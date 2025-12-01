Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday 2025: The school holiday schedule in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for December 2025 is not a standard one-time event; instead, it involves a crucial staggered and prolonged Winter Vacation that starts in December and lasts until late February 2026, primarily affecting the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone(s) of the Jammu Division.
The precise schedule is determined by the School Education Department based on severe cold and freezing temperatures, with different start dates for different class groups.
J&K School Winter Vacation Schedule (Dec 2025 – Feb 2026)
The winter vacation for the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone of Jammu starts in phases in December and extends for over two months.
|
Class Level
|
Vacation Start Date
|
Vacation End Date
|
Pre-primary (Balvatika)
|
November 26, 2025
|
February 28, 2026
|
Classes 1 to 8
|
December 1, 2025
|
February 28, 2026
|
Classes 9 to 12
|
December 11, 2025
|
February 22, 2026
Note: The Summer Zone of the Jammu Division (plains) observes a shorter, more conventional winter break, typically from late December to early January, though the focus is always on the longer Kashmir/Winter Zone closure.
December 2025 Mandatory Holidays
In addition to the extended Winter Vacation, schools observe two mandatory holidays in December 2025.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
Significance
|
December 5, 2025
|
Friday
|
Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti
|
Gazetted Holiday in J&K.
|
December 25, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
|
Mandatory Public Holiday.
Key Planning Points for December School Holidays 2025
-
Staggered Closure: The vacation is not uniform. Schools for Pre-primary students close first (late November), followed by Classes 1-8 (December 1), and then senior students (December 11).
-
Extended Duration: This is one of the longest winter breaks in India, lasting approximately 2 to 3 months, due to the extreme cold wave and sub-zero temperatures in the region.
-
Teacher Duty: All teaching faculty are generally required to remain available for academic activities during the vacation period and must report back to their schools by February 20, 2026, for preparations ahead of the reopening.
-
Reopening Dates: Classes 9-12 resume earlier on February 22, 2026, while Classes 1-8 and Pre-primary reopen on March 1, 2026.
