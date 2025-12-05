CLAT 2026 Last-Minute Tips and High-Scoring Resources: Follow the steps to Score better

CLAT 2026 exam will be conducted on 7 December 2025, aspirants are officially in the final countdown. This is the stage where preparation becomes more than just studying; it becomes strategy. Many students revise endlessly, some panic about unfinished topics, and others rush into new material without direction. Yet, the students who score the highest in these final days are those who shift from simply learning to thinking smartly. CLAT is a reading-heavy, logic-driven exam where your ability to interpret passages, manage time, and stay mentally steady has as much impact as your knowledge. In fact, the last 7–10 days often create the clearest difference between an average score and a top rank. This interactive guide breaks down exactly how to use the final days to your advantage, how to revise efficiently, and which resources can genuinely raise your score.

Important Resources Step 1: Identify What Truly Matters in These Last Days Ask yourself: “If I revise only a limited amount now, what will give me the highest return?” The answer lies in the high-weightage areas. Here is a quick reference table: Section High-Impact Topics Why These Matter English Reading comprehension, inference, tone, vocabulary in context Forms a major percentage of the exam GK & Current Affairs National events, legal news, international affairs, govt schemes Most questions come from current topics Logical Reasoning Arguments, assumptions, conclusions, strengthening/weakening Builds core reasoning skills Legal Reasoning Principle–fact sets, recent legal developments Highest number of passages Quantitative Techniques Percentage, ratio, averages, DI tables Quick marks with fewer concepts

Focus on these areas and eliminate unnecessary distractions. Step 2: Attempt Fewer Mocks, But Analyse Them Deeply Many students make the mistake of taking too many mock tests without understanding their mistakes.

A more intelligent approach for the final week is: Take 5–6 full-length mock tests

Attempt 10–12 sectional tests

Analyse every mock the same day While analysing, ask yourself: Did I lose marks because of speed or misreading Did I choose answers without fully understanding the passage Which section took the longest time Which section gave fewer correct answers despite feeling easy The more honestly you analyse, the faster your score climbs. Step 3: Reduce Your GK Load by Sticking to One Source Most aspirants overload themselves with multiple current affairs notes. In the last few days, this has become counterproductive.

Choose one reliable GK source.

It could be: A monthly current affairs PDF

A CLAT-specific six-month digest

A legal and national news summary Revise the same material multiple times instead of trying new sources. Step 4: Train Your Reading Speed with Intentional Practice CLAT 2026 is built around passage-based questions.

If you improve your reading speed by even a small margin, you improve your score dramatically. Spend 20–30 minutes daily reading: Editorials

Legal news briefs

Analytical opinion pieces Focus on understanding arguments, not just reading words. This helps in three sections: English, Logical Reasoning, and Legal Reasoning. Step 5: Follow a Time Strategy That Keeps You in Control A well-planned time division can turn an average attempt into an exceptional one.

Here is a recommended structure for the exam day:

Section Ideal Time English 20 minutes General Knowledge 10–12 minutes Logical Reasoning 30 minutes Legal Reasoning 35 minutes Quantitative Techniques 10–12 minutes Buffer Time 5–7 minutes Use the buffer to revisit marked questions or complete DI sets. Step 6: Avoid New Topics Completely This is the most repeated yet most ignored advice. New topics at the last moment do not raise scores. They create confusion, reduce confidence, and break your focus. Instead: Strengthen what you already know

Improve accuracy

Revise familiar passages and notes

Work on stability rather than expansion CLAT rewards clarity, not coverage. Step 7: Use Targeted, High-Quality Resources Only Aspirants often ask which resources actually matter at this stage. Here is a refined list of what to use, section-wise:

English RC practice passages

Inference-based question sets

Previous year language questions Current Affairs Last 6–9 months PDFs

Legal developments summary

National and international event timeline Logical Reasoning Critical reasoning practice

PYQ logical passages

Assumption and argument exercises Legal Reasoning Principle–fact past papers

Contemporary legal issues

Judgment summaries Quantitative Techniques Arithmetic formula sheets

DI chart and table sets These resources are enough to cover high-scoring areas efficiently. Step 8: Protect Your Mental Stability During the Final Hours A calm mindset improves comprehension, reading flow, and decision-making. In the last 48 hours: Sleep 7 hours or more

Avoid discussing preparation with peers

Revise lightly instead of studying heavily

Maintain a healthy routine and hydration

Keep your materials organised for exam day