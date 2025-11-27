RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 447 JE & Assistant Manager Posts - Apply Online Begins at wbsedcl.in

By Mohd Salman
Nov 27, 2025, 18:18 IST

The WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 notification has been released for 447 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Electrical Grade II) and Assistant Manager (HR&A, F&A) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at wbsedcl.in from 27th November to 29th December 2025. 

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has released the WBSEDCL Notification 2025 on its official website, wbsedcl.in. WBSEDCL will recruit candidates for Junior Engineer (JE) Grade II posts and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 27 and December 29, 2025.
Candidates applying for the announced vacancies of WBSEDCL must have completed graduation in the respective discipline and the age of the candidate must not be greater than 32 years. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, interview and DV.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 has been released for 447 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Manager posts. Candidates must have completed diploma in Electrical Engineering for JE positions, while graduates with MBA, CA, ICWA, or equivalent qualifications are eligible to apply for Assistant Manager roles in HR&A and Finance departments

WBSEDCL Notification 2025 PDF Download

Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf before applying for the announced vacancies. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the WBSEDCL Notification 2025 PDF.

WBSEDCL Notification 2025: Overview

The WBSEDCL Notification 2025 was released at wbsedcl.in. Interested candidates can apply online between November 27 and December 29, 2025. Check the table below WBSEDCL Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Organisation

WBSEDCL

Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical Grade II), Assistant Manager (HR&A, F&A)

Vacancies

447

Notification Date

24th November 2025

Application Start

27th November 2025

Application End

29th December 2025

Official Website

wbsedcl.in

What is the Eligiblity Criteria for theWBSEDCL Notification 2025?

Candidates interested in applying for WBSEDCL Notification 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below
Assistant Manager (HR&A)
Graduate in any discipline and MBA (2-year full-time course) / MPM (2-year full-time course) / MHRM (2-year full-time course) with major specialization in Personnel management/HR
OR
Postgraduate full-time Degree/ Diploma (2-year course) with specialization in Personnel management/HR
Assistant Manager (F&A)
Graduate in any discipline and passed Final Examination from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost Accountants of India
OR
MBA (2 years’ full time) with major specialization in Finance & Accounts from any recognised university
Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II
Full Time 3-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognised Institute/College duly recognized by W.B State Council of Technical Education

