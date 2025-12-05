CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025 – Check Eligibility, Amount & Required Documents

SSC CGL Result 2025
Dec 5, 2025, 17:06 IST

Discover all about the CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025 here. Learn about its eligibility, application process, documents required, and more.

CG Post Matric Scholarship
CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025: The Chhattisgarh Government provides for the CG Post Matric Scholarship for SC, ST and OBC students. The scholarship aims to ease the financial burden of students studying in or outside the state. The deadline to submit the fresh and renewal scholarship applications for the academic year 2025-26 was November 30, 2025. Continue reading to get complete details of the CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025 on this page.

CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Students should check the eligibility criteria before applying for the CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025. It will help them understand whether they can fill out the scholarship form. The eligibility for the CG Post Matric Scholarship is as follows:

  • Candidates must be from the SC, ST, and OBC categories to apply.

  • The income limit of parents of SC and ST students is Rs. 2.5 lakh per annum. The income limit for the OBC category is Rs. 1 lakh per annum.

  • Students must have a permanent caste certificate provided by the competent authority.

  • They should have an original residence certificate of Chhattisgarh.

  • They must have the previous year's exam results for the course they are studying.

How to Apply Online for CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025

You need to complete your OTR on NSP using Aadhaar (one-time process) before registering online. Its detailed information is available on the State Scholarship Portal. Use the simple instructions below to apply online for the CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025:

  • Go to the official portal at postmatric-scholarship.cg.nic.in.

  • Click on “Registration” under the “Student Corner” tab. Existing users can click on the “Login” tab.

  • Fill out the applications with your personal, academic, and other details.

  • Upload all the relevant documents in the prescribed format.

  • Lastly, you need to submit and lock your online applications via your NSP OTR.

Documents Required for CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025

The following documents are required for the CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025:

  • Aadhaar Number

  • NSP OTR Number

  • Income Certificate

  • Applicant’s Photograph

  • Domicile Certificate

  • Caste Certificate

  • Divyang Certificate (if applicable)

  • Previous Examination Marksheet

  • Aadhaar Seeded Active Bank Account

CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025 Important Instructions

Some of the important instructions for CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025 are as follow:

  • Post-matric scholarships are credited to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts via PFMS. 

  • You should submit active and Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts when filling out the applications.

  • Students will receive the payment in their Aadhaar-seeded bank account within 7 working days.

  • Biometric authentication of the Head of Institution (HoI) and Scholarship In-charge (INO) of the new institution is compulsory.

  • Go to your bank branch and provide the "Bank Consent Form for Receiving DBT. This will link your bank account with your Aadhaar number so you can receive the scholarship amount.

