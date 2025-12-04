Maharashtra School Holidays in December 2025 - Schools will Remain Shut on December 5, 2025

December is an important month for schools in Maharashtra, with festive celebrations, academic events, and winter-related adjustments. While many states in India follow a uniform winter vacation schedule, Maharashtra does not declare a statewide December winter break. Instead, holidays vary by school board, management, and district-level decisions. This article provides a clear overview of confirmed and likely holidays for December 2025 in Maharashtra.
Are Schools in Maharashtra Closed Tomorrow?
Due to a scheduled statewide strike on December 5, 2025, schools throughout Maharashtra will be closed on 5 December, 2025. Initially, there was uncertainty regarding these closures, but it has now been confirmed that schools across the state will remain shut.
The Situation:
-
Strike Call: Multiple teachers' and principals' associations have called for a strike on December 5, 2025, in protest against policies of the state education department. Union leaders anticipate mass participation, suggesting widespread school closures.
-
Conflict & Confusion: This conflicting guidance has created confusion, especially in private and aided institutions. Reports suggest that teachers who participate in the strike may face administrative action or salary cuts, despite the urging of teachers' organisations to join the protest.
School Holidays in Maharashtra in December 2025
As per the state holiday calendar, the following official holiday applies to all schools:
-
December 25, 2025 – Christmas Day (Thursday)
A compulsory holiday for all government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and minority-run schools.
Apart from this, no additional statewide holiday is officially declared for December.
Do Maharashtra Schools Have a Winter Break in December?
Unlike northern states, Maharashtra does not have a standard winter vacation across all schools. Instead:
-
Government and state-board schools usually remain open until the end of December, except Sundays and Christmas.
-
CBSE, ICSE, and private schools may announce a short winter break based on their own academic calendar.
-
Some schools begin their holiday from December 24–26, extending up to January first week.
-
Holiday duration varies between 3 to 10 days, depending on school policy.
Maharashtra School Holiday in December
|
School Category
|
Holiday(s) in December 2025
|
Notes
|
Government / State Board Schools
|
Christmas (Dec 25)
|
No fixed winter break
|
CBSE Schools
|
Christmas + possible winter vacation
|
Calendar varies
|
ICSE Schools
|
Christmas + short winter break
|
Usually 5–7 days
|
Private Schools
|
Christmas; additional off days possible
|
Management decides
|
Minority / Convent Schools
|
Christmas + extended holiday likely
|
Often close from Dec 24–Jan 1
What Should Parents and Students Do?
-
Check the school diary or official circular for winter break details.
-
Do not assume a uniform winter holiday unless notified by the school.
-
Stay updated through school WhatsApp groups, notices, and school websites.
-
Plan travel only after receiving the final holiday schedule.
In Maharashtra, Christmas Day (25 December) is the only confirmed statewide school holiday in December 2025. Any additional winter break depends entirely on the school’s academic calendar. Since schedules differ for government, CBSE, ICSE, and private institutions, students and parents must rely on school-issued circulars for accurate holiday information.
