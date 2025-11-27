IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Reporting Time, Shift & Complete Schedule

IBPS Mains Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam schedule for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025. As per the notification, the examination will be conducted from November 29 to December 2 to recruit 15,701 clerical cadre (CRP CSA XV) posts across 11 public sector banks in India. Candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains.
Knowing the IBPS Clerk Mains exam dates is crucial for candidates, as it helps them plan their preparation, manage revision, and increase their chances of success. The complete IBPS Clerk Mains exam schedule is given below.
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 Out
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 aims to fill a total of 15,701 vacancies for clerical cadre posts across 11 public sector banks in India. Candidates who successfully clear the Mains exam will have their names listed on the provisional allotment list. Aspirants are advised to focus on thorough revision and strengthen their final preparation.
|
IBPS Clerk 2025: Exam Summary
|
Organisation
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
CRP CSA-XV
|
Vacancy
|
15701
|
Participating Banks
|
11
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Mains Exam Date
|
29th November and 2nd December 2025
|
Recruitment Process
|
Prelims + Main Exams
|
Education Qualification
|
Graduate
|
Age Limit
|
20 years to 28 years
|
Application Fee
|
SC/ST/PWD- Rs.175
General and Others- Rs. 850
|
Official website
|
ibps.in
Check IBPS Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern to prepare for the exam.
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Schedule
The authorities conducted the Prelims exam on October 4 and 5 for 15701 clerical cadre posts across 11 public sector banks in India. Applicants are advised to solve previous years’ question papers, take mock tests, and revise all important topics for effective preparation. Candidates who score more than the IBPS Clerk Cut Off will be shortlisted for the provisional allotment list.
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
4th and 5th October
|
Prelims Result Date
|
20th November
|
Prelims Scorecard Release Date
|
25th November
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025
|
29th November and 2nd December
|
Provisional Allotment
|
In 2026
IBPS Clerk Mains Shift Timings
IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be held in a single shift. The exam will begin at 8:35 am and conclude at 10:35 am. Candidates must reach their exam centre on time to complete the frisking and verification process.
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Shift Timings 2025
|
Reporting Time
|
07:00 AM
|
Exam Start Time
|
08:35 AM
|
Exam End Time
|
10:35 AM
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025
The IBPS Clerk Mains exam is conducted online to assess candidates’ skills in Reasoning, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. The exam pattern for the IBPS Clerk Mains has already been revised. The number of questions has been reduced from 190 to 155, and the total duration has been decreased from 160 minutes to 120 minutes. Those who will secure more than IBPS cut off will proceed to the final stage. Take a look at the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern here.
|
Name of Tests (Objective)
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
40
|
60
|
35 minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
40
|
50
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
120 minutes
