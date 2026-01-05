bseb.org Result 2025: STET Result Link Active, Download Paper 1 & 2 Scorecard PDF Now

Bihar STET Result 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the BSEB BSTET Result 2025 on January 5, 2026 at bsebstet.org. Candidates who appeared in the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 in the Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams conducted in October and November can now download their scorecards. To download the Bihar STET Result 2025, candidates must visit the official website, bsebstet.org and enter their application number along with the date of birth. This year, over 4 lakh candidates participated in the eligibility test. Bihar STET Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Paper 1 & 2 Scorecard at bsebstet.org The Bihar Board has activated the link to check the Bihar STET 2025 result. Due to high traffic, the official website might experience temporary slowdowns; however, candidates are advised to keep their details, such as application number and password, ready to check their result.

Direct Link to Check Bihar STET Result 2025 - Click Here Bihar STET Result 2025: Paper 1 and Paper 2 Pass Percentage & Stats The Bihar STET Result has been released on January 5, 2026 and per the official data, a total of 2.56 Lakh candidates were shortlisted for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test across Paper 1 and Paper 2.

In Paper 1 (Secondary), the pass percentage was is 62.6%, with approximately 154,369 candidates qualifying for teaching roles in classes 9-10 whereas for Paper 2 (Senior Secondary), which covers classes 11-12, the pass percentage was recorded at 52.3%, with 121,156 candidates declared successful. What’s Next After the Bihar STET 2025 Result? Certificate Validity and BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Now that the Bihar STET Result 2025 is live, the shortlisted candidates must shift their focus to BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment. One of the most significant advantages for qualifiers this year is the lifetime validity of the Bihar STET certificate. As per the latest guidelines from Education Department, candidates who have cleared Paper 1 or Paper 2 are no longer to appear in the eligibility tests.

Regarding BPSC TRE 4.0 eligibility, candidates who have qualified for Paper 1 are now eligible to apply for Secondary Teacher (Classes 9-10) vacancies, while Paper 2 qualifiers can aim for Senior Secondary (Classes 11-12) posts

Candidates can check Bihar STET Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can download STET scorecard by following the simple steps listed below Visit Official Website of Bihar STET, bsebstet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Result of Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025".

Now enter your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the provided captcha

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the PDF and take at least two printouts for future document verification processes.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Overview The Bihar STET Result 2025 has been released on January 6, 2026. Candidates can check their result by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for BSEB BSTET Result 2025 Key Highlights.