JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Begins Today, Make Required Changes at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- Candidates can make changes to their filled application form by tomorrow, December 2
- Correction window available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam from January 21 to 30, 2026
JEE Main 2026 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency will open the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window today, December 1, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the correction window will be available until 11:50 PM tomorrow, December 2, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam and wish to make changes to their filled applications can visit the official website and make the required changes
To make corrections in the JEE Main applications, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their JEE Main application number and password. After logging in, candidates can click on the fields open for editing and make the necessary changes.
How to Make Changes to JEE Main 2026 Applications
The JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction login is available on the official website. To make the changes, students can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main
Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration
Step 3: Login with the JEE Main application number and password
Step 4: Click on the correction window
Step 5: Make all necessary changes
Step 6: Save changes and click on submit
JEE Main 2026 Fields Open for Correction
The following fields will be open for editing. Candidates can make the following changes in the application form.
Actions
Fields
Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change
Mobile Number
E-Mail Address
Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details
Photograph of candidate
Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields
Candidate Name or
Father Name or
Mother Name
Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields
|
Class 10th/equivalent details
Class 12th/equivalent details
State Code of Eligibility
Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)
Examination City Selection
Medium of the examination
Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields
|
Date of Birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal)
Signature
Candidates shall be allowed to add the field
|
Paper
Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar)
|
Aadhaar details
