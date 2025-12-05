Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025: Download Latest Exam Pattern & Topic-Wise Syllabus

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has announced the recruitment process for Sub-Inspector (SI) posts through the Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025. The selection will take place in five strict stages, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, Medical Test, and Document Verification. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward and secure a place in the final SI merit list. The GPRB has also released the official Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 on its website. Candidates can check the complete exam pattern and detailed syllabus in this article to plan their preparation. Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 The Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025 has announced 944 vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts. The Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 help understand the topics to focus on for scoring well in the exam. Candidates can check an overview of the Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Details Information Organization Gujarat Police Force Recruitment Board Exam Name Gujarat Police SI Exam 2025 Post Name Sub-Inspector Total Vacancies 944 Category Syllabus Job Location Gujarat Official Website https://police.gujarat.gov.in/ Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 The Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 differs for the Prelims and Mains examinations. Candidates must understand both stages clearly to prepare well for the Gujarat Police SI Exam. The complete subject-wise syllabus is explained below to help plan the preparation effectively. Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for Reasoning & Data Interpretation The Reasoning and Data Interpretation section tests analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. The following are the important topics: Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Seating Arrangements

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Direction & Distance

Venn Diagrams

Puzzles

Coding–Decoding

Input–Output

Series Completion

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude This section checks numerical ability and mathematical concepts. The following are the key topics: Arithmetic

Algebra

Quadratic Equations

Geometry

Trigonometry

Number Systems

HCF & LCM

Percentages

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Time, Speed & Distance

Average

Simple & Compound Interest

Probability

Mensuration Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for Indian Constitution & Public Administration This subject focuses on constitutional principles and governance. The following are major topics: Fundamental Rights

Directive Principles of State Policy

Fundamental Duties

President of India

Prime Minister & Council of Ministers

Parliament & Judiciary

State Governments & Union Territories

Emergency Provisions

Amendment Procedure

Preamble

Citizenship

Election Commission

Administrative Theories

Bureaucracy

Public Policy

Personnel Administration

Organization Theory

Local Governance & Decentralization

Ethics in Public Administration

Public–Private Partnerships

Governance & Development

E-Governance

Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for History, Geography & Cultural Heritage This section covers India’s historical background, geography, and cultural traditions with special focus on Gujarat. Check the syllabus in the table below: Category Topics History Topics Ancient, Medieval & Modern Indian History World History Indian National Movement Social Reformers & Freedom Movement in Gujarat Colonial and Post-colonial India Geography Topics Physical Features of India and Gujarat Biosphere Reserves Natural Resources Deserts, Soil & Climate Agriculture & Crops Historical Geography Cultural Heritage Topics Art & Architecture of India (with focus on Gujarat) Socio-economic & Cultural History Archaeology in India Indian Folk Culture Religions in India Art, Culture & Literature of Gujarat

Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge & Current Affairs Gujarat PSI Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge & Current Affairs section covers awareness of national and international events. The following are the important topics: Current Affairs – Gujarat, India & World

Government Schemes & Policies

Sports

Awards & Honors

Important Days & Events

Books & Authors

Important Organizations & Headquarters Gujarat Police SI Syllabus 2025 for Environment, Science & Technology, and Economics This part covers environment-related concepts, scientific developments, and basic economics. Check the Gujarat Police SI Syllabus in the table below: Category Topics Environment & Ecology Climate Change Biodiversity & Conservation Renewable Energy Pollution Control Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Environmental Laws & Policies Waste & Disaster Management Green Economy Initiatives Science & Technology Science in Daily Life Latest Science & Technology Developments Artificial Intelligence Internet & Computer Basics Social Media, Email, Shortcuts & Abbreviations Economics Economic Indices Economic Reforms (State, National & International)

Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern 2025 The Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern 2025 gives a clear idea about the type of questions, marking scheme, duration of the exam, and the weightage of each section. Understanding the complete pattern is important for smart and effective preparation. Below is the detailed exam structure for candidates planning to appear for the SI recruitment exam.

Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025

Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025 Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for Written Examination The written exam consists of both objective and descriptive-type questions. Candidates must score well in each paper to move to the next stage of the selection process. The exam includes objective and descriptive questions. A negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for every wrong answer in objective-type questions. The written test is divided into Paper I (Objective – 200 marks) and Paper II (Descriptive – 100 marks).

Each paper is conducted for 3 hours. Candidates must score at least 40% marks in each section to qualify for Paper 1. Check the table below for the Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for the written examination: Paper Part Subjects Total Marks Paper I: General Studies A Reasoning and Data Interpretation 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 B Constitution of India & Public Administration 25 History, Geography & Cultural Heritage 25 Current Affairs & General Knowledge 25 Environment, Science & Tech, Economics 25 Total (Paper I) 200 Marks Paper II: English & Gujarati Language A (Gujarati Language) Essay 30 Precis Writing 10 Comprehension 10 Report Writing 10 Letter Writing 10 B (English Language) Precis Writing 10 Comprehension 10 Translation (Gujarati to English) 10 Total (Paper II) 100 Marks

Gujarat Police SI Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The Physical Efficiency Test is qualifying in nature. Candidates must complete the physical tasks within the given time limits to become eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process. Check the details in the table below: Category Race Distance Time Limit Male Candidates 5000 meters 25 minutes Female Candidates 1600 meters 9 minutes 30 seconds Ex-Servicemen 2400 meters 12 minutes 30 seconds Gujarat Police SI Selection Process 2025 Candidates must successfully clear all stages of the Gujarat Police SI Selection Process 2025 to get selected as a Sub-Inspector. The recruitment journey includes multiple steps designed to test physical fitness, knowledge, and eligibility. Below is the complete stage-wise process: