How to Update Aadhaar, UDID and Category Certificate for CUET UG 2026 Exam? Students Need to Know

CUET UG 2026 Registration - The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for CUET UG 2026 aspirants. According to the notice, the CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held in May 2026, and the complete exam schedule will be available on the official website. CUET UG 2026 is the entrance exam for undergraduate admissions at central and other participating universities/colleges. Candidates need the minimum required scores and must meet the eligibility criteria. Applications will be available on the official CUET website - cuet.nta.nic.in
However, prior to the commencement of applications, the NTA has advised candidates to update all relevant documents to prevent any discrepancies, grievances, or potential application rejections. Aspirants are specifically recommended to ensure that their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (if applicable), and category certificates are accurate and up to date before submitting their cuet ug application form 2026
Why Document Updates Are Necessary
The NTA has advised all CUET UG 2026 aspirants to verify and update their Aadhaar, UDID (if applicable), and category certificates before filling out the online application form.
The main reason for this update is to prevent discrepancies, mismatches, or invalid documents, which could otherwise lead to application rejection or complications at later stages.
Aadhaar Card: Candidates must ensure that details such as name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), recent photograph, address, and father’s name are accurate.
UDID / Disability Certificate (for PwD candidates): The certificate should be valid and renewed if necessary.
Category Certificates (EWS / OBC-NCL / SC / ST): Aspirants claiming reservation benefits must have valid and up-to-date certificates.
Keeping these documents updated will ensure a smooth application process and help avoid potential issues during verification.
What Documents Do You Need to Update CUET UG Registration 2026
Document type
Who needs it / why it matters
Aadhaar Card
All applicants — used for identity verification. Must have correct name, DOB (as per Class 10), recent photo, address & father’s name.
UDID Card / Disability Certificate
Only for applicants with disabilities (PwD). Must be valid/renewed.
Category Certificate (EWS / SC / ST / OBC-NCL)
For applicants claiming reservation under EWS or reserved categories. Certificate must be valid and updated.
How to Update These Documents — Step by Step
How to Update Aadhaar Card
Visit the official portal of issuing authority (for Aadhaar, the portal of Unique Identification Authority of India — UIDAI) or nearest Aadhaar-service centre.
Request corrections/updates for details that must match your school records: name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), father’s name, address.
Update your photograph if needed (sometimes Aadhaar requires a recent photo for verification).
Pay any requisite “correction” fee (if applicable) and submit required proof/documentation (birth certificate or Class 10 certificate for date of birth; address proof; ID proof for name/address changes etc.).
Wait for Aadhaar update confirmation/acknowledgement and download the updated Aadhaar PDF/card once ready.
How to Update / Renew UDID Card (for PwD candidates)
If you have a UDID card/disability certificate, check its validity date. If expired or nearing expiry — plan to renew.
Contact the issuing authority or hospital/rehabilitation centre that issued the disability certificate; apply for renewal or fresh certificate if required.
Ensure the certificate mentions correct name, disability type, dates, and is signed/stamped as per norms.
Once renewed, download or obtain the valid UDID / disability certificate — you’ll need to upload this during CUET UG application.
How to Update or Acquire a Valid Category Certificate (EWS / SC / ST / OBC-NCL)
If you already have a certificate — check its validity (for some categories, certificates may have validity). If outdated or details changed, apply for an updated certificate from the relevant issuing authority (e.g. Tehsildar / Revenue Office / Competent Authority).
Ensure that the name, address, and category details are correct as per your Aadhaar / school records.
Obtain printed, signed and stamped copy of the renewed category certificate.
Keep both digital (scanned) and original copy ready, since the application requires upload of digital version.
Common Mistakes to Avoid in CUET UG Online Form 2026
Using Aadhaar details that do not match your school (Class 10) certificate — e.g. different date of birth, name mismatch. That can lead to application rejection.
Uploading expired UDID / disability certificate (for PwD) — ensure validity.
Using outdated or wrong category certificate for reservation — may lead to rejection or loss of reservation benefit.
Waiting till the last moment — resulting in delays when offices are busy.
Therefore, Students are strongly advised to update their Aadhaar, UDID, and category certificates before the CUET UG 2026 application process begins. This proactive measure is essential to prevent potential problems such as mismatches, application rejections, or delays. Aspirants must ensure that all personal details and supporting documents are accurate, valid, and current. Completing these necessary updates ahead of time guarantees a smooth and easy application experience, securing your eligibility for admission to undergraduate programs in the participating universities.
