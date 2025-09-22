IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025: Check Prelims & Mains Exam Syllabus with Important Topics

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 10696 vacancies for the Customer Service Associates (Clerical cadre) post. The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will take place on 4th, 5th, and 11th October 2025. The IBPS Clerk syllabus is divided into two phases: prelims and mains. Questions will be based on subjects like General English, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness. Candidates must build strong fundamentals and core topics across all the subjects prescribed by the exam authorities. Continue reading to learn more about the IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page. IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025 Overview The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the exam requirements and marking scheme for the Customer Service Associate (Clerical cadre) posts in the official notification PDF. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the prelims and mains exams. Here are the key highlights of the IBPS Clerk syllabus tabulated below for clarity purposes.

Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Customer Service Associates (Clerical cadre) Vacancies 10696 Exam Date 4th, 5th, and 11th October, 2025 Selection Process Prelims and Mains Maximum Marks Prelims: 100 Mains: 200 Negative Marking Yes IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must be aware of the IBPS Clerk exam pattern to get a clear idea of the exam structure, maximum marks, total number of questions, exam duration, and marking scheme. It will help them combine the test requirements with their exam strategies to stay ahead of the competition. Learn about the paper pattern for the IBPS Clerk prelims and mains exam: IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 The IBPS Clerk prelims exam comprises 100 objective-type questions. The maximum marks shall be 100, and the test duration will be 60 minutes. There shall be a sectional time limit for the exam. There will be a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Check below the IBPS Clerk exam pattern for the preliminary test:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration (Separately timed) English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The IBPS Clerk mains exam consists of 155 objective-type questions. The total marks shall be 200, and the exam duration will be 120 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for incorrect answers. Check below the IBPS Clerk exam pattern for the mains exam: Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration (Separately timed) General/ Financial Awareness 40 50 20 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Reasoning Ability 40 60 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 50 30 minutes Total 155 200 120 minutes

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must access the IBPS Clerk syllabus PDF to determine all the topics relevant to the prelims and mains exams. It will help them streamline their preparation and maximise their chances of scoring well in the exam. Get the direct link to download the syllabus for the IBPS Clerk exam. IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The IBPS Clerk syllabus is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. The prelims exam covers three sections, namely English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The main exam covers 4 sections, such as General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. You must clear the basics of all the subjects and master key topics to perform well in the exam. Check the subject-wise syllabus for IBPS Clerk 2025 exam below:

IBPS Clerk Syllabus for English Language The English Language section is designed to evaluate the candidate's vocabulary, reading comprehension, and grammatical concepts. It includes the following important chapters: Vocabulary

Reading Comprehension

Direct and Indirect speech

Homonyms

Antonyms

Deriving Conclusion

Spelling

Spotting Errors

Synonyms

Word Formation

Phrases and idioms

Passage completion

Topic rearrangement of passage

Active/ Passive voice

Theme Detection, etc IBPS Clerk Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude The Quantitative Aptitude section aims to evaluate candidates' basic understanding of numbers and calculation speed. It comprises the following chapters: Percentages

Ratio

Partnership

Averages

Time and work

Speed

Elements of Algebra

Stocks and shares

Height and Distances

Logarithms

Loss and Discount

Mensuration

Clocks

Volume and surface Area

Distance and time

Mixture and allegation

Simple and compound interest

Equations, Probability

Bar & Graphs

Line charts

Pie charts

Tables

Permutation and combinations

Data Interpretation

Trigonometry

Profit, etc

IBPS Clerk Syllabus for Reasoning Ability Reasoning Ability judges an aspirant's ability to think logically and their critical thinking skills. Some of the essential areas for this section are as follows: Analogy

Classification

Word formation

Direction sense Test

Decision-making test

Alphabet test

Series Test

Statement and conclusions

Syllogism

Statement and assumptions

Statement and arguments

Coding-Decoding

Sitting Arrangement

Blood Relations

Figure series

Input/output

Series test

Odd figure Out

Passage and conclusions

Assertion and reasoning

Number, Ranking and time sequence

Miscellaneous Test, etc

IBPS Clerk Syllabus for General/ Financial Awareness Here are the important topics covered in the IBPS Clerk General/ Financial Awareness shared below:

National and International Current Affairs

Important Government Schemes on capital & money market

Overview of Indian Financial System

Recent credit and monetary policies

History of the Indian banking system

Banking Terms

Introduction to National financial institutions

Abbreviations and Economic terminologies, etc How to Cover the IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025? The IBPS Clerk exam is a highly competitive test that requires consistency, smart strategy, and dedication. Here are the tips and tricks to perform in the prelims exam: Analyse the IBPS Clerk syllabus to identify the important areas for all the subjects.

Prepare an effective study schedule to learn, practice, and revise regularly.

Attempt mocks and PYQs to enhance your speed and accuracy.

Revise all the covered chapters to retain them for a longer period.