IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Reporting Time, Shift & Complete Schedule

IBPS Mains Exam Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam schedule for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025. As per the notification, the examination will be conducted from November 29 to December 2 to recruit 15,701 clerical cadre (CRP CSA XV) posts across 11 public sector banks in India. Candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains.

Knowing the IBPS Clerk Mains exam dates is crucial for candidates, as it helps them plan their preparation, manage revision, and increase their chances of success. The complete IBPS Clerk Mains exam schedule is given below.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025 Out

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2025 aims to fill a total of 15,701 vacancies for clerical cadre posts across 11 public sector banks in India. Candidates who successfully clear the Mains exam will have their names listed on the provisional allotment list. Aspirants are advised to focus on thorough revision and strengthen their final preparation.