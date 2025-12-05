CLAT 2026 Last-Minute Tips and High-Scoring Resources: Follow the steps to Score better

CLAT 2026 exam will be conducted on 7 December 2025, aspirants are officially in the final countdown. This is the stage where preparation becomes more than just studying; it becomes strategy. Many students revise endlessly, some panic about unfinished topics, and others rush into new material without direction. Yet, the students who score the highest in these final days are those who shift from simply learning to thinking smartly.
CLAT is a reading-heavy, logic-driven exam where your ability to interpret passages, manage time, and stay mentally steady has as much impact as your knowledge. In fact, the last 7–10 days often create the clearest difference between an average score and a top rank. This interactive guide breaks down exactly how to use the final days to your advantage, how to revise efficiently, and which resources can genuinely raise your score.
For students in their CLAT 2026 preparation, we have provided all essential study materials in one place, including CLAT 2026 sample papers, previous year question papers, the latest syllabus, and expert preparation tips. These resources help aspirants understand the exam pattern, practise high-quality questions, and build a strong strategy for scoring well in the CLAT 2026 exam.
Step 1: Identify What Truly Matters in These Last Days
Ask yourself: “If I revise only a limited amount now, what will give me the highest return?” The answer lies in the high-weightage areas. Here is a quick reference table:
|
Section
|
High-Impact Topics
|
Why These Matter
|
English
|
Reading comprehension, inference, tone, vocabulary in context
|
Forms a major percentage of the exam
|
GK & Current Affairs
|
National events, legal news, international affairs, govt schemes
|
Most questions come from current topics
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Arguments, assumptions, conclusions, strengthening/weakening
|
Builds core reasoning skills
|
Legal Reasoning
|
Principle–fact sets, recent legal developments
|
Highest number of passages
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
Percentage, ratio, averages, DI tables
|
Quick marks with fewer concepts
Focus on these areas and eliminate unnecessary distractions.
Step 2: Attempt Fewer Mocks, But Analyse Them Deeply
Many students make the mistake of taking too many mock tests without understanding their mistakes.
A more intelligent approach for the final week is:
-
Take 5–6 full-length mock tests
-
Attempt 10–12 sectional tests
-
Analyse every mock the same day
While analysing, ask yourself:
-
Did I lose marks because of speed or misreading
-
Did I choose answers without fully understanding the passage
-
Which section took the longest time
-
Which section gave fewer correct answers despite feeling easy
The more honestly you analyse, the faster your score climbs.
Step 3: Reduce Your GK Load by Sticking to One Source
Most aspirants overload themselves with multiple current affairs notes. In the last few days, this has become counterproductive.
Choose one reliable GK source.
It could be:
-
A monthly current affairs PDF
-
A CLAT-specific six-month digest
-
A legal and national news summary
Revise the same material multiple times instead of trying new sources.
Step 4: Train Your Reading Speed with Intentional Practice
CLAT 2026 is built around passage-based questions.
If you improve your reading speed by even a small margin, you improve your score dramatically.
Spend 20–30 minutes daily reading:
-
Editorials
-
Legal news briefs
-
Analytical opinion pieces
Focus on understanding arguments, not just reading words. This helps in three sections: English, Logical Reasoning, and Legal Reasoning.
Step 5: Follow a Time Strategy That Keeps You in Control
A well-planned time division can turn an average attempt into an exceptional one.
Here is a recommended structure for the exam day:
|
Section
|
Ideal Time
|
English
|
20 minutes
|
General Knowledge
|
10–12 minutes
|
Logical Reasoning
|
30 minutes
|
Legal Reasoning
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
10–12 minutes
|
Buffer Time
|
5–7 minutes
Use the buffer to revisit marked questions or complete DI sets.
Step 6: Avoid New Topics Completely
This is the most repeated yet most ignored advice. New topics at the last moment do not raise scores. They create confusion, reduce confidence, and break your focus.
Instead:
-
Strengthen what you already know
-
Improve accuracy
-
Revise familiar passages and notes
-
Work on stability rather than expansion
CLAT rewards clarity, not coverage.
Step 7: Use Targeted, High-Quality Resources Only
Aspirants often ask which resources actually matter at this stage. Here is a refined list of what to use, section-wise:
English
-
RC practice passages
-
Inference-based question sets
-
Previous year language questions
Current Affairs
-
Last 6–9 months PDFs
-
Legal developments summary
-
National and international event timeline
Logical Reasoning
-
Critical reasoning practice
-
PYQ logical passages
-
Assumption and argument exercises
Legal Reasoning
-
Principle–fact past papers
-
Contemporary legal issues
-
Judgment summaries
Quantitative Techniques
-
Arithmetic formula sheets
-
DI chart and table sets
These resources are enough to cover high-scoring areas efficiently.
Step 8: Protect Your Mental Stability During the Final Hours
A calm mindset improves comprehension, reading flow, and decision-making.
In the last 48 hours:
-
Sleep 7 hours or more
-
Avoid discussing preparation with peers
-
Revise lightly instead of studying heavily
-
Maintain a healthy routine and hydration
-
Keep your materials organised for exam day
A stable mind is your biggest asset on 7 December.
As the CLAT 2026 exam approaches on 7 December 2025, the smartest thing you can do is refine your preparation, not complicate it. Focus on high-weightage areas, practise purposefully, revise selectively, and maintain a clear, calm mindset. These final days have the power to elevate your score more than any other phase of preparation. Approach the exam with confidence, clarity, and a strategy tailored to your strengths.
Your best performance is still ahead.
