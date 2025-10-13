CLAT UG 2026 Preparation Strategy: 60-Day Study Plan, Tips, and Best Books

CLAT 2026: As the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2026 draws near, law students nationwide are preparing for the last stage of their studies with only two months to spare. Examined for admission to the best National Law Universities (NLUs) in India, CLAT is one of the most demanding legal entrance tests. It assesses students' proficiency in English, legal reasoning, logical thinking, current affairs, and quantitative methods.

Experts advise that instead of beginning new subjects with just 60 days left, candidates should now concentrate on daily practice, strategic study programs, and frequent mock exams. A well-structured two-month plan can help candidates increase their accuracy on the test, enhance time management, and solidify their conceptual grasp.

In this article, we present a 60-day preparation strategy, section-wise tips, a daily timetable, best books recommended by the experts, and concluding insights to help aspirants maximize their performance in CLAT UG 2026.