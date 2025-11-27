Punjab PCS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at ppsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

Punjab PCS Admit Card 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will release the Punjab PSC Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ppsc.gov.in. The Punjab PSC Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 7,2025 and the PPSC Admit Card will be released 10 days before the exam.

The PPSC Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card for Punjab PCS contains details such as the roll number, registration number, examination centre details and important instructions.

Punjab PSC Admit Card 2025

The Punjab PSC has released the PPSC Exam Date 2025. The PPSC Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7 and the admit card will get released 10 days before the exam. The PPSC exam will be conducted in two shifts paper 1 will be conducted between 11 am & 1 pm and paper 2 will be conducted between 3 pm & 5 pm. Candidates will be able to check the admit card and all other exam-related information on the official website.