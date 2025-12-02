CLAT 2024 Question Paper: Download PDF, Exam Pattern & Analysis

As the CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for 7th December 2025, aspirants are actively searching for reliable preparation material to strengthen their exam strategy. To support their practice, we are providing the CLAT 2024 question paper in PDF format for students to download and analyse. Going through the CLAT 2024 paper helps candidates understand the evolving exam pattern, question style, and difficulty level, making it a valuable resource for refining accuracy, speed, and comprehension skills. This previous year’s paper is an essential tool for students aiming for a high score in CLAT 2026. CLAT 2026 Exam: Key Highlights Events Details Exam Name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Conducting Body Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Exam Level National Courses Offered 5-year Integrated LLB Programmes: BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Com LLB, B.Tech LLB – and LLM. CLAT 2026 Exam Date December 7, 2025 (Sunday) Application Dates August 1 – October 31, 2025 Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Qualification Required Class 12 or equivalent (appearing or passed) Minimum Marks 45% (General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI); 40% (SC/ST) Age Limit No upper age limit Nationality Indian and NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign Nationals Attempts Allowed Unlimited

Understanding the CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern The CLAT 2026 exam pattern will follow the same comprehension-based format, testing students’ analytical and reasoning abilities across five major sections: English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Each passage was followed by application-based questions, making reading speed and conceptual clarity the key to scoring well. The paper had 120 questions, each carrying one mark, with a 0.25 negative marking for every incorrect response. CLAT 2024 Question Paper, Download PDF Students preparing for CLAT 2026 should thoroughly analyse the CLAT 2024 question paper to understand commonly repeated concepts and high-weightage areas. The questions help students grasp logic, reasoning, and legal interpretation with clarity. Practising this paper will improve time management and boost exam confidence.

CLAT Question Paper Download PDF CLAT 2024 Question Paper Set A Download CLAT 2024 Question Paper Set B Download CLAT 2024 Question Paper Set C Download CLAT 2024 Question Paper Set D Download Section-Wise Analysis of CLAT 2024 Question Paper 1. English Language The English section of CLAT 2024 focused heavily on reading comprehension passages derived from contemporary articles, opinion pieces, and literary works. Questions tested inference, vocabulary in context, tone identification, and critical reasoning. The difficulty level was moderate, with some passages slightly lengthy but manageable for students with strong reading habits. 2. Current Affairs & General Knowledge CLAT 2024 placed significant emphasis on international relations, major government schemes, global events, science & technology updates, and key national developments. The section was moderate but tricky, as questions required conceptual understanding rather than rote memorisation. Students who consistently followed monthly current affairs found this section scoring.

3. Legal Reasoning This was one of the most impactful sections of the paper. CLAT 2024 featured case-based legal passages focusing on constitutional principles, criminal law scenarios, contract law basics, and everyday legal situations. The questions assessed the application of rules given in the passages rather than prior legal knowledge. The difficulty level was moderate to slightly difficult, mainly due to multi-layered reasoning required in some situations. 4. Logical Reasoning Logical Reasoning in CLAT 2024 consisted of short to medium-length argumentative passages. Questions assessed the ability to draw conclusions, identify assumptions, strengthen/weak arguments, and understand logical flaws. The section was moderate, but time-consuming because of dense text and close answer choices. Students with strong analytical skills performed well.

5. Quantitative Techniques The Quantitative section included data interpretation sets, basic arithmetic, ratios, percentages, and number problems. The difficulty was easy to moderate, making it one of the most scoring parts of the exam. Students who practised DI sets and basic maths formulas found it straightforward and could finish the section within time. Why Solving the CLAT Previous Year Question Papers is Important for CLAT 2026? Working through the CLAT 2024 question paper gives students a clear sense of how the actual exam is framed and what level of complexity they can expect in CLAT 2026. It helps candidates pinpoint the topics they struggle with, practise reading-based and reasoning-heavy questions, and build better speed and accuracy. Regular exposure to real previous-year papers boosts confidence and strengthens overall exam readiness for CLAT 2026.