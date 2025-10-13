CLAT UG 2026 Preparation Strategy: 60-Day Study Plan, Tips, and Best Books

CLAT 2026: As the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2026 draws near, law students nationwide are preparing for the last stage of their studies with only two months to spare. Examined for admission to the best National Law Universities (NLUs) in India, CLAT is one of the most demanding legal entrance tests. It assesses students' proficiency in English, legal reasoning, logical thinking, current affairs, and quantitative methods.
Experts advise that instead of beginning new subjects with just 60 days left, candidates should now concentrate on daily practice, strategic study programs, and frequent mock exams. A well-structured two-month plan can help candidates increase their accuracy on the test, enhance time management, and solidify their conceptual grasp.
In this article, we present a 60-day preparation strategy, section-wise tips, a daily timetable, best books recommended by the experts, and concluding insights to help aspirants maximize their performance in CLAT UG 2026.
CLAT UG 2026: Key Highlights
Before diving into the study plan, it's essential for students to know what they're preparing for.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
CLAT 2026 Conducted by
|
CONSORTIUM OF NLUs
|
Exam mode
|
Offline (pen-and-paper)
|
Total Questions
|
120 MCQs
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
Marking scheme
|
+1 for correct, –0.25 for incorrect
|
Subjects Covered
|
5 (English, Current Affairs & GK, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques)
|
Section-wise Weightage (approximate)
|
English (20 %) Legal Reasoning (25 %) Current Affairs & GK ( 25 %) Logical Reasoning ( 20 %) Quantitative Techniques (10 %)
NOTE: You can more effectively divide your work if you are aware of these divisions: whereas Quantitative Techniques (being less important) should be simplified, Legal Reasoning and GK require careful consideration.
60-Day Study Plan for CLAT 2026: Phases & Focus Areas
Check the table below, the 60 days preparation strategy can be segmented into distinct phases for the candidates, each with targeted goals:
|
Days
|
Core Objectives
|
Day 1–10
|
Begin with Current Affairs / GK (daily habit). Start Legal Reasoning (e.g. Criminal Law, Constitution), and static GK topics (e.g. geography, polity)
|
Day 11–20
|
Continue GK, finish major topics in Legal Reasoning (Legal Maxims, Torts, Contracts)
|
Day 21–30
|
Shift focus more to Logical Reasoning (syllogisms, arguments, puzzles, inference) and English(comprehension, grammar, vocabulary)
|
Day 31–40
|
Concentrate on Quantitative Techniques (basic AR, percentages, ratios, time & work, data interpretation)
|
Day 41–50
|
Begin solving past years’ papers, revise Legal & GK, and solidify formulae and short methods
|
Day 51–60
|
Daily mocks (3 per day ideally), analyze errors, revise weaker areas, maintain consistency
NOTE: This progressive layering ensures you cover basics early, build speed, and then refine with mocks & revision.
CLAT UG 2026: Daily Preparation Timetable
Here is a daily CLAT 2026 Preparation schedule for candidates that balances all sections:
|
Time Slot
|
Subject
|
1 – 1.5 hours
|
English (vocabulary, grammar, passages)
|
2 hours
|
Legal Reasoning practice / conceptual reading
|
2 hours
|
Current Affairs + General Knowledge (news + revision)
|
2 hours
|
Logical Reasoning drills / puzzles
|
1.5 hours
|
Quantitative Techniques / practice questions
|
Mocks / Tests
|
2 mock tests per day (or 1 full mock + sectional mocks)
You can modify this schedule depending on your strengths and weaknesses. The idea is to ensure each section is touched daily or every alternate day.
CLAT 2026: Section-Wise Strategy & Tips
English Language
-
Make reading comprehension a priority. Approximately 80% of RC texts usually deal with topics like social issues, governance, the environment, the economy, or culture.
-
Modify your reading routine by reading long-form articles, opinion pieces, and editorials.
-
Create a vocabulary notebook with Word Power Made Easy, among other tools.
-
Review the basics of grammar, including subject-verb agreement, idioms, tenses, and error detection.
Current Affairs / General Knowledge
-
Make reading the news a regular habit by using trustworthy news apps or newspapers
-
Remember important dates, people, awards, bills, court cases, and important events by keeping brief notes or flashcards.
-
Be consistent and avoid piling up too many sources while using monthly GK compendiums.
-
Update your legal knowledge by reading up on recent rulings and modifications, as these frequently show up in both the GK and Legal Reasoning sections.
Logical Reasoning
-
Practice concepts such as cause-and-effect, coding-decoding, syllogisms, inference, assumptions, arguments, and puzzles.
-
Prioritize concept clarity over speed, then employ shortcut strategies.
-
When solving patterns, keep a rigorous timer.
Legal Reasoning
-
Recognize the fundamental ideas in fields like constitutional law, contracts, and torts.
-
Learn about important rulings, legal maxims, and constitutional provisions.
-
Regularly complete passage-based legal reasoning questions to get used to the CLAT format, which consists of scenarios including premises and facts.
-
Include news about current legal issues (such as new legislation or judicial rulings).
Quantitative Techniques
-
Focus on the fundamental algebraic concepts (percentages, ratios, averages, time-work, and data interpretation) and arithmetic at the class 10-level.
-
Here, quickness and formula and shortcut knowledge are essential.
-
Avoid overloading; it is more effective to practice moderate sets of data and interpretation frequently.
Best Books for CLAT UG 2026
Choosing the right study material helps avoid confusion and duplication. Below are a few frequently recommended books by experts and in exam forums:
|
Subjects
|
Recommended Books
|
English / Vocabulary / Grammar
|
|
Legal Reasoning / Aptitude
|
|
Logical Reasoning
|
|
Quantitative Techniques
|
|
General Knowledge / Current Affairs
|
|
Supplementary / Mock & PYQ Resources
|
Previous Year CLAT papers (for 2008 onward) Mock tests from coaching platforms or test series Online compilation of GK / legal updates
CLAT 2026: Common Challenges & How to Overcome Them
-
Time management across sections
-
Use sectional mocks to calibrate how much time you should allot per section.
-
Don’t get stuck on a tough question; flag and move on, return if time allows.
-
Retention of GK / legal updates
-
Use memory aids: mnemonics, flashcards, mind maps.
-
Revise periodically (weekly / bi-weekly) rather than only accumulating.
-
Mistakes in mocks / negative marking
-
Maintain an error log: categorize mistakes (silly, conceptual, interpretation) and revisit them.
-
Simulate exam conditions while taking mocks (same time of day, no disturbance, strict timing).
-
Burnout / mental fatigue
-
Schedule short breaks, moderate exercise, and sleep well.
-
Stay motivated, remind yourself of goals and keep track of progress.
Although passing CLAT UG 2026 in 60 days is a challenging goal, it is completely achievable with commitment, preparation, and perseverance. Every hour matters during the two-month span, which should be viewed as a final race. Conceptual clarity should come first, followed by practice to increase speed and iteration through mocks and revision cycles. A well-thought-out 60-day plan and smart execution have helped thousands of people before you turn this period into a success.
