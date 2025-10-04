RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Expected & Previous Year Cutoff Marks for Prelims

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 4, 2025, 14:22 IST

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result. Till then, you can check out the IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off based on the aspirants' feedback, previous year cut off trends and question paper difficulty level.

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to conduct the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on October 4 and 5, 2025. Over 12.3 lakh candidates have registered for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam, competing for 10,696 vacancies. Candidates who secure marks equal to or above the IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

IBPS Clerk cut-off marks represent the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The officials are expected to release IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off in the month of November/December 2025 after the result declaration. Meanwhile, aspirants can check the expected state-wise and category-wise IBPS Clerk cut-off marks to estimate their chances of qualifying.

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 is being conducted on October 4 and 5 in four shifts for more than 12.1 lakh registered candidates. The IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 will be announced shortly after the result declaration. Based on past trends, the cut-off is likely to be released in the last week of November 2025 on the official website, ibps.in. It will be prepared on the basis of various factors like the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies released for each post.

Also, read: IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2025

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025

While the official cutoff for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 is yet to be released, based on previous year trends and exam analysis, it is estimated that the cutoff marks for the UR category will range between 65 to 85. Tabulated below is the state-wise IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off as per the subject-experts.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise

Refer to the table below to know IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off for UR category for all states.

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025
States/UT Expected UR Cut-off
Andaman & Nicobar  
Andhra Pradesh 75 – 80
Arunachal Pradesh 68 – 73
Assam 81 – 86
Bihar 77 – 82
Chandigarh 78 – 85
Chhattisgarh  
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu  
Delhi 77 – 84
Goa  
Gujarat 74 – 80
Haryana 80 – 86
Himachal Pradesh 83 – 89
Jammu & Kashmir 83 – 89
Jharkhand 80 – 87
Karnataka 63 – 68
Kerala  
Ladakh  
Lakshadweep  
Madhya Pradesh 77 – 83
Maharashtra 70 – 76
Manipur  
Meghalaya  
Mizoram  
Nagaland  
Odisha 83 – 89
Puducherry  
Punjab 78 – 84
Rajasthan 80 – 86
Sikkim 38 – 44
Tamil Nadu  
Telangana 65 – 71
Tripura 77 – 83
Uttar Pradesh 76 – 82
Uttarakhand  
West Bengal 84 – 90

Also, check: IBPS Clerk Syllabus

IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates are advised to review the previous years’ cut-off marks to understand the trend variations and set a safe target score accordingly. By analyzing the IBPS Clerk Prelims previous year cut-offs, aspirants can also estimate the expected cut-off for this year.

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2024

IBPS Clerk cutoff refers to the minimum qualifying marks required to move forward in the selection process. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and predict their chances of qualifying. The officials issues separate cut off marks for all categories and states ib both prelims and mains exam. Check IBPS Clerk 2024 cut off for prelims and mains below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024

The category-wise cut-off for IBPS Clerk was highest for UR candidates at 85.25. Refer to the detailed table below for a complete category-wise IBPS Clerk previous year cut off for all states.

States/UT

General

EWS/SC/OBC/ST

Andhra Pradesh

77.5

Arunachal Pradesh

71

Assam

83.75

OBC – 82.25

SC – 81.25

Bihar

79.5

OBC – 79.5

Chhattisgarh

77

OBC – 77

Chandigarh

81.5

Delhi

80.75

SC – 75.25

OBC – 78.25

Gujarat

77.25

ST – 67.75

Goa

OBC – 68

Himachal Pradesh

ST – 83

Haryana

83

Jammu & Kashmir

86.25

Jharkhand

83.5

Kerala

OBC – 81

Madhya Pradesh

73

SC – 74.5

Maharashtra

73

ST – 69.50

Manipur

OBC – 70.25

Meghalaya

ST – 73.50

Odisha

86.75

Punjab

81.25

SC – 70

OBC – 79.75

Rajasthan

83.25

EWS – 83.25

Karnataka

64.75

Telangana

68.25

Uttar Pradesh

79

OBC – 79

SC – 70.75

ESM – 56

Uttarakhand

West Bengal

87.75

SC – 80.25

Tamil Nadu

OBC – 63.25

Tripura

80.25

ST – 71

Sikkim

41

Lakshadweep

IBPS Mains Clerk Cut Off 2024

Take a look at the snippet to know the previous year IBPS Clerk Mains cut off for all states:

How to Download IBPS Clerk Cutoff?

Candidates can download IBPS Clerk cut off from the official website once it is released. Listed below are the steps to download the IBPS Clerk 2025 cut off marks without any hassle.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IBPS Clerk Prelims Result and Cut Off”.

Step 3: IBPS Clerk Cut Off category-wise will be displayed on your screen. You can download it for further use.

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: Deciding Factors

IBPS considers various factors while determining the IBPS Clerk cut off marks for Prelims and Mains exam. Listed below are the deciding factors of the IBPS Clerk cut off.

  • The number of aspirants who appeared for the exam

  • The difficulty level of the exam

  • Total number of vacancy

