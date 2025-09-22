IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025: Check Prelims & Mains Exam Syllabus with Important Topics

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 10696 vacancies for the Customer Service Associates (Clerical cadre) post. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will take place on 4th, 5th, and 11th October 2025. The IBPS Clerk syllabus is divided into two phases: prelims and mains. Questions will be based on subjects like General English, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness. Candidates must build strong fundamentals and core topics across all the subjects prescribed by the exam authorities. Continue reading to learn more about the IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page.
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the exam requirements and marking scheme for the Customer Service Associate (Clerical cadre) posts in the official notification PDF. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the prelims and mains exams. Here are the key highlights of the IBPS Clerk syllabus tabulated below for clarity purposes.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Customer Service Associates (Clerical cadre)
|
Vacancies
|
10696
|
Exam Date
|
4th, 5th, and 11th October, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims and Mains
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims: 100
Mains: 200
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must be aware of the IBPS Clerk exam pattern to get a clear idea of the exam structure, maximum marks, total number of questions, exam duration, and marking scheme. It will help them combine the test requirements with their exam strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Learn about the paper pattern for the IBPS Clerk prelims and mains exam:
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The IBPS Clerk prelims exam comprises 100 objective-type questions. The maximum marks shall be 100, and the test duration will be 60 minutes. There shall be a sectional time limit for the exam. There will be a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Check below the IBPS Clerk exam pattern for the preliminary test:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration (Separately timed)
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025
The IBPS Clerk mains exam consists of 155 objective-type questions. The total marks shall be 200, and the exam duration will be 120 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers. Check below the IBPS Clerk exam pattern for the mains exam:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration (Separately timed)
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
40
|
50
|
20 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
60
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
120 minutes
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates must access the IBPS Clerk syllabus PDF to determine all the topics relevant to the prelims and mains exams. It will help them streamline their preparation and maximise their chances of scoring well in the exam. Get the direct link to download the syllabus for the IBPS Clerk exam.
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics
The IBPS Clerk syllabus is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. The prelims exam covers three sections, namely English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The main exam covers 4 sections, such as General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. You must clear the basics of all the subjects and master key topics to perform well in the exam. Check the subject-wise syllabus for IBPS Clerk 2025 exam below:
IBPS Clerk Syllabus for English Language
The English Language section is designed to evaluate the candidate's vocabulary, reading comprehension, and grammatical concepts. It includes the following important chapters:
-
Vocabulary
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Direct and Indirect speech
-
Homonyms
-
Antonyms
-
Deriving Conclusion
-
Spelling
-
Spotting Errors
-
Synonyms
-
Word Formation
-
Phrases and idioms
-
Passage completion
-
Topic rearrangement of passage
-
Active/ Passive voice
-
Theme Detection, etc
IBPS Clerk Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
The Quantitative Aptitude section aims to evaluate candidates' basic understanding of numbers and calculation speed. It comprises the following chapters:
-
Percentages
-
Ratio
-
Partnership
-
Averages
-
Time and work
-
Speed
-
Elements of Algebra
-
Stocks and shares
-
Height and Distances
-
Logarithms
-
Loss and Discount
-
Mensuration
-
Clocks
-
Volume and surface Area
-
Distance and time
-
Mixture and allegation
-
Simple and compound interest
-
Equations, Probability
-
Bar & Graphs
-
Line charts
-
Pie charts
-
Tables
-
Permutation and combinations
-
Data Interpretation
-
Trigonometry
-
Profit, etc
IBPS Clerk Syllabus for Reasoning Ability
Reasoning Ability judges an aspirant's ability to think logically and their critical thinking skills. Some of the essential areas for this section are as follows:
-
Analogy
-
Classification
-
Word formation
-
Direction sense Test
-
Decision-making test
-
Alphabet test
-
Series Test
-
Statement and conclusions
-
Syllogism
-
Statement and assumptions
-
Statement and arguments
-
Coding-Decoding
-
Sitting Arrangement
-
Blood Relations
-
Figure series
-
Input/output
-
Series test
-
Odd figure Out
-
Passage and conclusions
-
Assertion and reasoning
-
Number, Ranking and time sequence
-
Miscellaneous Test, etc
IBPS Clerk Syllabus for General/ Financial Awareness
Here are the important topics covered in the IBPS Clerk General/ Financial Awareness shared below:
-
National and International Current Affairs
-
Important Government Schemes on capital & money market
-
Overview of Indian Financial System
-
Recent credit and monetary policies
-
History of the Indian banking system
-
Banking Terms
-
Introduction to National financial institutions
-
Abbreviations and Economic terminologies, etc
How to Cover the IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025?
The IBPS Clerk exam is a highly competitive test that requires consistency, smart strategy, and dedication. Here are the tips and tricks to perform in the prelims exam:
-
Analyse the IBPS Clerk syllabus to identify the important areas for all the subjects.
-
Prepare an effective study schedule to learn, practice, and revise regularly.
-
Attempt mocks and PYQs to enhance your speed and accuracy.
-
Revise all the covered chapters to retain them for a longer period.
FAQs on IBPS Clerk Syllabus
Question 1: What is the IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025?
The IBPS Clerk syllabus covers subjects like General English, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness. Check subject-wise important topics here.
Question 2: Is there any negative marking in the IBPS Clerk exam?
Yes, there will be a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for wrong answers.
