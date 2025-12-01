Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday 2025: The school holiday schedule in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for December 2025 is not a standard one-time event; instead, it involves a crucial staggered and prolonged Winter Vacation that starts in December and lasts until late February 2026, primarily affecting the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone(s) of the Jammu Division.

The precise schedule is determined by the School Education Department based on severe cold and freezing temperatures, with different start dates for different class groups.

J&K School Winter Vacation Schedule (Dec 2025 – Feb 2026)

The winter vacation for the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone of Jammu starts in phases in December and extends for over two months.