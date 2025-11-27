Punjab PCS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at ppsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

Punjab PCS Admit Card 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will release the Punjab PSC Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ppsc.gov.in. The Punjab PSC Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 7,2025 and the PPSC Admit Card will be released 10 days before the exam.
The PPSC Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card for Punjab PCS contains details such as the roll number, registration number, examination centre details and important instructions.
Punjab PSC Admit Card 2025
The Punjab PSC has released the PPSC Exam Date 2025. The PPSC Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7 and the admit card will get released 10 days before the exam. The PPSC exam will be conducted in two shifts paper 1 will be conducted between 11 am & 1 pm and paper 2 will be conducted between 3 pm & 5 pm. Candidates will be able to check the admit card and all other exam-related information on the official website.
Punjab PSC Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Punjab PSC Admit can get released today on the official website, containing the candidate details as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for PPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
November 27, 2025 (Expected)
|
Exam Date
|
7th December 2025
|
Official Website
|
ppsc.gov.in
|
Download Mode
|
Online
|
Stages of Exam
|
Prelims, Mains, Interview
How to download the Punjab PSC Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will be able to download their admit card by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps below
- Visit the official website of Punjab PSC, ppsc.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the "Admit Card" link.
- You will now be redirected to the admit card download page.
- Click on the "Download PPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025" link there.
- Now enter your registered mobile number and password.
- Now click on the “Login” button; your admit card will be displayed in PDF format.
- Download it and take a printout as well.
