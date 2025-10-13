CLAT UG 2026 Preparation Strategy: 60-Day Study Plan, Tips, and Best Books

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 13, 2025

CLAT 2026: Candidates have to change to a strategy plan that emphasizes practice and mock exams rather than beginning new topics with just 60 days left for CLAT UG 2026. Legal reasoning and current affairs/GK are given a lot of weight in the two-hour test, which consists of 120 multiple-choice questions (25% each). Following an initial conceptual review and the integration of previous papers, the 60-day method culminates in a high-intensity phase of daily mock tests (preferably three per day) and thorough error analysis in the final 10 days. A balanced daily schedule that regularly exercises all five subjects is essential for success.

CLAT 2026: As the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2026 draws near, law students nationwide are preparing for the last stage of their studies with only two months to spare. Examined for admission to the best National Law Universities (NLUs) in India, CLAT is one of the most demanding legal entrance tests. It assesses students' proficiency in English, legal reasoning, logical thinking, current affairs, and quantitative methods.

Experts advise that instead of beginning new subjects with just 60 days left, candidates should now concentrate on daily practice, strategic study programs, and frequent mock exams. A well-structured two-month plan can help candidates increase their accuracy on the test, enhance time management, and solidify their conceptual grasp.

In this article, we present a 60-day preparation strategy, section-wise tips, a daily timetable, best books recommended by the experts, and concluding insights to help aspirants maximize their performance in CLAT UG 2026.

CLAT UG 2026: Key Highlights

Before diving into the study plan, it's essential for students to know what they're preparing for.

Particulars

Details

CLAT 2026 Conducted by

CONSORTIUM OF NLUs

Exam mode

Offline (pen-and-paper)

Total Questions

120 MCQs

Duration

2 hours

Marking scheme

+1 for correct, –0.25 for incorrect

Subjects Covered

5 (English, Current Affairs & GK, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques)

Section-wise Weightage (approximate)

English (20 %) Legal Reasoning (25 %) Current Affairs & GK ( 25 %) Logical Reasoning ( 20 %) Quantitative Techniques (10 %)

NOTE: You can more effectively divide your work if you are aware of these divisions: whereas Quantitative Techniques (being less important) should be simplified, Legal Reasoning and GK require careful consideration.

60-Day Study Plan for CLAT 2026: Phases & Focus Areas

Check the table below, the 60 days preparation strategy can be segmented into distinct phases for the candidates, each with targeted goals:

Days

Core Objectives

Day 1–10

Begin with Current Affairs / GK (daily habit). Start Legal Reasoning (e.g. Criminal Law, Constitution), and static GK topics (e.g. geography, polity)

Day 11–20

Continue GK, finish major topics in Legal Reasoning (Legal Maxims, Torts, Contracts)

Day 21–30

Shift focus more to Logical Reasoning (syllogisms, arguments, puzzles, inference) and English(comprehension, grammar, vocabulary)

Day 31–40

Concentrate on Quantitative Techniques (basic AR, percentages, ratios, time & work, data interpretation)

Day 41–50

Begin solving past years’ papers, revise Legal & GK, and solidify formulae and short methods

Day 51–60

Daily mocks (3 per day ideally), analyze errors, revise weaker areas, maintain consistency

NOTE: This progressive layering ensures you cover basics early, build speed, and then refine with mocks & revision.

CLAT UG 2026: Daily Preparation Timetable

Here is a daily CLAT 2026 Preparation schedule for candidates that balances all sections:

Time Slot

Subject 

1 – 1.5 hours

English (vocabulary, grammar, passages)

2 hours

Legal Reasoning practice / conceptual reading

2 hours

Current Affairs + General Knowledge (news + revision)

2 hours

Logical Reasoning drills / puzzles

1.5 hours

Quantitative Techniques / practice questions

Mocks / Tests

2 mock tests per day (or 1 full mock + sectional mocks)

You can modify this schedule depending on your strengths and weaknesses. The idea is to ensure each section is touched daily or every alternate day.

CLAT 2026: Section-Wise Strategy & Tips

English Language

  • Make reading comprehension a priority. Approximately 80% of RC texts usually deal with topics like social issues, governance, the environment, the economy, or culture.

  • Modify your reading routine by reading long-form articles, opinion pieces, and editorials.

  • Create a vocabulary notebook with Word Power Made Easy, among other tools.

  • Review the basics of grammar, including subject-verb agreement, idioms, tenses, and error detection.

Current Affairs / General Knowledge

  • Make reading the news a regular habit by using trustworthy news apps or newspapers

  • Remember important dates, people, awards, bills, court cases, and important events by keeping brief notes or flashcards.

  • Be consistent and avoid piling up too many sources while using monthly GK compendiums.

  • Update your legal knowledge by reading up on recent rulings and modifications, as these frequently show up in both the GK and Legal Reasoning sections.

Logical Reasoning

  • Practice concepts such as cause-and-effect, coding-decoding, syllogisms, inference, assumptions, arguments, and puzzles.

  • Prioritize concept clarity over speed, then employ shortcut strategies.

  • When solving patterns, keep a rigorous timer.

Legal Reasoning

  • Recognize the fundamental ideas in fields like constitutional law, contracts, and torts.

  • Learn about important rulings, legal maxims, and constitutional provisions.

  • Regularly complete passage-based legal reasoning questions to get used to the CLAT format, which consists of scenarios including premises and facts.

  • Include news about current legal issues (such as new legislation or judicial rulings).

Quantitative Techniques

  • Focus on the fundamental algebraic concepts (percentages, ratios, averages, time-work, and data interpretation) and arithmetic at the class 10-level.

  • Here, quickness and formula and shortcut knowledge are essential.

  • Avoid overloading; it is more effective to practice moderate sets of data and interpretation frequently.

Best Books for CLAT UG 2026

Choosing the right study material helps avoid confusion and duplication. Below are a few frequently recommended books by experts and in exam forums:

Subjects

Recommended Books

English / Vocabulary / Grammar

  • English is Easy by Chetananand Singh

  • General English by SP Bakshi

  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

  • 30 days to more powerful Vocabulary by Norman Lewis

  • General English by RS Aggarwal

Legal Reasoning / Aptitude

  • Objective Legal Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal

  • Important Judgment That Transformed India by Alex Andrews George

  • The Pearson Guide to the CLAT by Harsh Gagrani

  • LST’s Legal Reasoning Module

  • Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning by AP Bhardwaj

Logical Reasoning

  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal

  • Logical Reasoning by Arun Sharma

  • A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

  • A New Approach to Verbal and Analytical Reasoning by Arihant

  • Quantitative Aptitude ebook (ALL Parts Solved) by RS Aggarwal

Quantitative Techniques

  • Data interpretation by R.S Aggarwal

  • Elementary Mathematics with Numerical Ability by Prateek Jain

  • 30 Days Wonder for Maths by S Chand

  • Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Pearson's

General Knowledge / Current Affairs

  • General Knowledge by Lucent Publication

  • Competition Success Review

  • Pratiyogita Darpan

  • General Knowledge by Tarun Goyal

  • Pearson's Concise GK Manual

Supplementary / Mock & PYQ Resources

Previous Year CLAT papers (for 2008 onward) Mock tests from coaching platforms or test series Online compilation of GK / legal updates

CLAT 2026: Common Challenges & How to Overcome Them

  1. Time management across sections

  • Use sectional mocks to calibrate how much time you should allot per section.

  • Don’t get stuck on a tough question; flag and move on, return if time allows.

  1. Retention of GK / legal updates

  • Use memory aids: mnemonics, flashcards, mind maps.

  • Revise periodically (weekly / bi-weekly) rather than only accumulating.

  1. Mistakes in mocks / negative marking

  • Maintain an error log: categorize mistakes (silly, conceptual, interpretation) and revisit them.

  • Simulate exam conditions while taking mocks (same time of day, no disturbance, strict timing).

  1. Burnout / mental fatigue

  • Schedule short breaks, moderate exercise, and sleep well.

  • Stay motivated, remind yourself of goals and keep track of progress.

Although passing CLAT UG 2026 in 60 days is a challenging goal, it is completely achievable with commitment, preparation, and perseverance. Every hour matters during the two-month span, which should be viewed as a final race. Conceptual clarity should come first, followed by practice to increase speed and iteration through mocks and revision cycles. A well-thought-out 60-day plan and smart execution have helped thousands of people before you turn this period into a success.

