidates must score well in each paper to move to the next stage of the selection process. The exam includes objective and descriptive questions.
A negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for every wrong answer in objective-type questions. The written test is divided into Paper I (Objective – 200 marks) and Paper II (Descriptive – 100 marks).
Each paper is conducted for 3 hours. Candidates must score at least 40% marks in each section to qualify for Paper 1.
Check the table below for the Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for the written examination:
|
Paper
|
Part
|
Subjects
|
Total Marks
|
Paper I: General Studies
|
A
|
Reasoning and Data Interpretation
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
B
|
Constitution of India & Public Administration
|
25
|
History, Geography & Cultural Heritage
|
25
|
Current Affairs & General Knowledge
|
25
|
Environment, Science & Tech, Economics
|
25
|
Total (Paper I)
|
200 Marks
|
Paper II: English & Gujarati Language
|
A (Gujarati Language)
|
Essay
|
30
|
Precis Writing
|
10
|
Comprehension
|
10
|
Report Writing
|
10
|
Letter Writing
|
10
|
B (English Language)
|
Precis Writing
|
10
|
Comprehension
|
10
|
Translation (Gujarati to English)
|
10
|
Total (Paper II)
|
100 Marks
Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
The Physical Efficiency Test is qualifying in nature. Candidates must complete the physical tasks within the given time limits to become eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process. Check the details in the table below:
|
Category
|
Race Distance
|
Time Limit
|
Male Candidates
|
5000 meters
|
25 minutes
|
Female Candidates
|
1600 meters
|
9 minutes 30 seconds
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
2400 meters
|
12 minutes 30 seconds
Gujarat Police SI Selection Process 2025
Candidates must successfully clear all stages of the Gujarat Police SI Selection Process 2025 to get selected as a Sub-Inspector. The recruitment journey includes multiple steps designed to test physical fitness, knowledge, and eligibility. Below is the complete stage-wise process:
-
Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
-
Written Examination
-
Medical Examination
-
Document Verification
