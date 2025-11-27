WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 447 JE & Assistant Manager Posts - Apply Online Begins at wbsedcl.in

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has released the WBSEDCL Notification 2025 on its official website, wbsedcl.in. WBSEDCL will recruit candidates for Junior Engineer (JE) Grade II posts and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 27 and December 29, 2025.

Candidates applying for the announced vacancies of WBSEDCL must have completed graduation in the respective discipline and the age of the candidate must not be greater than 32 years. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, interview and DV.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 has been released for 447 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Manager posts. Candidates must have completed diploma in Electrical Engineering for JE positions, while graduates with MBA, CA, ICWA, or equivalent qualifications are eligible to apply for Assistant Manager roles in HR&A and Finance departments