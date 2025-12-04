Maharashtra School Holidays in December 2025 - Schools will Remain Shut on December 5, 2025

December is an important month for schools in Maharashtra, with festive celebrations, academic events, and winter-related adjustments. While many states in India follow a uniform winter vacation schedule, Maharashtra does not declare a statewide December winter break. Instead, holidays vary by school board, management, and district-level decisions. This article provides a clear overview of confirmed and likely holidays for December 2025 in Maharashtra.

Are Schools in Maharashtra Closed Tomorrow?

Due to a scheduled statewide strike on December 5, 2025, schools throughout Maharashtra will be closed on 5 December, 2025. Initially, there was uncertainty regarding these closures, but it has now been confirmed that schools across the state will remain shut.

The Situation: