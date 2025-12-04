CAT Response Sheet 2025
Maharashtra School Holidays in December 2025 - Schools will Remain Shut on December 5, 2025

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 4, 2025, 12:24 IST

December is key for Maharashtra schools, involving events, academics, and potential weather changes. Unlike some states, Maharashtra lacks a statewide winter break. Holidays are set individually by the school board, management, and local district rules. This article details confirmed and expected December 2025 holidays.

December is an important month for schools in Maharashtra, with festive celebrations, academic events, and winter-related adjustments. While many states in India follow a uniform winter vacation schedule, Maharashtra does not declare a statewide December winter break. Instead, holidays vary by school board, management, and district-level decisions. This article provides a clear overview of confirmed and likely holidays for December 2025 in Maharashtra.

Are Schools in Maharashtra Closed Tomorrow? 

Due to a scheduled statewide strike on December 5, 2025, schools throughout Maharashtra will be closed on 5 December, 2025. Initially, there was uncertainty regarding these closures, but it has now been confirmed that schools across the state will remain shut.

The Situation:

  • Strike Call: Multiple teachers' and principals' associations have called for a strike on December 5, 2025, in protest against policies of the state education department. Union leaders anticipate mass participation, suggesting widespread school closures.

  • Conflict & Confusion: This conflicting guidance has created confusion, especially in private and aided institutions. Reports suggest that teachers who participate in the strike may face administrative action or salary cuts, despite the urging of teachers' organisations to join the protest.

School Holidays in Maharashtra in December 2025 

As per the state holiday calendar, the following official holiday applies to all schools:

  • December 25, 2025 – Christmas Day (Thursday)
     A compulsory holiday for all government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and minority-run schools.

Apart from this, no additional statewide holiday is officially declared for December.

Do Maharashtra Schools Have a Winter Break in December?

Unlike northern states, Maharashtra does not have a standard winter vacation across all schools. Instead:

  • Government and state-board schools usually remain open until the end of December, except Sundays and Christmas.

  • CBSE, ICSE, and private schools may announce a short winter break based on their own academic calendar.

  • Some schools begin their holiday from December 24–26, extending up to January first week.

  • Holiday duration varies between 3 to 10 days, depending on school policy.

Maharashtra School Holiday in December 

School Category

Holiday(s) in December 2025

Notes

Government / State Board Schools

Christmas (Dec 25)

No fixed winter break

CBSE Schools

Christmas + possible winter vacation

Calendar varies

ICSE Schools

Christmas + short winter break

Usually 5–7 days

Private Schools

Christmas; additional off days possible

Management decides

Minority / Convent Schools

Christmas + extended holiday likely

Often close from Dec 24–Jan 1

What Should Parents and Students Do?

  • Check the school diary or official circular for winter break details.

  • Do not assume a uniform winter holiday unless notified by the school.

  • Stay updated through school WhatsApp groups, notices, and school websites.

  • Plan travel only after receiving the final holiday schedule.

In Maharashtra, Christmas Day (25 December) is the only confirmed statewide school holiday in December 2025. Any additional winter break depends entirely on the school’s academic calendar. Since schedules differ for government, CBSE, ICSE, and private institutions, students and parents must rely on school-issued circulars for accurate holiday information.

Simran Akhouri
