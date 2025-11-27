IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Reporting Time, Shift & Complete Schedule

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct IBPS Clerk Mains Exam from November 29 to December 2 for the recruitment of 15,701 clerical posts. Check the shift-wise schedule, reporting time, and exam pattern below.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date

IBPS Mains Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam schedule for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025. As per the notification, the examination will be conducted from November 29 to December 2 to recruit 15,701 clerical cadre (CRP CSA XV) posts across 11 public sector banks in India. Candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains.

Knowing the IBPS Clerk Mains exam dates is crucial for candidates, as it helps them plan their preparation, manage revision, and increase their chances of success. The complete IBPS Clerk Mains exam schedule is given below.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 Out

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 aims to fill a total of 15,701 vacancies for clerical cadre posts across 11 public sector banks in India. Candidates who successfully clear the Mains exam will have their names listed on the provisional allotment list. Aspirants are advised to focus on thorough revision and strengthen their final preparation.

IBPS Clerk 2025: Exam Summary

Organisation

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

CRP CSA-XV

Vacancy

15701

Participating Banks

11

Exam Mode

Online

Mains Exam Date

29th November and 2nd December 2025

Recruitment Process

Prelims + Main Exams

Education Qualification

Graduate 

Age Limit

20 years to 28 years 

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD- Rs.175

General and Others- Rs. 850

Official website

ibps.in

Check IBPS Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern to prepare for the exam.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Schedule

The authorities conducted the Prelims exam on October 4 and 5 for 15701 clerical cadre posts across 11 public sector banks in India. Applicants are advised to solve previous years’ question papers, take mock tests, and revise all important topics for effective preparation. Candidates who score more than the IBPS Clerk Cut Off will be shortlisted for the provisional allotment list.

Prelims Exam Date

4th and 5th October

Prelims Result Date

20th November

Prelims Scorecard Release Date

25th November

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025

29th November and 2nd December

Provisional Allotment

In 2026

IBPS Clerk Mains Shift Timings

IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held in a single shift. The exam will begin at 8:35 am and conclude at 10:35 am. Candidates must reach their exam centre on time to complete the frisking and verification process.

IBPS Clerk Mains Shift Timings 2025

Reporting Time

07:00 AM

Exam Start Time

08:35 AM

Exam End Time

10:35 AM

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The IBPS Clerk Mains exam is conducted online to assess candidates’ skills in Reasoning, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. The exam pattern for the IBPS Clerk Mains has already been revised. The number of questions has been reduced from 190 to 155, and the total duration has been decreased from 160 minutes to 120 minutes. Those who will secure more than IBPS cut off will proceed to the final stage. Take a look at the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern here.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

40

60

35 minutes

English Language

40

40

35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

50

30 minutes

General/ Financial Awareness

40

50

20 minutes

Total

155

200

120 minutes

