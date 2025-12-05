How to Update Aadhaar, UDID and Category Certificate for CUET UG 2026 Exam? Students Need to Know

CUET UG 2026 Registration - The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for CUET UG 2026 aspirants. According to the notice, the CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held in May 2026, and the complete exam schedule will be available on the official website. CUET UG 2026 is the entrance exam for undergraduate admissions at central and other participating universities/colleges. Candidates need the minimum required scores and must meet the eligibility criteria. Applications will be available on the official CUET website - cuet.nta.nic.in

However, prior to the commencement of applications, the NTA has advised candidates to update all relevant documents to prevent any discrepancies, grievances, or potential application rejections. Aspirants are specifically recommended to ensure that their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (if applicable), and category certificates are accurate and up to date before submitting their cuet ug application form 2026