JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Begins Today, Make Required Changes at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 1, 2025, 08:59 IST

JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window opens today, December 1. Candidates can make all necessary changes to their filled application form by tomorrow, December 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Begins Today
Key Points

  • Candidates can make changes to their filled application form by tomorrow, December 2
  • Correction window available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam from January 21 to 30, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency will open the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window today, December 1, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the correction window will be available until 11:50 PM tomorrow, December 2, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam and wish to make changes to their filled applications can visit the official website and make the required changes

To make corrections in the JEE Main applications, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their JEE Main application number and password. After logging in, candidates can click on the fields open for editing and make the necessary changes. 

How to Make Changes to JEE Main 2026 Applications

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction login is available on the official website. To make the changes, students can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration

Step 3: Login with the JEE Main application number and password

Step 4: Click on the correction window

Step 5: Make all necessary changes

Step 6: Save changes and click on submit

JEE Main 2026 Fields Open for Correction

The following fields will be open for editing. Candidates can make the following changes in the application form.

Actions

Fields

Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change

Mobile Number

E-Mail Address 

Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details 

Photograph of candidate

Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields

Candidate Name or 

Father Name or

Mother Name

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

Class 10th/equivalent details 

Class 12th/equivalent details 

State Code of Eligibility

Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)

Examination City Selection 

Medium of the examination

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

Date of Birth 

Gender 

Category 

Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal) 

Signature 

Candidates shall be allowed to add the field

Paper

Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar)

Aadhaar details

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

