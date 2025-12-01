JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Begins Today, Make Required Changes at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency will open the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window today, December 1, 2025. According to the official notification issued, the correction window will be available until 11:50 PM tomorrow, December 2, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam and wish to make changes to their filled applications can visit the official website and make the required changes

To make corrections in the JEE Main applications, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their JEE Main application number and password. After logging in, candidates can click on the fields open for editing and make the necessary changes.

How to Make Changes to JEE Main 2026 Applications

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction login is available on the official website. To make the changes, students can follow the steps provided below