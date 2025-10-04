IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Expected & Previous Year Cutoff Marks for Prelims

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to conduct the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on October 4 and 5, 2025. Over 12.3 lakh candidates have registered for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam, competing for 10,696 vacancies. Candidates who secure marks equal to or above the IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. IBPS Clerk cut-off marks represent the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The officials are expected to release IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off in the month of November/December 2025 after the result declaration. Meanwhile, aspirants can check the expected state-wise and category-wise IBPS Clerk cut-off marks to estimate their chances of qualifying. IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 is being conducted on October 4 and 5 in four shifts for more than 12.1 lakh registered candidates. The IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025 will be announced shortly after the result declaration. Based on past trends, the cut-off is likely to be released in the last week of November 2025 on the official website, ibps.in. It will be prepared on the basis of various factors like the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies released for each post.

IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 While the official cutoff for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 is yet to be released, based on previous year trends and exam analysis, it is estimated that the cutoff marks for the UR category will range between 65 to 85. Tabulated below is the state-wise IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off as per the subject-experts. IBPS Clerk Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise Refer to the table below to know IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off for UR category for all states. IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 States/UT Expected UR Cut-off Andaman & Nicobar Andhra Pradesh 75 – 80 Arunachal Pradesh 68 – 73 Assam 81 – 86 Bihar 77 – 82 Chandigarh 78 – 85 Chhattisgarh Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu Delhi 77 – 84 Goa Gujarat 74 – 80 Haryana 80 – 86 Himachal Pradesh 83 – 89 Jammu & Kashmir 83 – 89 Jharkhand 80 – 87 Karnataka 63 – 68 Kerala Ladakh Lakshadweep Madhya Pradesh 77 – 83 Maharashtra 70 – 76 Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha 83 – 89 Puducherry Punjab 78 – 84 Rajasthan 80 – 86 Sikkim 38 – 44 Tamil Nadu Telangana 65 – 71 Tripura 77 – 83 Uttar Pradesh 76 – 82 Uttarakhand West Bengal 84 – 90

IBPS Clerk Previous Year Cut Off Candidates are advised to review the previous years' cut-off marks to understand the trend variations and set a safe target score accordingly. By analyzing the IBPS Clerk Prelims previous year cut-offs, aspirants can also estimate the expected cut-off for this year. IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2024 IBPS Clerk cutoff refers to the minimum qualifying marks required to move forward in the selection process. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and predict their chances of qualifying. The officials issues separate cut off marks for all categories and states ib both prelims and mains exam. Check IBPS Clerk 2024 cut off for prelims and mains below. IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2024 The category-wise cut-off for IBPS Clerk was highest for UR candidates at 85.25. Refer to the detailed table below for a complete category-wise IBPS Clerk previous year cut off for all states.

States/UT General EWS/SC/OBC/ST Andhra Pradesh 77.5 — Arunachal Pradesh 71 — Assam 83.75 OBC – 82.25 SC – 81.25 Bihar 79.5 OBC – 79.5 Chhattisgarh 77 OBC – 77 Chandigarh 81.5 — Delhi 80.75 SC – 75.25 OBC – 78.25 Gujarat 77.25 ST – 67.75 Goa — OBC – 68 Himachal Pradesh — ST – 83 Haryana 83 — Jammu & Kashmir 86.25 — Jharkhand 83.5 — Kerala — OBC – 81 Madhya Pradesh 73 SC – 74.5 Maharashtra 73 ST – 69.50 Manipur — OBC – 70.25 Meghalaya — ST – 73.50 Odisha 86.75 — Punjab 81.25 SC – 70 OBC – 79.75 Rajasthan 83.25 EWS – 83.25 Karnataka 64.75 — Telangana 68.25 — Uttar Pradesh 79 OBC – 79 SC – 70.75 ESM – 56 Uttarakhand — — West Bengal 87.75 SC – 80.25 Tamil Nadu — OBC – 63.25 Tripura 80.25 ST – 71 Sikkim 41 — Lakshadweep — —

IBPS Mains Clerk Cut Off 2024 Take a look at the snippet to know the previous year IBPS Clerk Mains cut off for all states: How to Download IBPS Clerk Cutoff? Candidates can download IBPS Clerk cut off from the official website once it is released. Listed below are the steps to download the IBPS Clerk 2025 cut off marks without any hassle. Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IBPS Clerk Prelims Result and Cut Off”. Step 3: IBPS Clerk Cut Off category-wise will be displayed on your screen. You can download it for further use. IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025: Deciding Factors IBPS considers various factors while determining the IBPS Clerk cut off marks for Prelims and Mains exam. Listed below are the deciding factors of the IBPS Clerk cut off.